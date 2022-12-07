ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Nurses Give Poor Prognosis to Adams Psych Plan, Citing Staff Shortages

At Montefiore Medical Center in The Bronx, the psychiatric unit is “usually at capacity,” according to a resident doctor. At Interfaith Medical Center in northeast Brooklyn, where the electronic medical records system has been offline for more than two weeks, the psychiatric unit is “almost full” of patients on a daily basis, according to a nurse.
BROOKLYN, NY
nynmedia.com

How do nonprofits feel about Adams’ involuntary removal policy?

Ahead of New York City’s coldest months of the year, Mayor Eric Adams has proposed a new legislative agenda addressing concerns over homelessness and mentally ill individuals, calling for systemic changes to health and housing systems. As part of this plan, the Psychiatric Crisis Care Legislative Agenda allows Mobile...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

New York City Urges Masks For Indoors Activities, Stops Short Of Mandate

It’s beginning to look a lot like….well, like mask mandates may be on the horizon. New York City‘s commissioner of health is once again advising residents to mask up. Covid isn’t the only reason this time, as the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is also circulating. Dr. Ashwin Vasan, the commissioner of NYC Health, issued an advisory Friday urging residents to mask up in indoor public spaces and for “crowded outdoor activities.” The advisory stops short of a mandate, and the city will not enforce the rule, although businesses are free to demand the use. The advisory comes as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrkf.org

After workers allege racism, the Commissioner of NYC's child welfare system addresses priorities

Black and Brown families have long believed that New York’s child welfare system is racist. Now, a new survey shows some caseworkers on the inside agree. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Jess Dannhauser, commissioner for New York City’s Administration for Children’s Services, and Joyce McMillian, the director of the nonprofit JMac for Families.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Push to landmark former Black school in NYC sees movement

NEW YORK - A local historian has made it his mission to landmark one of the city's last standing schools for Black children from the 1800s. The plan to save the vacant building in Chelsea may finally be moving forward after years of waiting.At 128 W. 17th St., surrounded by new nods to the past, lies a true original."One of the things that first struck me as unique about the building was that it's here," remarked Eric K. Washington.Washington stumbled upon the surprise while researching James H. Williams, a notable alum of the former Colored School No. 4. Scouring public...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Top staffers leaving Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office

One of Alvin Bragg’s handpicked top deputies is calling it quits and fleeing the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and its soft-on-crime policies. Joyce Smith, the former acting Nassau County DA whom Bragg recruited as part of his executive team after he took office in January 2022, will be gone by the end of the month. Smith was initially named trial division chief and had been heading a revamped special victims division since June. She submitted her resignation in early November, according to a source. She is going to work for Queens DA Melinda Katz, where she began her career as an assistant district...
MANHATTAN, NY
WBUR

NYC paramedic speaks out against mayor's homelessness plan

Editor’s note: The following story deals with suicide. If you have suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889). For suicide prevention resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, click here. A week after New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rooseveltislanddaily.news

What was it like living in New York City in the early 20th Century?

Have you ever wondered what it was like to live in New York City during the early 20th century? Well, today we’re taking a little trip back in time to explore what life was like for people living in one of the most iconic cities in America. From the bustling streets of Manhattan to the cobblestone roads of Brooklyn, there’s so much history waiting to be discovered.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York Common Pantry opens new location in the South Bronx

NEW YORK -- The New York Common Pantry has opened a new location in the South Bronx.The community food pantry serves more than 500,000 people annually to help reduce hunger and food insecurity.The new Bronx facility is for seniors and serves about 100 people a day."We are really happy to be able to provide a great service space, a warm and welcoming space for our seniors who are in need. They come here and they get food. It's mostly shelf-stable. Twenty-three meals, they can come every month and pick up the food here," said Judy Secon, deputy executive director of the New York Common Pantry.Organizers say the new location is located in an area with lots of senior housing and is accessible from the street.The facility also gives them more pantry space and areas to offer nutrition education services.Join CBS2's #BetterTogether: Season of Giving campaign to help provide families with food on their table this holiday season. For more information, click here.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy