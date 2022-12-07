ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

WLWT 5

Cincinnati public library in Green Township to reopen Saturday

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Green Township branch of the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library is set to reopen after a nearly four-month closure. The branch is holding a community celebration on Saturday for the reopening until 2 p.m. The event will feature face painting, balloon art and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati announces newest council member taking over Greg Landsman's seat

CINCINNATI — An opening on Cincinnati City Council has been filled. Congressman-elect Greg Landsman is headed to Washington after flipping Ohio's 1st Congressional District in last month's election in a race against incumbent Steve Chabot. After his victory, Landsman appointed Councilman Reggie Harris to make the decision on who...
CINCINNATI, OH
adventuremomblog.com

Holiday Fun at Land of Illusion Christmas Glow in Middletown, Ohio

You may be familiar with Land of Illusion Adventure Park for their Aqua Adventures water park or for their haunted houses at Haunt Scream Park. Land of Illusion also offers a holiday attraction to add to your list of Christmas events this holiday season. Land of Illusion Christmas Glow has...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Dixie Highway and Boehm Drive in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Boehm Drive in Fairfield. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
FAIRFIELD, OH
miamistudent.net

Oxford resident files lawsuit against city officials for COVID-19 policies

An Oxford resident, Tate Prows, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Oxford and its officials for an ordinance passed and enforced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prows alleged that Ordinance 3579 went against the right to assembly as protected under the First Amendment. At the time, Oxford was fining residents $500 for gatherings of more than 10 people.
OXFORD, OH
designdevelopmenttoday.com

Mean Green Opens New Electric Mower Facility in Ohio

Mean Green, a battery-powered turf care manufacturer and a Generac Power Systems company, today announced the opening of a new facility in Hamilton, Ohio to meet the growing interest and demand for electric-powered, zero-turn mowers. The new facility, located in Butler County, is approximately 10 miles from the company's existing operations in Ross.
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
HAMILTON, OH

