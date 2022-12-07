ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Underwater on your mortgage? Here are your options for moving forward

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. When your mortgage balance exceeds your...
The Independent

Mortgage lenders have range of options to support struggling borrowers, says FCA

Mortgage lenders should support struggling customers in a range of ways that suit their needs, the City regulator has said.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published guidance setting out options that firms can use to support their customers to manage their monthly mortgage payments amid the cost-of-living squeeze.It is seeking comments on the draft guidance by December 21 2022.The FCA’s draft guidance sets out the flexibility that firms have to support customers who have missed monthly mortgage payments or are worried they may not be able to make payments in future.It covers options including extending the term of the mortgage,...
BBC

Cost of living: 'We've got to sell our family home due to mortgage rise'

A mother-of-three said she was devastated at having to put her house on the market because she could no longer afford her mortgage payments. Emma Piddock, 32, from Norwich, is selling her family home and looking for a shared ownership property instead. It means the family would only own 25%...
NASDAQ

Best Credit Unions of 2022-2023

Everyone wants the best home for their money. As many banks continue to add fees and offer poor interest rates in exchange for borrowing your money, credit unions offer an appealing alternative. Credit unions are nonprofit organizations owned by their account holders. That ownership often translates to higher interest on checking and savings accounts, and lower fees on loan products.
ARIZONA STATE
Fortune

Title loans: A risky and expensive way to borrow money in a pinch

You typically have 15 to 30 days to repay the loan principal, plus any interest charges. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. There are a number of ways to borrow money in a pinch. A title loan is a short-term loan that may be particularly appealing to...
PYMNTS

Instant Payments Forces Banks to Put Fraud Prevention at the Forefront

The speed that makes instant payment apps such as Zelle and Venmo popular also makes them attractive tools for fraudsters. Bad actors defrauded nearly 18 million Americans through digital wallets and peer-to-peer (P2P) payment scams in 2020, for example. There is currently much debate in the United States on who...
KTEN.com

Alternatives to Annuities for Retirement Income

Annuities are a popular choice for retirees concerned they might outlive their retirement savings. These retirement savings vehicles work a bit differently than traditional or Roth retirement accounts. Instead, annuities are a type of contract you enter into with an insurance company and in exchange for paying premiums, you receive guaranteed payments down the line. You can also work with a financial advisor to help you determine the right asset allocation for your retirement accounts.
crowdfundinsider.com

Credit Scoring, Lending in “Dire Need” of Innovation, Financial Services Survey Reveals

Pinwheel, the payroll data connectivity platform, released the results of a new survey “on consumer attitudes towards credit scoring and data sharing.”. Financial institutions are missing out on servicing a portion of otherwise reliable borrowers due to current credit scoring methods miscategorizing them as uncreditworthy. Consumers lack faith in...
Money

Best National Banks of 2022-2023

Local banks can give you the personal touch and online banks can give you great interest rates — but when you need in-person service available nationwide, you need a national bank. National banks have thousands of locations and a full range of services, including loans, credit cards and investment accounts. They also have name recognition.

