Read full article on original website
Related
bookriot.com
Unexpected and Compelling Biblical Retellings
Growing up going to a religious day school, by the time school let out, the last thing I wanted to do was anything religious. This included reading anything religious. Even as an adult, I wouldn’t exactly pick up the Bible for fun reading. And for those who do, more power to you, it just isn’t my thing, but I know many people find solace in it, as well as friendship and community in Bible groups.
America's libraries are canceling Kirk Cameron. Where are Stephen King and Margaret Atwood?
Liberal authors Stephen King and Margaret Atwood support librarian-turned-writer, but do they care to defend conservative authors like Kirk Cameron, too?
Kirk Cameron speaks out after faith-based book 'banned': Diversity should include Christianity
Actor Kirk Cameron, author of 'As You Grow,' told Fox News he has been rejected by dozens of libraries where he or his publisher have asked to host a story hour.
Upworthy
Author Neil Gaiman hands a free history lesson to those attacking 'They/Them' pronouns
Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 16, 2021. It has since been updated. For every fantasy author out there being a transphobe, there's another one being inclusive and calling out transphobia. While JK Rowling makes it a point to punch her transphobe card every two months on the bird site, Neil Gaiman is fighting the good fight. He was one of the 1,800 writers who signed an open letter declaring their support for trans and non-binary people in the wake of one of JK Rowling's transphobic rants. This week, Gaiman handed a free English lesson to a person who thought they had hit gold to weaken the argument of people using 'they/them' pronouns, reported God.DailyDot.
bookriot.com
The Best Books of the Year According to The New York Times
The staff of the New York Times Book Review released their 100 Notable Books of 2022 list a week ago featuring fiction, nonfiction, and poetry titles. They’ve since whittled this list down to 10 for their Best Books of 2022 list that was released today. The list is made...
10 books to add to your reading list in December
Bethanne Patrick's December standout books include a Gen X caper, a wild adventure tale and surprising new novels from Jane Smiley and Cormac McCarthy.
The Jewish Press
Avot 1:5 – A Family Culture Of Kindness
Yose ben Yochanan of Jerusalem used to say: Let your house be wide open, and let the poor be members of your household. Engage not in too much conversation with women. They said this with regard to one’s own wife, how much more so with regard to another man’s wife. From here the Sages said: as long as a man engages in too much conversation with women, he causes evil to himself, he neglects the study of the Torah, and in the end, he will inherit gehinnom.
The Jewish Press
Become A Spiritual Multi-Tasker
These days, people are so busy that they always want to be multi-tasking. The housewife dices onions and cuts the carrots while listening to a shiur on Kol HaLoshon with an eye on the baby in the highchair. The businessman is on the speaker phone with a potential client while he’s balancing his checkbook and following the activities of two of his workers in the adjoining room. In mitzvos, we can also multi-task. The Torah tells us, “Vayetzei Yaakov miBe’er Sheva vayeilech charana – And Yaakov left Beer Sheva and went to Charan.” The Beis HaLevi explains that Yaakov was multi-tasking: He left Beer Sheva to fulfill kibud eim, to honor his mother, who wanted him to escape the murderous wrath of Eisav, and he went to Charan to fulfill kibud av, to honor his father, who told him to go to the house of Lavan to find a wife.
Washington Examiner
The life of Joseph Roth, broken sage of the 20th century
Toward the close of Keiron Pim’s new biography Endless Flight: The Life of Joseph Roth, we’re told to imagine the great, complex Austrian writer in Saint-Sulpice, which he may or may not have visited. Its Delacroix murals, we’re told, “must have moved Roth’s soul.” But no, they mustn’t. Perhaps Roth thought very little of Delacroix or not at all. Undue speculation plagues the biography genre in general and this volume in particular.
Art Spiegelman Discusses the Legacy of 'Maus' Amid 'Fascist' Book Bans
The award-winning cartoonist spoke with Newsweek about his books being banned in schools across the country and how that has impacted his art.
The Jewish Press
Time to Regain our Jewish Mojo
The biggest scandal in the Jewish world today is not the rise in antisemitism, but the fact that the more money and noise we’ve thrown at the problem, the worse it’s gotten. If fighting antisemitism were a business, it would have gone belly up a long time ago....
The Jewish Press
Dementia Diary – Chapter 12
Normal anger is a reasonable reaction to conditions we find unfair. We can be angry at God for our fate. We can be angry at the next-door neighbor for playing their music too loud. We can be angry at someone for cutting into line, or for driving recklessly. Being angry with someone who has cognitive decline is a disaster. But then, their own anger is often the source.
psychologytoday.com
The Outrage of Louise Penny Fans
I belong to a cult, and we’ve all been radicalized on Facebook. But it’s a sweet cult, formed around a love of books about an imaginary Quebec village called Three Pines, created by Louise Penny in her books about Armand Gamache, his quirky friends, his loving family, and, yes, murder.
The Jewish Press
What We Run To
Rebbi says… And be careful with a ‘light’ mitzvah just like with a ‘grave’ one, as you do not know the given reward of mitzvot. And be calculative of the loss of performing a mitzvah against its gain and the gain of performing a sin against its loss (Avot 2:1).
The Jewish Press
Life Chronicles
Chanukah will soon be here, along with winter vacation time (off from school) for the kiddies. We live in the Midwest while most of our family lives on the East Coast. Unfortunately my husband needs to work and does not get any time off except for a paltry two days legal holiday. There is not too much in the way of entertainment for the children here for such a stretch, besides which I miss my extended family and would love to get together with them (both sides, my husband’s and mine).
IS IT ALL TEMPORARY?
Ecclesiastes 1: 2-4 “Vanity of vanities, saith the Preacher, vanity of vanities; all is vanity. What profit hath a man of all his labor which he taketh under the sun? One generation passes away, and another generation cometh: but the earth abided forever.”. Ecclesiastes is a somewhat depressing book...
Maureen Corrigan's favorite books of the year: 10 disparate reads for a hectic 2022
Some years, this annual book list falls into a pattern: like stand-out memoirs or dystopian fiction. But 2022 could not be contained, and these titles sprawl all over the place in subject and form.
The Jewish Press
Dear Dr. Yael
My husband and I are married for over 20 years. Our children are all teenagers, and are either in yeshiva dorming or away from home. We fight a lot. Neither of us are abusive, and we are debating if we should stay married or get divorced because of all of the fighting. We know that for shidduchim, it is better that we stay married; however, we are both unhappy together. We had many good years, but in the past few years, we have grown apart. I think my husband wants to stay married more than I do. He has a clean home and good meals. He is happy in his career, and I love my career as well. I think divorcing will be harder for him, as I take care of everything and I run our lives. People think that we are the perfect couple, but we live very separate lives at this point. Please give us some insight on this matter.
The Jewish Press
Perfect Match
A guy was suggested to me by a bunch of people. Apparently, they think we are a “perfect” match. They have all said that they think this would be a “great idea.” He sounds great by all accounts – smart, kind, driven, and fun. These are all traits that appeal to me and it does sound really promising. There is just one problem. I knew his sister growing up and she was awful. I just can’t process dating and potentially marrying this girl’s brother. She would be family, forever in my life – and the thought alone makes me cringe. Do I just pass?
Bible verse of the day: God hears the faithful's prayers — and is there
In the Old Testament of the Bible, 2 Chronicles 7:14 is a call for believers to both pray and take action, says Dr. Jeff Myers of Summit Ministries. Here are facts about Chronicles 1 and 2.
Comments / 0