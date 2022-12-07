Southeastern Massachusetts man arrested after police seize large number of fake pills containing fentanyl

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Just Announced: Plymouth's Beloved Frosty the Snowman Has Been StolenDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Carver Police Advise 8 Tips to Keep Your Holiday Packages SafeDianna CarneyCarver, MA
How You Can Watch Plymouth's Annual Christmas Tree LightingDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Police arrest Fall River man after string of car break-ins throughout the area
A Fall River man has been arrested after a string of car break-ins in the Fall River area. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Friday, detectives assigned to the Major Crimes Division arrested 30-year-old Wilson Colon-Tirado in connection with a breaking and entering into a motor vehicle which occurred on November 30. During that incident, two motor vehicles were broken into at a local business and items were stolen from one of the vehicles.
fallriverreporter.com
Six Rhode Island men accused of stealing over $30,000 in merchandise from Massachusetts department store
Six Rhode Island men have been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Massachusetts department store. According to police, just before 6:30 a.m. on Friday, officers assigned to District E-5 (West Roxbury) arrested six suspects after responding to a call for a larceny in progress at the Home Depot located at 1213 VFW Parkway in West Roxbury.
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts man convicted of murdering 22-year-old with baseball bat to be granted parole with conditions
The Massachusetts Parole Board has granted parole to a southeastern Massachusetts man who was previously convicted of murdering a 22-year-old man. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, on February 21, 1994, then 17-year-old Steven James and several of his friends were in a parking lot of a sandwich shop in Rockland. Some distance away, an argument began between the victim, Edward Sullivan, and one of James’s friends. Sullivan took a baseball bat out of his van and used it to fend off James’s friend, but did not actually swing it. The friend then called to James who, with several of their other friends, ran toward them and began taunting Sullivan. During this encounter, Sullivan, who was pushed to the ground, dropped the bat and lay motionless on his stomach as people repeatedly hit and kicked him. Throughout the beating, Sullivan pleaded with them to stop and made no attempt to fight back. James picked up the bat and swung it three times at Sullivan’s head. Sullivan was taken to a hospital, where he died two days later as a result of head injuries.
fallriverreporter.com
Tunnel to Towers Foundation pays off mortgage for fallen Massachusetts State Police Sergeant
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has announced it has paid, in full, the mortgage on the home of Massachusetts State Police Sergeant Douglas Weddleton as part of its fourth annual Season of Hope. Tunnel to Towers’ Season of Hope, celebrates the holiday season by lifting the financial burden of a...
fallriverreporter.com
Suspects leave with carriages full of items after breaking into Fall River childcare facility
The owner of a Fall River childcare is heartbroken after she says suspects broke into her business and wiped it out. Natashia Machado is the owner of the soon to open Pumpkin Patch Childcare located at 1310 South Main Street. According to Machado, neighbors heard a loud bang at approximately...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man convicted of murdering six-month-old stepson granted parole with conditions
A Bristol County man convicted of murdering his six-month-old stepson has been granted parole. On June 19, 1980, in Bristol Superior Court, Emile Fratus was found guilty of second-degree murder in the beating death of Shawn Gillett. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Fratus...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts 7th grader who died suddenly recently made honorary police officer
A Massachusetts boy who had dreams of being a police officer received a special honor after his tragic death. Today, School Liaison Officer Matthew Donovan presented the family of Charles “Chuck” Demeulle a certificate which recognized Chuck as an Honorary Kingston Police Officer. According to Kingston Police, Chuck...
fallriverreporter.com
Mental health crises leads to heavy police presence in Fall River
Multiple rescue and police personnel responded to an incident at a home in Fall River Saturday morning. A call came into dispatch shortly after 7:15 a.m. for a disturbance inside an apartment at the 1000 block of South Main Street. Several cruisers and rescues responded to the scene over the...
fallriverreporter.com
Multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries shuts down Route 140 in both directions
Personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday evening that shut down a Massachusetts highway. According to MassDOT, shortly after 6:00 p.m., crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Foxborough on Route 140 Northbound and Southbound at Lakeview Road. Officials report multiple serious injuries from the crash. Route 140 was closed...
fallriverreporter.com
BBQ spot spending last day in Dartmouth as eatery moving from trailer to train in Somerset
A new barbeque spot is moving from a trailer in Dartmouth to a train in Somerset. Missing Link BBQ opened in Dartmouth earlier this year and will spend its last day at 335 Old Fall River Road on December 11th as they prepare to move to 938 Lees River Avenue.
fallriverreporter.com
Governor-elect Healey hiring effort “very intense”; discusses influx of migrants
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, DEC. 9, 2022….Closer now to her swearing-in than to when she was elected, Gov.-elect Maura Healey said Thursday that she is continuing to work on picking people to join her team. During a visit to the State House, Healey was asked if she would be open...
fallriverreporter.com
EPA, Massachusetts officials announce $19 Million in clean water, electric school bus investments in Fall River
BOSTON – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Regional Administrator David W. Cash celebrated significant federal and state infrastructure investments in the City of Fall River. Cash was joined by U.S. Senators Markey and Warren, and by U.S. Congressmen Auchincloss, along with City of Fall River Mayor Coogan and Massachusetts Environmental Protection Commissioner Suuberg to highlight coordinated efforts to identify and replace lead service lines, make other needed water infrastructure upgrades, and to celebrate the award of zero-emission electric school buses in the community. The amount and scope of the projects is thanks in large part to major investments made possible by the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
fallriverreporter.com
Southcoast Hospitals named to U.S. News and World Report 2022-2023 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care
FALL RIVER and NEW BEDFORD Mass. – U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, has named Southcoast Hospitals as a 2022-2023 High Performing hospital for Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy), officials announced. “I am incredibly proud of Southcoast Health’s commitment to bringing exceptional...
fallriverreporter.com
Local teacher’s aide to be recognized for saving life of student, second staff rescue this year
A local school staff member has saved the life of a student for the second time this year. According to Superintendent Ana Riley and Principal Colin Grimsey, a Hugh Cole Elementary School teacher’s aide’s quick actions saved the life of a student that was choking yesterday. On Wednesday,...
fallriverreporter.com
Famous Venus de Milo property in Swansea taken off the market
The famous Venus de Milo property in Swansea that was put up for sale has recently been taken off the market. Earlier this year, Cliff Ponte Jr. announced that he was the new listing agent for 75 Grand Army Highway. On Thursday, Ponte stated that the property is no longer on the market and there was no successful sale that occurred on the property.
Comments / 0