wrestletalk.com
Here’s What NXT’s Shawn Michaels Had To Say About William Regal
Shawn Michaels was asked about William Regal during the December 8 pre- NXT Deadline conference call, following recent news about Regal’s status. During Wednesday’s (December 7) ROH Final Battle call, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Regal is on his way out of AEW, noting that Regal wanted to return to WWE to work alongside his son, Charlie Dempsey.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Injuries To Roman Reigns And Other Top WWE Stars
Two of WWE's biggest stars are out of commission at the moment with the same medical problem, though how long they will be missing from action is up in the air. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre suffered ruptured eardrums during the WarGames match at Survivor Series. Luckily, each is considered a short-term situation, but there is still no exact timetable for when either is expected back.
Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre both suffered ruptured eardrums at WWE Survivor Series
McIntyre has been pulled from Friday's SmackDown.
WWE’s Jey Uso asks Sami Zayn to get a haircut for Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn is on a roll in the WWE Universe; he’s uber-over with the fans, he’s a WarGames winner, and, after months of in-fighting, Jey Uso can finally call him a friend, completing his acceptance within The Bloodline. Surely life is good for Zayn, but being friends with...
Yardbarker
Sonjay Dutt comments on Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, the difference between his job in WWE and AEW
Sonjay Dutt said he loves doing backstage work more than wrestling:. "Ever since I stopped wrestling, it was a weird transition. Okay, now I've stopped wrestling. I'm working backstage. Is this really what I want to do and quickly I learned ,yes. I love doing what I do backstage. I'm more fulfilled professionally working in a backstage capacity than I did going out there and wrestling."
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk Accidentally Injured Chris Jericho During AEW Brawl
Chris Jericho has done a lot for the pro wrestling industry, as he has always been a valuable asset to any company he has been a part of. This includes AEW, where he remains a mainstay. He’s seen some bumps and bruises in AEW, and it seems CM Punk was responsible for injuring his throat once.
Chris Jericho Says Colt Cabana Was 'Solely' Brought Back For Story, Had Ideas For PCO And Chris Hero
On the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite, Colt Cabana made his return to AEW when he challenged Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship. It marked Cabana's first AEW TV appearance since the March 8 episode of AEW Dark. As part of the storyline, Jericho, the reigning ROH World Champion, was facing former ROH champions as he attempted to desecrate the legacy of Ring of Honor.
'The main event was terrible': A thrilling UFC 282 has a sour ending
LAS VEGAS — Even a casual MMA fan has heard UFC president Dana White exhort his fighters dozens of times over the years, “Don’t leave it in the hands of the judges.” White has never been fond of fighters who try to protect a lead late in a fight, and he’s urged them to go for a finish because he said they never know for sure what the judges are thinking.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jon Moxley & Renee Paquette Were Both Ill This Week
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were ill this week. Moxley was still at the taping despite his condition, because he knew he had to be on hand for the Regal angle, and to reinforce that the BCC would stay together. Moxley was also scheduled to face Takeshita on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, because AEW President Tony Khan is trying to keep that program strong. By all reports, everyone was happy with how the Moxley vs. Takeshita match went.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jeff Jarrett: ‘I’m Pumped For My Day Job’
During a recent edition of his “My World” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW wrestler Jeff Jarrett commented on his new gig in All Elite Wrestling, including working with Warner Bros. Discovery and Turner Networks. He said,. “I’m pumped for my day job. I think the opportunity...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Wrestler Gets A Name Change, Now Known As BiGG BiLL
Could W. Morrissey (Big Cass in WWE) be getting a new ring name in All Elite Wrestling? It sure appears that way. On Thursday, the company took to Twitter to post a graphic promoting this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. In it, the current member of The Firm is referred to as “BiGG BiLL.”
ringsidenews.com
Ricky Starks’ AEW Dynamite Promo Compared To John Cena In Huge Way
Ricky Starks is currently one of the highlights of AEW television, and there is a good reason for that. Starks has worked hard to establish himself as a solid talent, and fans continue to support him all the time. In fact, his latest promo on AEW Dynamite has helped raise his stock. So much so, that even Mark Henry compared his promo to John Cena.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Considering Roman Reigns Wrestling Twice At WrestleMania 39
There might be two Roman Reigns matches at WrestleMania 39, according to a new report. For the fourth straight year, WWE will be having a two night WrestleMania for the 39th edition of their biggest event taking place on April 1 and 2, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
ewrestlingnews.com
Claudio Castagnoli Defeats Chris Jericho To Capture The ROH World Championship
Claudio Castagnoli is your new ROH World Champion. At Saturday’s Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event, Chris Jericho wound up tapping out to Claudio’s giant swing. The tap came after Castagnoli’s 33rd swing. Yes, 33! Wheeler Yuta and Jerry Lynn came out to celebrate with Claudio following his win.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Star Pulled From Match Due To Minor Injury
The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed) were set to take on Indus-Sher (Veer Mahaan and Sanga) at WWE NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10. However, the match was pulled during the latest episode of NXT. In a segment on the show, WWE blamed the match being nixed on Julius Creed needing further tests on a potential rib injury.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE In Talks With E! Network About A New Reality Show
WWE has done many reality shows, such as Tough Enough, Total Divas, Total Bellas, and Miz & Mrs. WWE will produce another one soon with Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “Whether this comes to fruition, there are talks with E! about a new reality show.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Britt Baker Reveals The Storyline That Gave Her The Wrestling Bug
Britt Baker has opened up on the storyline that made her want to pursue a career in professional wrestling. In a new interview with Ian Douglass of The Ringer, the top AEW wrestler named a specific storyline from 2014 as the reason she got the wrestling bug. It was Bryan Danielson’s storyline going into WrestleMania 30, where he won the WWE World Heavyweight Title. She said,
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Opens Up On His Banter With Excalibur In AEW
Back in October, former AEW talent William Regal made an appearance on the “Inside The Ropes” podcast to discuss a variety of professional wrestling related topics. When asked about his on-air relationship with Excalibur, Regal opened up on the “flirty” lines the two men often use while going back and forth with each other on commentary, wanting to lighten the mood at times, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
New ROH Pure Champion Crowned At Final Battle 2022
Wheeler Yuta is your new ROH Pure Champion, as he defeated Daniel Garcia at Saturday’s Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event to become a two-time holder of the Pure Championship. While Garcia was in control for most of the match, Yuta eventually made a comeback and knocked Garcia out with...
ewrestlingnews.com
Spoilers From Friday’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings
Here are the spoilers for the Impact Wrestling TV taping took place on Friday night in Pembroke Pines, FL at Charles Dodge Center that will air over the coming weeks on AXS TV, courtesy of Wrestling Headlines:. * Taylor Wilde defeated KiLynn King. * Mahabali Shera defeated Jack Price. *...
