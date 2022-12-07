ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Race against time to save boy, eight, stuck down a 400ft well for 16 hours: Diggers are brought in in desperate bid to save child in India

By James Callery For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A desperate bid is underway to save an eight-year-old boy who has been trapped inside a well for more than 16 hours.

Tanmay Sahu plunged down the disused 400ft well while he was playing in the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday night.

The state's disaster response force has descended on the scene and is in a race against time to rescue the boy, who is stuck some 55ft down.

Dramatic images show the child wedged in a tiny gap with his hands above his head

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACvZU_0jaV0QqA00
A desperate bid is underway to save eight-year-old Tanmay Sahu (pictured) who has been trapped inside a well for more than 16 hours
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06kzF7_0jaV0QqA00
Tanmay Sahu plunged down the disused 400ft well while he was playing in the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday night. Dramatic images show the child wedged in a tiny gap with his hands above his head
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Adfr_0jaV0QqA00

Rescuers are administering oxygen to the boy.

Betul Additional District Magistrate Shyamendra Jayaswal said he may be unconscious because he was 'not responding'.

Jayaswal told news agency ANI: 'The rescue operation has been underway since we received the information. Efforts are being made to take out the child.

'At 2.30am SDRF [State Disaster Response Force], Home guards, and Police teams reached the spot to rescue the child. It might take another two-three hours.'

Jaiswal added: 'It is taking more time than what we expected because there are stones.

'We called a breaker machine at night to break the stones. JCB and poclain machines are also being used.'

Tanmay's father, Sunil Sahu, told India newspaper The Hindu that the boy fell into the borewell while playing at around 5pm on December 6.

He said he was playing in the farm and then he went to another field where the incident occurred.

'My 12-year-old daughter saw him and informed me that he fell into the borewell. We immediately rushed to the spot. He was breathing and we listened to his sound from the borewell. The rescue operation was started from 6pm onwards on Tuesday,' Sahu told the publication.

State chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan tweeted: 'The incident of an 8-year-old boy falling into a borewell in Mandvi village of Aathner block of Betul is sad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLPTi_0jaV0QqA00
Rescuers are administering oxygen to the boy. Betul Additional district magistrate Shyamendra Jayaswal said he may be unconscious as he was 'not responding'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hr2ib_0jaV0QqA00

'I have instructed the local administration to take the necessary steps. I am in constant touch with the administration.

'The rescue team is trying to save the child safely. I pray for the well-being of the innocent.'

One video shared online shows a crowd at night watching as rescuers continue with the operation.

In an image posted on social media a yellow tube being dangled down the hole to provide oxygen for the boy.

State disaster management teams have been sent from Hoshangabad city and the state's capital Bhopal.

It is common for farmers in India to set up borewells - deep wells dug into the ground for irrigation - due to water shortages.

The wells are left open once they are out of use, which means that they present a risk to the public.

Numerous children have become trapped inside narrow borewells and have died from suffocation as a result.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QJnIF_0jaV0QqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jT0Ay_0jaV0QqA00
In June, a video captured the incredible moment an 18-month-old baby boy was pulled out of a 500ft well after falling into it when playing nearby 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IN7e9_0jaV0QqA00

In May, a six-year-old boy who fell into a 300-foot-deep borewell died after a seven-hour-long rescue operation at Khiala Bulanda village in Uttar Pradesh, northern India.

But there have been a number of miraculous rescues - including some that have captured global attention.

In June, a video captured the incredible moment an 18-month-old baby boy was pulled out of a 500ft well after falling into it when playing nearby.

Identified as Shivan Badhel, the boy was the focus of an army rescue mission lasting 45 minutes on 7 June in Dudapur Village, Dhrangadhra Taluka, in the Surendranagar district in Gujarat, western India.

Days later, a 10-year-old deaf and mute boy who was stuck down an 80ft well in India for four days was found alive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K3Gaz_0jaV0QqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GEXc0_0jaV0QqA00
In June, a 10-year-old deaf and mute boy who was stuck down an 80ft well in India for four days was found alive 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qnHS_0jaV0QqA00

Rahul Sahu fell down the waterhole while playing in the backyard of his house in the central state of Chhattisgarh.

The incident sparked a massive rescue operation of more than 500 people, including army, police and disaster relief officials, who were plagued by bad weather, venomous snakes and scorpions.

Last December, a one-year-old girl was rescued from a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Chatarpur, reported ANI.

And in 2019, a two-year-old toddler was pulled out dead from a well after a four-day rescue effort in the northern state of Punjab.

Comments / 8

Related
Maya Devi

'Boy with the World's Biggest Hands' measuring 33cm was called the 'devil's child'

A little boy who suffers from a rare condition that makes his hand grow huge is all set to have surgery to reduce its size. Mohammad Kaleem, an eight-year-old boy, from one of the remotest villages in India has an abnormal condition that makes his hands grow absurdly large. Known as the ‘boy with the world's biggest hands’, he is bullied and denied admission to school over concerns that he would scare other children.
Daily Mail

Hero girl, 7, saves toddler's life when she spotted the baby slip silently into a public pool and jumped in to save her from drowning

A seven year-old-girl is being hailed a hero after she dived into a public pool without a moment's hesitation to rescue a toddler who could have drowned. Phoebe Van Neil, a year 2 student from Perth, was on holiday at Broome in Western Australia's far north-west with her family this month when she noticed the toddler had fallen in the water.
Daily Mail

Meet Vinice, the baby girl born in the Philippines hailed as the world's eight billionth person on same day United Nations predicted population of the planet would hit milestone

A baby girl born in the Philippines has been declared the world's eight billionth person as United Nations confirmed that the population passed the landmark figure yesterday. Baby Vinice Mabansag was born at the Dr Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Tondo, Manila on 15 November and was chosen to mark the milestone.
Daily Mail

'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A

A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
Edy Zoo

Opinion: A two year old child starves to death because good neighbors are hard to find in America

Why do we seem so quick to ignore our neighbor's needs, and what can we do to change that?. A bone-chilling air rolled off the shores of Seneca Lake and crashed against Geneva, NY. In that cold, officers conducted a welfare check on a man and his toddler who lived on Hamilton Street. David Conde Sr. and his son David Conde Jr. hadn't been heard from in over a week.
GENEVA, NY
The Independent

Mother who left her baby to die when she went shopping sold dead child’s clothes on Facebook

A mother who left her baby to die at home when she went shopping later sold her dead child’s clothes on Facebook, it has emerged.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan in his cot for two hours in 27C with a fractured skull.She was jailed last week at Salisbury Crown Court having previously admitted a charge of child cruelty.It has now emerged that following Ethan’s death in 2018, Davis listed his possessions for sale on social media. Among them was a ‘Little Man’s Savings’ money box for £5.Davis also sold a bundle of baby clothes aged 3-6 months, tiny baby clothing...
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
The Independent

The ‘death boats’ carrying victims of a cost-of-living crisis in Morocco

This article first appeared in our partner site, Independent ArabiaA tragedy that rocked a village on the outskirts of the city of Fquih Ben Salah in central Morocco earlier this year has reignited debate on the human cost of the so-called “boats of death”, which transport people illegally to European shores.A rubber dinghy carrying 46 people, including a father and his teenage son, most of whom belonged to a deprived rural area on the outskirts of Fquih Ben Salah drowned after the engine caught fire in early September. The victims were seeking to cross the Atlantic to Spain from the...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

701K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy