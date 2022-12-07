Read full article on original website
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey’s Hunterdon County Was Given an Honour for Its Tourist Efforts
Officials in Hunterdon County have announced that the county has won the New Jersey Tourism Industry Associations’ 2022 Excellence Award in Digital Outreach. The winner of the Digital Outreach Award is the group that devises the innovative digital marketing plan that attracts the most new visitors and opens the most new markets.
newjerseylocalnews.com
At Least Four New Jersey Municipal Leaders. Worshippers at Mosques Have Reported Feeling Threatened.
At least four mosques in New Jersey have reported being targeted by harassers. On a recent Saturday, surveillance cameras caught a truck bearing anti-Muslim messages traveling past their places of worship. The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office is looking into the truck that was carrying a mobile anti-Muslim billboard. On...
newjerseylocalnews.com
N.j. Law Doesn’t Prohibit “Boorish” Workplace Behaviour. Laws, Town Says in Court Filings
Essex County’s township responded to its chief financial officer’s lawsuit by arguing that “boorish” workplace behavior does not violate state whistleblower statutes that shield employees from retaliation. Montclair chief financial officer Padmaja Rao claims in court filings that Township Administrator Timothy Stafford verbally abused, intimidated, and...
newjerseylocalnews.com
DWI in New Jersey for Failing to Drive
Avoid drunk driving, but this scenario looks odd. Who knew waiting in your car for a ride home was DUI?. New Jersey’s DUI regulations are unforgiving, as a recent appellate decision showed. Wayne’s Maggie’s Tavern had Anthony Damico waiting for a ride home. On a cold October...
newjerseylocalnews.com
New York Pup Swims the Hudson River to New Jersey After Getting Away from Its Owner
After escaping his owner in New York City, a puppy swam across the Hudson River to New Jersey and was rescued several days later. Bear, a Leonberger-Bernese mountain mix, was six months old on Saturday when his owner Ellen Wolpin yanked on his leash to get him away from traffic while they were walking in Manhattan, as reported by Fox 5 News. Narcan Saves a Puppy from A Fentanyl Overdose, Used by The Firefighters.
newjerseylocalnews.com
A New York State Teen is Accused of Repeatedly Raping a Minor at the Jersey Shore.
According to the authorities, a male aged 19 has been charged with raping and sexually assaulting a youngster on multiple occasions in both the state of New York and at the Jersey Shore. Following an investigation by both local officials and the New York State Police, Jon Edward Pelican, who...
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey Police Issue Warning About Facebook Taylor Swift Ticket Hoax
The sale of fake Taylor Swift concert tickets has prompted a new alert in New Jersey. After receiving a complaint about a possible scam, the Hackettstown Police Department discovered that a member of an online Facebook group had advertised Taylor Swift concert tickets for sale. The victim made contact with...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Police in Livingston Allege That Nursing Home Workers Stole Medication and Forged Documentation.
Two nursing home workers in the area are facing charges for allegedly taking medication and fabricating company records to cover their tracks, according to investigators. According to the state police, the crimes happened at the Livingston Hills Nursing Home in Livingston, which is located in Columbia County. : Myepaywindow App:...
