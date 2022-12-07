Read full article on original website
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe
On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
Life Chronicles
Chanukah will soon be here, along with winter vacation time (off from school) for the kiddies. We live in the Midwest while most of our family lives on the East Coast. Unfortunately my husband needs to work and does not get any time off except for a paltry two days legal holiday. There is not too much in the way of entertainment for the children here for such a stretch, besides which I miss my extended family and would love to get together with them (both sides, my husband’s and mine).
In sci-fi series 'Kindred,' a modern-day Black woman is transported to an 1800s plantation
FX’s “Kindred,” which begins streaming Tuesday on Hulu, plunges viewers into a mystery that exists to be experienced, not solved. A young Black woman named Dana, later revealed as an aspiring TV writer in modern-day Los Angeles, lies dazed and apparently injured on the floor of her new house. Barely able to move, she grabs a bag and gathers clothes, a kitchen knife and a bottle of aspirin. She eases into a tub of water, which turns red from her wounds. Then the police start banging on her door, demanding to know whether anything is wrong.
Musings: An Angel Unaware ... or was he?
We’ve got to give God credit - He puts some unusual stories in the Bible. Like the story of an older couple - Elizabeth and Zechariah. He was a priest and she was a barren woman. One day, when Zechariah’s division of priests were on duty, he was chosen by lot to be the priest to go in to the temple of the Lord and burn incense. He probably had done it before and he was ready to do it again. Except today was different.
Time to Regain our Jewish Mojo
The biggest scandal in the Jewish world today is not the rise in antisemitism, but the fact that the more money and noise we’ve thrown at the problem, the worse it’s gotten. If fighting antisemitism were a business, it would have gone belly up a long time ago....
Avot 1:5 – A Family Culture Of Kindness
Yose ben Yochanan of Jerusalem used to say: Let your house be wide open, and let the poor be members of your household. Engage not in too much conversation with women. They said this with regard to one’s own wife, how much more so with regard to another man’s wife. From here the Sages said: as long as a man engages in too much conversation with women, he causes evil to himself, he neglects the study of the Torah, and in the end, he will inherit gehinnom.
49 Classic Hanukkah Recipes To Serve at Your Festival of Lights Dinner
Whether you spell it Hannukah, Hanukkah or Channukah, it’s a holiday celebrated by Jews around the world. Also known as the Festival of Lights, it commemorates when Jews had to leave their temple after it was occupied by the Syrian-Greek empire. When they returned, they found only had enough oil to light the candelabras (now called the menorah) for one night. Miraculously, the oil lasted for eight days.
I Tried the TikTok 4-Ingredient “Brown” Rice Casserole and It Was Buttery Heaven
Often, it’s the simplest dishes — those with an ingredient list you can count on one hand — that are the most flavorful. This is definitely the case with my newest TikTok find, which is known as “brown rice casserole” or “stick of butter rice.”
Dear Dr. Yael
My husband and I are married for over 20 years. Our children are all teenagers, and are either in yeshiva dorming or away from home. We fight a lot. Neither of us are abusive, and we are debating if we should stay married or get divorced because of all of the fighting. We know that for shidduchim, it is better that we stay married; however, we are both unhappy together. We had many good years, but in the past few years, we have grown apart. I think my husband wants to stay married more than I do. He has a clean home and good meals. He is happy in his career, and I love my career as well. I think divorcing will be harder for him, as I take care of everything and I run our lives. People think that we are the perfect couple, but we live very separate lives at this point. Please give us some insight on this matter.
veranda.com
Beat the Winter Blues with This Spicy Gin Cocktail
Bryan Mason and Jeanine Hays’ beautiful new book AphroChic celebrates the history, legacy, and creativity of the Black family home. Our December cocktail draws inspiration from the unique Harlem apartment of chef and cookbook author Alexander Smalls. Smalls’s home is vibrant and eclectically decorated, drawing inspiration from his former...
Perfect Match
A guy was suggested to me by a bunch of people. Apparently, they think we are a “perfect” match. They have all said that they think this would be a “great idea.” He sounds great by all accounts – smart, kind, driven, and fun. These are all traits that appeal to me and it does sound really promising. There is just one problem. I knew his sister growing up and she was awful. I just can’t process dating and potentially marrying this girl’s brother. She would be family, forever in my life – and the thought alone makes me cringe. Do I just pass?
The Future of Our History
SEASON 2022 EPISODE 48: First Malkah Fleisher quizzes Yishai about the relative safety of Israel and about Saudi wishes for the Abraham Accords. Then, North American native people’s activist Ryan Bellerose on the language of indigenous rights in the service of the Jewish tribe. Finally on Table Torah: Why Jacob was angry with the brothers who destroyed Shechem?
Eschew Worldly Pleasures And Find Happiness
The Mishna teaches, “Thus is the way of Torah: Bread with salt you shall eat, measured water shall you drink, on the ground you shall sleep, and a life of privation you shall live, while in the Torah you shall toil. If you do so, ‘you shall be happy, and it shall be good for you’ (Psalms 128:2). ‘You shall be happy’ in this world – ‘and it shall be good for you’ in the World to Come” (Avos 6:4).
Dementia Diary – Chapter 12
Normal anger is a reasonable reaction to conditions we find unfair. We can be angry at God for our fate. We can be angry at the next-door neighbor for playing their music too loud. We can be angry at someone for cutting into line, or for driving recklessly. Being angry with someone who has cognitive decline is a disaster. But then, their own anger is often the source.
Ivan’s Shofar – In Memory Of Dr. Ivan Mauer
I spent this past Rosh Hashana at the home of my son and daughter-in-law, Zevie and Yael Schwartz. Zevie had told me that he was going to be the Baal Tokea, and as I was packing to go to them, I suddenly noticed my husband’s shofar on our bookcase. The shofar brought back memories of Ivan blowing the shofar for me the whole month of Elul. Every year without fail I knew I would hear that shofar. It’s been now over 12 years since it hasn’t been blown. I wondered, does a shofar dry up from lack of use?
prestigeonline.com
Diving Into the Holiday Spirit with Baked Goodies Like the Gingerbread
Diving Into the Holiday Spirit with Baked Goodies Like the Gingerbread. Christmas and gingerbread go hand-in-hand. A traditional Christmas is incomplete without gingerbread. We Indians have developed our own ways of celebrating Christmas, but even today when you visit a Catholic household, you will find this baked good, especially a gingerbread man and house to be an indispensable part of their Christmas celebration.
triangletribune.com
Holiday Sandwich
All that holiday hustle and bustle can work up some real hunger. Between decorating, baking and preparing for entertaining, hosts often earn an afternoon snack. When you and your loved ones need a boost of energy before guests arrive, turn to a fresh ingredient like Envy apples, which provide an easy way to whip up a delicious sandwich due to their sweet taste and availability. The sweet, sophisticated flavor; uplifting, fresh aroma; delightfully satisfying crunch; beautiful appearance; and naturally white flesh all lend themselves to this Apple Cranberry Havarti Melt. As a quick, simple way to reenergize before the big party, it’s a perfect snack the whole family can enjoy together.
My Mother And Queen Elizabeth
I don’t remember the year but it was the first visit of the Queen to the United States. Everyone was talking about it and my mother, Irene Klass, the Women’s Editor of a newspaper, received an invitation to meet Queen Elizabeth. This was not a private meeting, and I believe it was to be with other women in important positions. In those years, the very late fifties, it wasn’t so common for women to hold high positions.
