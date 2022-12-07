Read full article on original website
As its fashion empire booms, Shein wants an ESG makeover
Nonetheless, Shein is trying to elevate its business practice to global standards by hiring a clutch of industry veterans. One of the major allegations against the fashion giant is labor exploitation, according to numerous reports — including one saying workers are made to toil 75 hours a week. Earlier this week, the fashion e-commerce site said it had committed $15 million to improve the standards of 300 of its partnered factories over the next four years. The fund will focus on making physical enhancements to its suppliers’ factories.
Tech leaders laud consumer AI benefits
Leaders in tech on Wednesday touted advances in artificial intelligence that they say can assist with smoother customer service experiences while sounding a hopeful tone that such technology won’t come at a human cost. Andrei Papancea, the CEO and Chief Product Officer at NLX, said he is optimistic about the future of artificial intelligence technology…
Companies Can Improve Sustainability by Finding Carbon Emissions Hot Spots Across Their Supply Chains, Accenture Report Shows
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050. However, that visibility is challenged by the fact that nearly two-thirds of upstream Scope 3 [1] emissions in supply chains come from suppliers that companies don’t deal with directly, according to a new report by Accenture (NYSE: ACN). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005008/en/ Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050, says Accenture. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Convoy survey finds sustainability motivations shifting
As a mission-driven company aiming to transport the world with endless capacity and zero waste, sustainability is embedded in every individual’s role at Convoy. Kiana van Waes, corporate sustainability analyst at Convoy, acts as an internal consultant on sustainability initiatives in order to reduce carbon emissions in the company’s operations and shipper supply chains. Van Waes is also responsible for Convoy’s corporate sustainability reporting and semiannual surveys which capture insights from carriers and shippers.
This Black Woman Entrepreneur Created the Ultimate Pop-Up Program For Emerging Businesses
BIPOC-founded Immersive and IRL pop-up program, Sip Shop Eat! may be coming to a city near you, and you might not want to miss being a part of this space of emerging entrepreneurs. Sip Shop Eat! was launched by CEO & Founder Taylar Colyar in April 2017 as a platform...
The Government Failed to Help Black Farmers. These Women Created a Fund for Them.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decades of discrimination against Black farmers has resulted in lost land, economic instability, and a decline of diversity in the industry. During the pandemic, access to capital became an even larger barrier for farmers trying to keep their farms or, in the case of new farmers, obtain land.
It’s not just Coca-Cola: Corporations have co-opted the UN climate talks
Once a year, delegates from almost 200 countries gather for the purpose of finding ways to keep climate change from spiraling out of control. This time around, they’re meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for COP27. And the event is brought to you by the largest plastic producer in the world, Coca-Cola.
Magaldi Technologies and Advanced Recycling Technologies Announce North American Alliance Agreement for Waste to Energy Sector
Magaldi Technologies, LLC, a Georgia based division of Italian technology supplier Magaldi Group, and Advanced Recycling Technologies, LLC of Flemington, NJ have announced a North American Alliance Agreement focused on the Waste to Energy market. “Our focus at Advanced Recycling Technologies (ART) is to maximize recovery of recyclable metals from waste streams like incinerator ashes through creative and efficient solutions. The Magaldi Superbelt® bottom ash conveyor significantly increases metal capture while simultaneously reducing disposal costs by controlling moisture necessary for ash quenching. Knock-on benefits include less corrosion and lower ash handling system maintenance costs. This makes for a well-run plant and happy business partners,” said Steve Bossotti, PE, Chief Executive Officer at ART.
Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover
A Tokyo company is aiming for the moon with its own private lander
Can $15 million overhaul Shein’s supply chain?
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. Shein has pledged $15 million to upgrade its supply chain over the next three to four years, and $4 million per year to step up surprise auditing of its suppliers. This comes after the ultra fast fashion giant was hit with allegations of worker exploitation in October, prompting the Rolling Stones to terminate a collaboration with the brand and sparking backlash.
Senate Bill introduced to incentivize solar carport deployment in California
California Sen. Josh Becker (D-San Mateo) introduced Senate Bill 49, a bill incentivizing solar carport development, at the State Capitol on Monday. “Solar farms use a tremendous amount of land, but that type of open space either isn’t available or is tremendously expensive in cities and suburbs that use the most power,” Becker said. “That’s what makes the solar canopy concept so appealing because it wouldn’t require any more land, it would just give parking lot owners an incentive to make dual-use of their lots by essentially putting a miniature power plant above all those cars.”
Nutritional Products International’s Jeff Fernandez Brings Retail Buying Experience From Walmart and Amazon to NPI
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI NPI Helps Health and Wellness Brand Manufacturers Expand in the U.S. Not only did Jeff work for industry leader Walmart, but he also played a role
Silicon Valley startup Actual made climate action into a SimCity-like game. Sheep farmers are the first players.
Actual helps companies visualize challenges around problems like greenhouse-gas emissions and decide which climate solutions to invest in.
Fresh Del Monte to Offer Del Monte Zero™, Certified Sustainably Grown, Carbon Neutral Certified Pineapples from Costa Rican Farms to North American and European Markets
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, has announced today the upcoming launch of the Del Monte Zero™ pineapple, its first carbon neutral certified pineapple, which factors in the entire supply chain from farm to table in its North American and select European markets. Using a limited percentage of the company’s total pineapple volumes, the Del Monte Zero pineapple is a new product line extension from the Del Monte Gold®, HoneyGlow®, and Del Monte “The Original” pineapple varieties, grown...
Leading ESG consultants and sustainability advisers for the shipping industry
The adoption of environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria is an emerging trend worldwide to evaluate shipping companies. Environment, the…. The adoption of environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria is an emerging trend worldwide to evaluate shipping companies. Environment, the first component of ESG, is one of the most important indicators of sustainability and is directly linked to management practices of maritime operations.
Self-driving electric tractor promises eco-friendly, hands-off farming
The autonomous tractor world is heating up, apparently. CNH Industrial has unveiled what it says is the "first" electric light tractor prototype with self-driving features, the New Holland T4 Electric Power. The machine promises zero emissions, quieter operation than diesel models and (according to CNH) lower running costs while reducing the amount of time farmers spend behind the wheel. Sensors and cameras on the roof help the vehicle complete tasks, dodge obstacles and work in harmony with other equipment. You can even activate it from your phone.
Why Living in the Digital Era is Exciting From the Business Perspective
The digital era has made doing business more exciting than ever. With technology continuing to evolve, opportunities for entrepreneurs have exploded. Customers can access information about products and services instantly, giving businesses the chance to stand out from others. Companies can find employees from all corners of the globe, and their new hires can work from home without having to spend a fortune to relocate.
Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain
In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
There's No Future in Technology or Sustainability Unless These 4 Things Change
There's no future in technology or sustainability without mining. Unless some things change, the industry won't be able to meet global demand over the coming decades.
For the sake of small businesses, Washington must rethink anti-tech crusade | Opinion
The White House recently announced support for a bill aimed at altering the operations of large tech companies, a move the Administration should rethink given the legislation’s potential to derail tech savvy small businesses. Small businesses throughout the First State ramped up their offerings for Cyber Monday, highlighting the fact that in a post-pandemic world, digital platforms are integral to Main Street success. This is especially true for Black-owned businesses who were disproportionately harmed by the effects of COVID-19, but were...
