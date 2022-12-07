ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey’s Hunterdon County Was Given an Honour for Its Tourist Efforts

Officials in Hunterdon County have announced that the county has won the New Jersey Tourism Industry Associations’ 2022 Excellence Award in Digital Outreach. The winner of the Digital Outreach Award is the group that devises the innovative digital marketing plan that attracts the most new visitors and opens the most new markets.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

N.j. Law Doesn’t Prohibit “Boorish” Workplace Behaviour. Laws, Town Says in Court Filings

Essex County’s township responded to its chief financial officer’s lawsuit by arguing that “boorish” workplace behavior does not violate state whistleblower statutes that shield employees from retaliation. Montclair chief financial officer Padmaja Rao claims in court filings that Township Administrator Timothy Stafford verbally abused, intimidated, and...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

DWI in New Jersey for Failing to Drive

Avoid drunk driving, but this scenario looks odd. Who knew waiting in your car for a ride home was DUI?. New Jersey’s DUI regulations are unforgiving, as a recent appellate decision showed. Wayne’s Maggie’s Tavern had Anthony Damico waiting for a ride home. On a cold October...
WAYNE, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

New York Pup Swims the Hudson River to New Jersey After Getting Away from Its Owner

After escaping his owner in New York City, a puppy swam across the Hudson River to New Jersey and was rescued several days later. Bear, a Leonberger-Bernese mountain mix, was six months old on Saturday when his owner Ellen Wolpin yanked on his leash to get him away from traffic while they were walking in Manhattan, as reported by Fox 5 News. Narcan Saves a Puppy from A Fentanyl Overdose, Used by The Firefighters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newjerseylocalnews.com

New Jersey Police Issue Warning About Facebook Taylor Swift Ticket Hoax

The sale of fake Taylor Swift concert tickets has prompted a new alert in New Jersey. After receiving a complaint about a possible scam, the Hackettstown Police Department discovered that a member of an online Facebook group had advertised Taylor Swift concert tickets for sale. The victim made contact with...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ

