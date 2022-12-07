Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Cincinnati public library in Green Township to reopen Saturday
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Green Township branch of the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library is set to reopen after a nearly four-month closure. The branch is holding a community celebration on Saturday for the reopening until 2 p.m. The event will feature face painting, balloon art and...
Fox 19
Morgan Twp Administrator/Fire Chief Jeff Galloway resigns amid allegations, investigations
MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The top administrative official who also serves as fire chief of a small Butler County community quit “with great sorrow” Saturday amid investigations into allegations of double pay for hurricane deployment and nepotism. Jeff Galloway began working for the township in 2015 and...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati announces newest council member taking over Greg Landsman's seat
CINCINNATI — An opening on Cincinnati City Council has been filled. Congressman-elect Greg Landsman is headed to Washington after flipping Ohio's 1st Congressional District in last month's election in a race against incumbent Steve Chabot. After his victory, Landsman appointed Councilman Reggie Harris to make the decision on who...
Bus driver illness cancels classes again Friday for New Richmond students
Students and staff at the New Richmond School District will not have class Thursday or Friday due to an overwhelming amount of sick bus drivers, the district said.
wvxu.org
Hamilton Co. is about to demolish a lot of blighted buildings thanks to funds from the state
A number of high-profile blighted properties throughout Hamilton County will be demolished and remediated with the help of $17 million in state grants awarded to The Port. The economic development agency says the money — the most given to any county in the state — will go toward more than 50 demolition projects large and small.
adventuremomblog.com
Holiday Fun at Land of Illusion Christmas Glow in Middletown, Ohio
You may be familiar with Land of Illusion Adventure Park for their Aqua Adventures water park or for their haunted houses at Haunt Scream Park. Land of Illusion also offers a holiday attraction to add to your list of Christmas events this holiday season. Land of Illusion Christmas Glow has...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Dixie Highway and Boehm Drive in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Boehm Drive in Fairfield. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Fox 19
$130M Cincinnati development vaults forward with state tax credit: ‘It’s a really big deal’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A development encompassing an entire block of buildings in the heart of Downtown Cincinnati has secured the last piece of funding needed to move forward, with hundreds of residents and a thousand new jobs expected to follow. The $132 million rehabilitation project includes the Traction Building at...
WLWT 5
Walnut Hills High School teacher apologizes for resurfaced racist tweets
CINCINNATI — A controversy is brewing regarding some old social media posts by a Walnut Hills High School math teacher. The posts are laced with racist and homophobic language. The original tweets are from about 10 years ago when the teacher was a teenager, but many parents and students...
WLWT 5
City council listens to concerns from tenants at Williamsburg apartments
CINCINNATI — The water is flowing from the taps once again at the Williamsburg of Cincinnati apartments in Hartwell. But the crisis of the past few days has resulted in a flood of complaints about living conditions there. After describing those living conditions to city lawmakers this afternoon, we...
WLWT 5
Turning grief into purpose; Two Butler County families on a mission to create Angel Suites at area hospital
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Three years ago Friday, Wayne and Kelsey Hambrick welcomed their baby boy, Crue, into the world. "He was crying, and I will never forget the doctor saying, 'Here you are big boy,'" Kelsey Hambrick said. Those were cries Crue's parents didn't know they'd ever hear....
WLWT 5
'I'm furious about this': Mayor plans to seek action against Hartwell apartment complex for recurring issues
CINCINNATI — The city of Cincinnati could be inching closer to legal action against a Hartwell apartment complex. Mayor Aftab Pureval, just back from an overseas trip, indicated as much during an interview at city hall Thursday afternoon. The lack of running water for a few days and a...
miamistudent.net
Oxford resident files lawsuit against city officials for COVID-19 policies
An Oxford resident, Tate Prows, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Oxford and its officials for an ordinance passed and enforced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prows alleged that Ordinance 3579 went against the right to assembly as protected under the First Amendment. At the time, Oxford was fining residents $500 for gatherings of more than 10 people.
Hamilton County facing worker shortages on critical jobs
Hamilton County is facing a worker shortage in many critical jobs such as 911 dispatchers, jail and youth detention officers and child abuse caseworkers.
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Mean Green Opens New Electric Mower Facility in Ohio
Mean Green, a battery-powered turf care manufacturer and a Generac Power Systems company, today announced the opening of a new facility in Hamilton, Ohio to meet the growing interest and demand for electric-powered, zero-turn mowers. The new facility, located in Butler County, is approximately 10 miles from the company's existing operations in Ross.
WKRC
Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
Milford man took downtown job, banking on bus line he said leaves him stranded
Christopher Myers, 34, lives in Milford. He took a $14 an hour job inside the Great American Tower in downtown Cincinnati because Metro offers an express bus service from his home to work.
Stepping down, but now stepping away
By Sherry Larson People’s Defender Ethel Chambers is 87 years young and one of
WLWT 5
West Clermont Middle School student suspended, accused of making threatening statement
BATAVIA, Ohio — A West Clermont Middle School student has been suspended after officials were made aware of a possible school threat this week. The Clermont County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday school officials were made aware of a sixth-grader who made threats of "shooting up the school" while in class.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati Council may end the decades-long property tax rollback, increasing taxes in 2024
Property taxes for Cincinnati homeowners will likely go up in 2024 as City Council considers the first break from the “rollback” policy in over 20 years. Each year since 1999, the millage rate has been set at whatever would bring in about $29 million. City administration recommends using...
