ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
decrypt.co

Bankruptcy Judge Approves Subpoenas for Three Arrows Co-Founders

Liquidators can now subpoena “any recorded information, including books, documents, records, and papers” related to the hedge fund since 2012. Subpoenas are on the way to Three Arrows Capital co-founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu, along with the rest of the crypto hedge fund’s leadership, as liquidators now have permission to demand communications, documents, and financial records related to the bankrupt firm.
New York Post

Sam Bankman-Fried said parents’ $16.4M Bahamas house was meant for FTX staff

Sam Bankman-Fried claimed he didn’t know how a $16.4 million Bahamas mansion got listed under his parents’ names, insisting that it was meant to house staffers at his now-defunct FTX cryptocurrency exchange. “I don’t know the details of the house for my parents,” Bankman-Fried told the New York Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin via Zoom at the newspaper’s DealBook summit event in New York City on Wednesday. “I know it was not intended to be their long-term property. It was intended to be the company’s property. I don’t know how that was papered in.” Bankman-Fried’s parents, Stanford University law professors Joseph Bankman and...
The Independent

Judge declines DoJ request to hold Trump team in contempt of court over Mar-a-Lago papers subpoena

A federal judge in Washington DC declined to hold Donald Trump or his legal team in contempt of court as the Department of Justice had requested at a court hearing on Friday, ABC News first reported.The judge instead urged the Justice Department and the Trump legal team to resolve the dispute themselves.Judge Beryl Howell was asked by prosecutors to hold the former president’s team in contempt over their failure to fully comply with a May subpoena for documents with classified markings that was directed to Trump’s custodian of records.Friday’s proceedings were under seal and not public, despite lawyers for...
WASHINGTON, DC
forkast.news

Bankman-Fried may face subpoenas if he does not testify

Sam Bankman-Fried may face subpoenas from U.S. Congress committees if he fails to voluntarily attend and testify at the two separate congressional hearings next week on the collapse of FTX.com and Alameda Research, the cryptocurrency exchange and its brokerage arm he founded. Sherrod Brown, chair of the Senate Banking Committee,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Cleveland.com

Appeals court ends Trump special master review, clears way for Justice Department investigation of top-secret documents

WASHINGTON — A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision by the three-judge panel...
FLORIDA STATE
decrypt.co

NYC Prosecutors Probing Sam Bankman-Fried's Role in TerraUSD Collapse: Report

The Terra and Luna crash in May ultimately upended the entire crypto ecosystem—including SBF's failed exchange FTX. Did Sam Bankman-Fried have a hand in the collapse of the Terra blockchain and its Luna stablecoin? According to a Wednesday report by the New York Times, Manhattan prosecutors are looking into it.
forkast.news

Hong Kong’s virtual asset licensing regime to take effect next June

Hong Kong’s Legislative Council passed the amendment to the bill that includes a licensing regime for virtual asset service providers (VASP) on Wednesday, which will come into effect on June 1, 2023, three months later than initially planned. Fast facts. The transition period is intended to give sufficient time...
ihodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Hires El Chapo's Attorney as US Regulators Probe FTX

Former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has hired a defense attorney as US financial regulators are probing the crypto exchange, Reuters reports, citing Bankman-Fried's spokesperson Mark Botnick. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. FTX Founder has reportedly hired Mark...
WASHINGTON STATE
forkast.news

Wemade to buyback US$10 mln in WEMIX after delisting verdict

Wemade Co. Ltd., a South Korean blockchain game developer, announced Friday that it will buyback and burn US$10 million worth of its native WEMIX cryptocurrency to stabilize its plummeting value after four local cryptocurrency exchanges delisted the token on Thursday. Fast facts. Wemade said it will repurchase and burn two...
forkast.news

Trader loses 70 ETH over bug in NFT marketplace Blur

A bug in the new bidding system of non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Blur caused a user to lose 70 ETH by accidentally overbidding on an Art Gobbler NFT. “I lost 70 ETH when I was using the new bidding system of @blur_io,” tweeted pseudonymous NFT trader Keungz, who is also the creator of the Keungz Genesis NFT collection.
US News and World Report

Manhattan District Attorney Hires Senior Lawyer Who Has Probed Trump

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Manhattan district attorney has hired a former senior U.S. Department of Justice official who has investigated Donald Trump, and who may be again be called on to investigate the former U.S. president's activities. Matthew Colangelo will serve as senior counsel to the district attorney Alvin...
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy