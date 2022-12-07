Chanukah will soon be here, along with winter vacation time (off from school) for the kiddies. We live in the Midwest while most of our family lives on the East Coast. Unfortunately my husband needs to work and does not get any time off except for a paltry two days legal holiday. There is not too much in the way of entertainment for the children here for such a stretch, besides which I miss my extended family and would love to get together with them (both sides, my husband’s and mine).

9 HOURS AGO