Charleston City Paper
Pawleys Island, IOP, Beaufort among S.C.’s coziest towns
Pawleys Island, pounded earlier this year by Hurricane Ian, is the coziest small town in South Carolina, according to a new study from a matchmaking platform. It’s 58th coziest nationally, said the study by MyDatingAdviser.com. But don’t worry, some of Charleston’s area communities are on the list, too. Coming...
Georgia Southern prepares for commencement ceremonies
Georgia Southern is gearing up to celebrate as 2,100 graduates from 10 colleges will collect their diplomas this month. The university will hold two commencement ceremonies at its main locations, Savannah and Statesboro, on Dec. 10 and 13. Savannah ceremony – Dec. 10. A ceremony for undergraduate and graduate...
hotelbusiness.com
BIG completes sale of SC Holiday Inn Express & Suites
Banyan Investment Group (BIG), a hotel investment company that acquires and asset manages hotels in the U.S., has completed the sale of the 112-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bluffton @ Hilton Head Area in Bluffton, SC, to Trishul Hospitality for an undisclosed price. The transaction generated a 24% IRR and a 3.3x equity multiple.
blufftontoday.com
Skeletal remains of Hilton Head woman found in Bluffton
On Nov. 14 the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources uncovered human skeletal remains in the Bluffton area known as the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve. "The Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve and Wildlife Management Area is a portion of land managed by the South Carolina...
maritime-executive.com
Port of Savannah Shifts Gears to Focus on Containers Only
The Port of Savannah is set to transform its ocean terminal into a container-only facility in order to meet booming demand for boxship capacity. After a yearlong sustained surge in cargo volume, the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) has unveiled a plan to upgrade and realign the docks at Savannah's ocean terminal to accommodate its expanding container operations.
Calling local artists: Design Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day to-go cup
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Downtown Business Association (SDBA) is looking for local artists to help celebrate the city’s biggest holiday. The association is inviting artists to submit their design proposals for a St. Patrick’s Day-themed Savannah to-go cup by Saturday, Dec. 31. The chosen artist will receive a cash prize of $1,000 with […]
What’s the story behind the little blue boat sitting on the marsh in Bluffton?
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — If you travel across the 278 bridge from Hilton Head Island to Bluffton, South Carolina you can’t miss it. It’s the little blue boat sitting up on the marsh. The vessel has been there for months or even years depending on who you talk to. It’s been there so long that […]
The 20 Best Airbnbs In Hilton Head, South Carolina
If you're looking for the best of the best in beach destination vacation rentals, we've got you covered with these outstanding 5-star rentals from Airbnb.
WJCL
Hundreds of strangers gathered in Beaufort to pay final respects to 9 unclaimed veterans
BEAUFORT, S.C. — More than 400 people gathered at Beaufort National Cemetery Friday morning to honor nine veterans who did not have loved ones to see them laid to rest. The solemn sights and sounds signaled the final trip for the unclaimed veterans. Michael Brophy, who is the assistant...
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In South Carolina
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next month
If you've been looking for more options to help you save on your grocery bill, you may be interested to learn that a leading discount supermarket chain will be opening another new location in South Carolina next month. Read on to learn more.
wtoc.com
Savannah State University facing possible program cuts for majors like Africana Studies
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University leaders are being faced with possibly cutting programs like English, History and Africana Studies. Former Savannah Mayor Otis Johnson who used to attend and teach at Savannah State tells WTOC the school is facing declining enrollment and an $11 million deficit. “Savannah State...
Gallery: Shoe Station Grand Opening
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Shoe Station held a grand opening for their new location in Abercorn Commons. Check out photos from the event in the gallery below!
eatitandlikeit.com
Brochu’s Family Tradition begins dinner service
It is quite possibly the most anticipated restaurant opening of 2022, at least from our seat it is. Well, the time has finally come. Brochu’s Family Tradition, a family friendly “casual throwback” comfort food restaurant in Savannah’s Starland District has finally opened their doors to the public, albeit very slowly.
WYFF4.com
Majestic, endangered whale with calf spotted off Georgia coast, researchers say
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An endangered whale and its calf became the first pair of its kind to be spotted during the 2022-2023 season off the coast of Georgia this week. The North Atlantic Right whale and its offspring were spotted on Wednesday off the coast of St. Catherines Sound, south of Savannah, by a team of researchers working with NOAA, according to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute(CAMRI).
WSAV-TV
Alex Murdaugh appears in pre-trial hearing
It was a battle of wills and opinions in a Colleton County courthouse on Friday as prosecutors laid out Alex Murdaugh's motive again. It was a battle of wills and opinions in a Colleton County courthouse on Friday as prosecutors laid out Alex Murdaugh's motive again. Savannah City Council goes...
wtoc.com
Making shrimp and lobster enchiladas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re never far from the water in Savannah - and most of the Coastal Empire - so we’re always looking for interesting seafood dishes. Chef Shahin Afsharian, from Plant Riverside District, is back in the kitchen with us this morning to take shrimp and lobster in a new direction.
Alligator Attack at Hilton Head Plantation Results in Lawsuit
A woman is suing Hilton Head Plantation and a neighboring community called The Rookery after she was seriously injured in an alligator attack last summer. Elsie Kyle, a resident of The Rookery, was walking her dog near a lagoon behind her house on September 2, 2021, when an “approximately eight [foot]” alligator grabbed her and her pet.
Walterboro man wins $150K Powerball prize
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- A Walterboro man was just one number away from winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Oct. 31. The ticket matched four of the first five white ball numbers and the red Powerball number, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials. He upgraded to PowerPlay in order to triple his $50,000 prize […]
wtoc.com
Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the water off West Boundary Street on Wednesday. According to police, a body was found around 3:30 p.m. Police are awaiting the results of the autopsy. Please check back for updates.
