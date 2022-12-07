ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Singing The Praises Of ‘Hallelujah’ With A Film About Leonard Cohen’s Classic Song – Contenders Documentary

Leonard Cohen’s signature song, “Hallelujah,” had its journey to music immortality stopped almost at birth by a record executive. The chief of Cohen’s label, Columbia, vetoed the finished album containing the track in 1984 because he considered it unmarketable in the United States.  An intervention by an influential labelmate of Cohen’s, one Bob Dylan, helped “Hallelujah” to escape front-office purgatory and, over time, become the soaring secular hymn that musicians love to cover and listeners play at both weddings and funerals. RELATED: The Contenders Documentary – Deadline’s Full Coverage Dylan, in fact, might have been the first to cover the song. “Dylan loved ‘Hallelujah,’” filmmaker Dayna Goldfine said...
psychologytoday.com

The Outrage of Louise Penny Fans

I belong to a cult, and we’ve all been radicalized on Facebook. But it’s a sweet cult, formed around a love of books about an imaginary Quebec village called Three Pines, created by Louise Penny in her books about Armand Gamache, his quirky friends, his loving family, and, yes, murder.
Popculture

Dolly Parton Makes Kelly Clarkson Emotional With Heartfelt Praise

Dolly Parton had Kelly Clarkson close to tears as the country music icon praised her stunning rendition of her son "I Will Always Love You." Parton sat down with the "Because of You" singer for Thursday's new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she gushed over Whitney Houston's cover of her classic song, as well as Clarkson's performance of it at the ACM Awards in March.
TODAY.com

Watch Steve Martin and Martin Short brutally roast an unsuspecting Jimmy Fallon

Steve Martin and Martin Short are on a roll. For their Thursday, Dec. 8, appearance on "The Tonight Show," the duo roasted host Jimmy Fallon and each other for almost nine minutes straight. The jokes started flying after Short told Fallon that out of all the late-night shows, "this is...
Distractify

Meet Kate Winslet's Three Kids — Including One Making Waves in Hollywood

Actress Kate Winslet is considered to be one of the most successful British talents in Hollywood. The 47-year-old won over the hearts of many with her portrayal of Rose Dawson in 1997’s Titanic. From there, Kate has gone on to lead a blossoming career and has even won the 2009 Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for her work as Hannah Schmitz in 2008’s The Reader.
Parade

Kevin Bacon Grooves in New Dance Video With Daughter Sosie

The actor revisited his dancing roots as he busted a move in his latest Instagram video with a bit of help from his daughter, Sosie. The video–a split screen of the two dancers–showcased the 64-year-old actor as he grooved outside of his barn and his goats roamed around in the background while Sosie, 30, also danced to the beat outside of her own barn, which was full of horses.
Rolling Stone

See Idina Menzel Belt Show-Stopping Cover of ‘I Melt With You’ From Disney+ Documentary

Idina Menzel and her band rehearse their show-stopping rendition of the Modern English’s “I Melt With You” in Rolling Stone‘s exclusive clip from Which Way to the Stage?, an upcoming Disney+ documentary about the Broadway star. Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? follows Menzel as she prepares for her “dream” concert: A headlining show at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Along the way, the documentary focuses on Menzel’s childhood, her breakout roles in Rent and Wicked, and the global success of Frozen. The documentary, out Dec. 9 on the streaming service, also follows Tony Award-winning Menzel along a 16-date tour...
countryfancast.com

Randy Travis It’s Just a Matter of Time (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Randy Travis "It's Just a Matter of Time" music video and see the song details here... The Randy Travis It’s Just a Matter of Time song became the third country artist to find success with the song. Randy released this song in August 1989 as the lead-off single to the album No Holdin’ Back, Travis’ version became his 10th No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart starting December 2, 1989.
The Jewish Press

Time to Regain our Jewish Mojo

The biggest scandal in the Jewish world today is not the rise in antisemitism, but the fact that the more money and noise we’ve thrown at the problem, the worse it’s gotten. If fighting antisemitism were a business, it would have gone belly up a long time ago....
pethelpful.com

Adopted Stray Cat's Instant Bond with Little Boy Is So Full of Love

Some people just have a special touch when it comes to animals. Cats and dogs will flock to them, even if it’s not their pet. It just comes naturally to them. We’d even say they’re born with it. At least that's what we think after watching this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy