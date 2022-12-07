ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

Charleston City Paper

Pawleys Island, IOP, Beaufort among S.C.’s coziest towns

Pawleys Island, pounded earlier this year by Hurricane Ian, is the coziest small town in South Carolina, according to a new study from a matchmaking platform. It’s 58th coziest nationally, said the study by MyDatingAdviser.com. But don’t worry, some of Charleston’s area communities are on the list, too. Coming...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern prepares for commencement ceremonies

Georgia Southern is gearing up to celebrate as 2,100 graduates from 10 colleges will collect their diplomas this month. The university will hold two commencement ceremonies at its main locations, Savannah and Statesboro, on Dec. 10 and 13. Savannah ceremony – Dec. 10. A ceremony for undergraduate and graduate...
SAVANNAH, GA
hotelbusiness.com

BIG completes sale of SC Holiday Inn Express & Suites

Banyan Investment Group (BIG), a hotel investment company that acquires and asset manages hotels in the U.S., has completed the sale of the 112-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bluffton @ Hilton Head Area in Bluffton, SC, to Trishul Hospitality for an undisclosed price. The transaction generated a 24% IRR and a 3.3x equity multiple.
BLUFFTON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Skeletal remains of Hilton Head woman found in Bluffton

On Nov. 14 the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources uncovered human skeletal remains in the Bluffton area known as the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve. "The Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve and Wildlife Management Area is a portion of land managed by the South Carolina...
BLUFFTON, SC
maritime-executive.com

Port of Savannah Shifts Gears to Focus on Containers Only

The Port of Savannah is set to transform its ocean terminal into a container-only facility in order to meet booming demand for boxship capacity. After a yearlong sustained surge in cargo volume, the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) has unveiled a plan to upgrade and realign the docks at Savannah's ocean terminal to accommodate its expanding container operations.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Calling local artists: Design Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day to-go cup

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Downtown Business Association (SDBA) is looking for local artists to help celebrate the city’s biggest holiday. The association is inviting artists to submit their design proposals for a St. Patrick’s Day-themed Savannah to-go cup by Saturday, Dec. 31. The chosen artist will receive a cash prize of $1,000 with […]
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Brochu’s Family Tradition begins dinner service

It is quite possibly the most anticipated restaurant opening of 2022, at least from our seat it is. Well, the time has finally come. Brochu’s Family Tradition, a family friendly “casual throwback” comfort food restaurant in Savannah’s Starland District has finally opened their doors to the public, albeit very slowly.
SAVANNAH, GA
WYFF4.com

Majestic, endangered whale with calf spotted off Georgia coast, researchers say

SAVANNAH, Ga. — An endangered whale and its calf became the first pair of its kind to be spotted during the 2022-2023 season off the coast of Georgia this week. The North Atlantic Right whale and its offspring were spotted on Wednesday off the coast of St. Catherines Sound, south of Savannah, by a team of researchers working with NOAA, according to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute(CAMRI).
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV-TV

Alex Murdaugh appears in pre-trial hearing

It was a battle of wills and opinions in a Colleton County courthouse on Friday as prosecutors laid out Alex Murdaugh's motive again. It was a battle of wills and opinions in a Colleton County courthouse on Friday as prosecutors laid out Alex Murdaugh's motive again. Savannah City Council goes...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Making shrimp and lobster enchiladas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re never far from the water in Savannah - and most of the Coastal Empire - so we’re always looking for interesting seafood dishes. Chef Shahin Afsharian, from Plant Riverside District, is back in the kitchen with us this morning to take shrimp and lobster in a new direction.
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Walterboro man wins $150K Powerball prize

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- A Walterboro man was just one number away from winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Oct. 31. The ticket matched four of the first five white ball numbers and the red Powerball number, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials. He upgraded to PowerPlay in order to triple his $50,000 prize […]
WALTERBORO, SC
wtoc.com

Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the water off West Boundary Street on Wednesday. According to police, a body was found around 3:30 p.m. Police are awaiting the results of the autopsy. Please check back for updates.
SAVANNAH, GA

