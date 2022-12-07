Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yankees "Working On Something Big" - What That Could BeAnthony DiMoro
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Plans For IKEA Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Related
A New Mental Health Policy In NYC Limits Basic Rights of Homeless People
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has rolled out a plan to allow police officers and emergency workers to involuntarily hospitalize homeless people who are mentally ill. As of September, the Coalition for the Homeless reported there to be 60,252 homeless people in New York City. Advocates for the rights...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Nurses Give Poor Prognosis to Adams Psych Plan, Citing Staff Shortages
At Montefiore Medical Center in The Bronx, the psychiatric unit is “usually at capacity,” according to a resident doctor. At Interfaith Medical Center in northeast Brooklyn, where the electronic medical records system has been offline for more than two weeks, the psychiatric unit is “almost full” of patients on a daily basis, according to a nurse.
nynmedia.com
How do nonprofits feel about Adams’ involuntary removal policy?
Ahead of New York City’s coldest months of the year, Mayor Eric Adams has proposed a new legislative agenda addressing concerns over homelessness and mentally ill individuals, calling for systemic changes to health and housing systems. As part of this plan, the Psychiatric Crisis Care Legislative Agenda allows Mobile...
New York City Urges Masks For Indoors Activities, Stops Short Of Mandate
It’s beginning to look a lot like….well, like mask mandates may be on the horizon. New York City‘s commissioner of health is once again advising residents to mask up. Covid isn’t the only reason this time, as the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is also circulating. Dr. Ashwin Vasan, the commissioner of NYC Health, issued an advisory Friday urging residents to mask up in indoor public spaces and for “crowded outdoor activities.” The advisory stops short of a mandate, and the city will not enforce the rule, although businesses are free to demand the use. The advisory comes as...
Advocates for mentally ill try to halt New York City's hospitalization plan
Advocates are urging a federal judge to stop NYC Mayor Adams' plan to remove the mentally ill from city streets.
News 12
Department of Social Services, AT&T gift free laptops to children in New York City shelters
Children in New York City shelters were gifted free laptops Saturday in a collaborative effort between the Department of Social Services and AT&T. Mayor Eric Adams described the initiative as a plan to help students reach academic success, regardless of their background. Officials said that after the 2,500 laptops were...
wrkf.org
After workers allege racism, the Commissioner of NYC's child welfare system addresses priorities
Black and Brown families have long believed that New York’s child welfare system is racist. Now, a new survey shows some caseworkers on the inside agree. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Jess Dannhauser, commissioner for New York City’s Administration for Children’s Services, and Joyce McMillian, the director of the nonprofit JMac for Families.
Lauren Pazienza set to undergo mental health evaluation in fatal shove of NYC voice coach
Lauren Pazienza, the Long Island woman accused of fatally shoving an 87-year-old voice teacher in Manhattan, is set to undergo a psychological assessment to determine her mental state during the alleged attack.
Push to landmark former Black school in NYC sees movement
NEW YORK - A local historian has made it his mission to landmark one of the city's last standing schools for Black children from the 1800s. The plan to save the vacant building in Chelsea may finally be moving forward after years of waiting.At 128 W. 17th St., surrounded by new nods to the past, lies a true original."One of the things that first struck me as unique about the building was that it's here," remarked Eric K. Washington.Washington stumbled upon the surprise while researching James H. Williams, a notable alum of the former Colored School No. 4. Scouring public...
caribbeanlife.com
Assemblywoman Monique Chandler-Waterman’s opens her 58th District office
Assemblywoman Monique Chandler-Waterman, on Monday, Dec. 5, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the official grand opening of her District 58th office, in an impassioned speech, said she was opening her office with gratitude, love, and unity. Standing at a podium on the sidewalk in front of the 903 Utica Ave....
The Jewish Press
NYC Health Dept. Warns: Mask Up Indoors; Tripledemic Has Arrived
The New York City Health Department is urging New Yorkers to use “high quality masks” when indoors and in crowds outdoors due to a rise in the number of cases of COVID-19, RSV and influenza, described nationwide as a “tripledemic.”. The country has seen rising levels of...
WIVB
NYC recommends everyone wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status
The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene has issued a health advisory recommending that residents wear masks at all times when they are at indoor public spaces regardless of their vaccination status, citing an increase in respiratory viral illnesses and the high levels of hospitalizations being reported.
Top staffers leaving Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office
One of Alvin Bragg’s handpicked top deputies is calling it quits and fleeing the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and its soft-on-crime policies. Joyce Smith, the former acting Nassau County DA whom Bragg recruited as part of his executive team after he took office in January 2022, will be gone by the end of the month. Smith was initially named trial division chief and had been heading a revamped special victims division since June. She submitted her resignation in early November, according to a source. She is going to work for Queens DA Melinda Katz, where she began her career as an assistant district...
nyp.org
Dr. Sandhya K. Balaram Named Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Dr. Sandhya K. Balaram, a leading adult cardiac surgeon in New York City, has been named chief of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, effective Nov. 15. She was also recruited to Weill Cornell Medicine as an associate professor of clinical cardiothoracic surgery. In her new...
Adams' budget cuts hit housing, mental health service, universal pre-K, says comptroller
Libraries, universal preschool, supportive housing, NYCHA, a program to divert mental health 911 calls to social workers instead of cops and youth programs all face cuts under Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to eliminate city debt.
WBUR
NYC paramedic speaks out against mayor's homelessness plan
Editor’s note: The following story deals with suicide. If you have suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889). For suicide prevention resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, click here. A week after New York...
Activists, East New York residents call for end to new homeless shelters in neighborhood
Five other shelters are located less than a mile away from where Friday's rally took place.
rooseveltislanddaily.news
What was it like living in New York City in the early 20th Century?
Have you ever wondered what it was like to live in New York City during the early 20th century? Well, today we’re taking a little trip back in time to explore what life was like for people living in one of the most iconic cities in America. From the bustling streets of Manhattan to the cobblestone roads of Brooklyn, there’s so much history waiting to be discovered.
New York Common Pantry opens new location in the South Bronx
NEW YORK -- The New York Common Pantry has opened a new location in the South Bronx.The community food pantry serves more than 500,000 people annually to help reduce hunger and food insecurity.The new Bronx facility is for seniors and serves about 100 people a day."We are really happy to be able to provide a great service space, a warm and welcoming space for our seniors who are in need. They come here and they get food. It's mostly shelf-stable. Twenty-three meals, they can come every month and pick up the food here," said Judy Secon, deputy executive director of the New York Common Pantry.Organizers say the new location is located in an area with lots of senior housing and is accessible from the street.The facility also gives them more pantry space and areas to offer nutrition education services.Join CBS2's #BetterTogether: Season of Giving campaign to help provide families with food on their table this holiday season. For more information, click here.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams fined for rat infestation at his property in Bedford-Stuyvesant
Mayor Eric Adams, a vocal rat opponent who made fighting rodents a priority for City Hall, was fined for a rat infestation at his Bed-Stuy property, according to a copy of a health code violation and a spokesperson for the mayor.
Comments / 0