decrypt.co
Bankruptcy Judge Approves Subpoenas for Three Arrows Co-Founders
Liquidators can now subpoena “any recorded information, including books, documents, records, and papers” related to the hedge fund since 2012. Subpoenas are on the way to Three Arrows Capital co-founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu, along with the rest of the crypto hedge fund’s leadership, as liquidators now have permission to demand communications, documents, and financial records related to the bankrupt firm.
FTX team met with federal prosecutors investigating firm's collapse -source
Dec 8 (Reuters) - FTX's new chief executive officer and attorneys this week met with Justice Department officials as the investigation into the crypto firm's collapse continues, a source familiar with the meeting said.
Sam Bankman-Fried said parents’ $16.4M Bahamas house was meant for FTX staff
Sam Bankman-Fried claimed he didn’t know how a $16.4 million Bahamas mansion got listed under his parents’ names, insisting that it was meant to house staffers at his now-defunct FTX cryptocurrency exchange. “I don’t know the details of the house for my parents,” Bankman-Fried told the New York Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin via Zoom at the newspaper’s DealBook summit event in New York City on Wednesday. “I know it was not intended to be their long-term property. It was intended to be the company’s property. I don’t know how that was papered in.” Bankman-Fried’s parents, Stanford University law professors Joseph Bankman and...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried quietly purchased major Democratic data firm
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly bought a major Democratic voter analytics software company over the summer, chasing away the firm's other investors.
Ex-U.S. Rep. David Rivera arrested. Charges tied to $50 million Venezuela consulting deal
Former Miami Congressman David Rivera was arrested Monday on federal criminal charges, including failing to register as a foreign agent for Venezuela, stemming from his $50 million consulting contract with the country’s oil company that supposedly aimed to improve its tarnished image in the United States.
Judge prevents Trump Organization lawyers from filing additional motions
New York Judge Juan Merchan has told the lawyers for the Trump Organization he will not accept any additional motions from them.
Judge declines DoJ request to hold Trump team in contempt of court over Mar-a-Lago papers subpoena
A federal judge in Washington DC declined to hold Donald Trump or his legal team in contempt of court as the Department of Justice had requested at a court hearing on Friday, ABC News first reported.The judge instead urged the Justice Department and the Trump legal team to resolve the dispute themselves.Judge Beryl Howell was asked by prosecutors to hold the former president’s team in contempt over their failure to fully comply with a May subpoena for documents with classified markings that was directed to Trump’s custodian of records.Friday’s proceedings were under seal and not public, despite lawyers for...
NBC San Diego
DOJ Asks Judge to Hold Trump in Contempt Over Classified Documents Subpoena, Reports Say
The DOJ is asking a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump or his office in contempt of court, reports say. The request was spurred by Trump's failure to comply with a subpoena demanding all documents marked classified in his possession. Trump is under criminal investigation for his removal...
forkast.news
Bankman-Fried may face subpoenas if he does not testify
Sam Bankman-Fried may face subpoenas from U.S. Congress committees if he fails to voluntarily attend and testify at the two separate congressional hearings next week on the collapse of FTX.com and Alameda Research, the cryptocurrency exchange and its brokerage arm he founded. Sherrod Brown, chair of the Senate Banking Committee,...
Supreme Court sympathetic to group convicted in NY scandal
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seemed ready Monday to side with a onetime top aide to ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and others convicted of corruption related to an upstate economic development project dubbed the Buffalo Billion. Both liberal and conservative justices seemed sympathetic to the group over...
Appeals court ends Trump special master review, clears way for Justice Department investigation of top-secret documents
WASHINGTON — A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision by the three-judge panel...
Volkwagen's Skoda considers withdrawing from China - media report
BERLIN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), is considering withdrawing from China and will make a final decision next year, CEO Klaus Zellmer was quoted as saying by the weekly magazine Automobilwoche.
decrypt.co
NYC Prosecutors Probing Sam Bankman-Fried's Role in TerraUSD Collapse: Report
The Terra and Luna crash in May ultimately upended the entire crypto ecosystem—including SBF's failed exchange FTX. Did Sam Bankman-Fried have a hand in the collapse of the Terra blockchain and its Luna stablecoin? According to a Wednesday report by the New York Times, Manhattan prosecutors are looking into it.
Department of Justice special counsel issues subpoenas in Trump probes
Officials in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona confirmed Tuesday that subpoenas issued by the special counsel had been received by county authorities.
forkast.news
Hong Kong’s virtual asset licensing regime to take effect next June
Hong Kong’s Legislative Council passed the amendment to the bill that includes a licensing regime for virtual asset service providers (VASP) on Wednesday, which will come into effect on June 1, 2023, three months later than initially planned. Fast facts. The transition period is intended to give sufficient time...
ihodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Hires El Chapo's Attorney as US Regulators Probe FTX
Former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has hired a defense attorney as US financial regulators are probing the crypto exchange, Reuters reports, citing Bankman-Fried's spokesperson Mark Botnick. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. FTX Founder has reportedly hired Mark...
forkast.news
Wemade to buyback US$10 mln in WEMIX after delisting verdict
Wemade Co. Ltd., a South Korean blockchain game developer, announced Friday that it will buyback and burn US$10 million worth of its native WEMIX cryptocurrency to stabilize its plummeting value after four local cryptocurrency exchanges delisted the token on Thursday. Fast facts. Wemade said it will repurchase and burn two...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether prices rise as gains in U.S. equities help cryptocurrencies bounce back
Bitcoin rose back above the US$17,000 mark in Friday morning trading in Asia, helped by gains in U.S. equities overnight. Ether rose the most among the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. All on the top 10 list rose. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 2.29% to US$17,232 in the 24...
forkast.news
Trader loses 70 ETH over bug in NFT marketplace Blur
A bug in the new bidding system of non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Blur caused a user to lose 70 ETH by accidentally overbidding on an Art Gobbler NFT. “I lost 70 ETH when I was using the new bidding system of @blur_io,” tweeted pseudonymous NFT trader Keungz, who is also the creator of the Keungz Genesis NFT collection.
US News and World Report
Manhattan District Attorney Hires Senior Lawyer Who Has Probed Trump
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Manhattan district attorney has hired a former senior U.S. Department of Justice official who has investigated Donald Trump, and who may be again be called on to investigate the former U.S. president's activities. Matthew Colangelo will serve as senior counsel to the district attorney Alvin...
