wegotthiscovered.com

A bloodthirsty historical epic mounts a ferocious dash for freedom on streaming

As South Park famously put it; “Say what you want about Mel Gibson, but the son of a bitch knows story structure”. With two Academy Awards to his name for Best Picture and Best Director, that’s been proven true, but he arguably showcased it better than ever with the thunderous Apocalypto.
Columbia Daily Herald

Musings: An Angel Unaware ... or was he?

We’ve got to give God credit - He puts some unusual stories in the Bible. Like the story of an older couple - Elizabeth and Zechariah. He was a priest and she was a barren woman. One day, when Zechariah’s division of priests were on duty, he was chosen by lot to be the priest to go in to the temple of the Lord and burn incense. He probably had done it before and he was ready to do it again. Except today was different.
The Jewish Press

Avot 1:5 – A Family Culture Of Kindness

Yose ben Yochanan of Jerusalem used to say: Let your house be wide open, and let the poor be members of your household. Engage not in too much conversation with women. They said this with regard to one’s own wife, how much more so with regard to another man’s wife. From here the Sages said: as long as a man engages in too much conversation with women, he causes evil to himself, he neglects the study of the Torah, and in the end, he will inherit gehinnom.
The Jewish Press

Time to Regain our Jewish Mojo

The biggest scandal in the Jewish world today is not the rise in antisemitism, but the fact that the more money and noise we’ve thrown at the problem, the worse it’s gotten. If fighting antisemitism were a business, it would have gone belly up a long time ago....
The Jewish Press

Life Chronicles

Chanukah will soon be here, along with winter vacation time (off from school) for the kiddies. We live in the Midwest while most of our family lives on the East Coast. Unfortunately my husband needs to work and does not get any time off except for a paltry two days legal holiday. There is not too much in the way of entertainment for the children here for such a stretch, besides which I miss my extended family and would love to get together with them (both sides, my husband’s and mine).
The Jewish Press

The Secret Of Chabad Lubavitch Success – Look To Avraham’s Tent

Upon reflection after the recent Kinus HaShluchim, the question is: What is behind the success of Chabad shluchim? Is there a role model that Chabad houses follow?. The Medrash extensively describes the operation of Avraham Avinu. In the middle of the desert, he set up a tent with four doors, one in each direction. In that tent he would serve hungry travelers food of the best kind and he would not charge them anything. The Medrash tells us the main staples at Avraham Avinu’s table were meat and wine.
The Jewish Press

Dementia Diary – Chapter 12

Normal anger is a reasonable reaction to conditions we find unfair. We can be angry at God for our fate. We can be angry at the next-door neighbor for playing their music too loud. We can be angry at someone for cutting into line, or for driving recklessly. Being angry with someone who has cognitive decline is a disaster. But then, their own anger is often the source.
The Jewish Press

The Modzitzer Rebbe and Rav Moshe Zvi Neriah

The sixteenth of Kislev is the yahrzeit of Rav Shaul Yedidiah Elazar Taub, second rebbe of Modzitz (1886-1947). Born in Ożarów, at age 15 he married the daughter of Rav Avraham Eiger of Lublin. The marriage lasted four years, producing a son and a daughter, and the couple then divorced causing a great rift between the two chasidic sects. He then married the daughter of the mekubal, Rav Shaul Schwartz, under whom he subsequently studied, and they had four children. In 1917 he was appointed rabbi of Rakow and the following year his wife died of typhoid fever. He married a third time and had another four children. His third wife died of cancer shortly before the outbreak of WWII. He then married his niece.
The Associated Press

Faithful mates, hot tempers form primal life for gannets

PERCE, Quebec (AP) — Northern gannets share two maxims familiar to humans: “home sweet home” and “don’t tread on me.”. They pack together on a Bonaventure Island plateau like New York commuters jamming a subway, only they’re louder. They are devoted parents and could teach humans a thing or two about loyalty in marriage.
anash.org

Play Dolls in Halacha

Ask the Rov: Does the prohibition of human sculptures apply to play dolls?. When the Torah discusses the prohibition of graven images, the posuk says, “lo sa’asun iti (אִתִּי) – Do not make with Me,” which Chazal expound to read with alternative nekudos as “lo sa’asun osi (אֹתִי) – Do not make Me.” This refers to forming a 3-dimensional form of a human, since that is the form in which Hashem appeared to the nevi’im.1.
ScienceBlog.com

Traveling with friends helps even mixed-up butterflies find their way

Some of us live and die by our phone’s GPS. But if we can’t get a signal or lose battery power, we get lost on our way to the grocery store. Yet animals can find their way across vast distances with amazing accuracy. Take monarch butterflies, for example....

