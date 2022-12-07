Read full article on original website
Related
The Oakland Press
State police arrest Oakland County man for having gun, loose bullets in car
An Oakland County man will spend the weekend locked up in the Macomb County Jail after he was arrested for driving around with a loaded gun and loose ammunition in his vehicle. Michigan State Police said troopers stopped the vehicle Friday on the M-53 freeway in Washington Township in northern...
YAHOO!
Video shows suspect yelling at kids at Bloomfield Township synagogue, hurling racial slurs
A video taken by the Dearborn suspect charged in an antisemitic attack last week reveals chilling details about the incident at a historic synagogue and preschool in Bloomfield Township. In the recording obtained by the Free Press, he can be seen and heard making anti-Jewish remarks, targeting children and using an anti-Black racial slur seven times against two Black employees trying to protect the center.
Suspect facing felony charges after pointing laser at MSP helicopter patrolling Detroit [VIDEO]
Michigan State Police had a warning for residents in Southeast Michigan after their helicopter was struck with a green laser beam while flying over Detroit Friday evening.
The Oakland Press
Dearborn man who mooned judge, charged with ethnic intimidation, goes on hunger strike
The brother of a Dearborn man who is facing criminal cases in Wayne and Oakland counties said he is now on a hunger strike while in jail. “Coronavirus came, he got sick and the PTSD from losing his business,” Hussein Chokr said. “All this took him to a different mental state of mind, and this is when his mental health crisis started.”
The Oakland Press
Case advances against man charged with killing co-worker in Pontiac
The case against a man charged with fatally shooting his coworker has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Dec. 9, Judge Sheila Miller Martin — a visiting judge for 50th District Court — determined there was probable cause to bind over the case against Nathanial Ebarra for a fatal shooting last summer.
2 workers fired from Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office after alleged narcotics theft; prosecutors considering criminal charges
Two Macomb County Medical Examiner’s Office employees were fired – and may face criminal charges – for allegedly stealing prescription drugs that were tagged for disposal.
The Oakland Press
Police: Officers shot at while pursuing 3 suspects, 2 nabbed
Two Detroiters were arrested and a third suspect is sought in connection with an incident where police were shot at while in pursuit. According to the Southfield Police Department, the incident unfolded shortly before 1 a.m. on Dec. 5 when an officer spotted a suspicious-looking vehicle leaving the parking lot of a closed business in the area of 13 Mile and Greenfield roads. The vehicle’s occupants were wearing ski masks, and the officer attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle drove off, police said.
Detroit News
Oakland Co. prosecutor: Case against Crumbley parents 'stronger' than ever
Oakland Couty Prosecutor Karen McDonald claims that her involuntary manslaughter case against the parents of the teen who went on a deadly shooting rampage at Oxford High School in November 2021 is stronger than ever. McDonald's argument was filed Friday in response to the sixth request for a lower bond...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect on trial for murder caught with loaded gun in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect who is currently on trial for murder was caught with a loaded gun during a traffic stop Thursday in Inkster. Michigan State Police said Michael Kevin Nathan was speeding near Glenwood and Inkster when he was pulled over around 8:30 p.m. Troopers discovered...
The Oakland Press
Former city clerk sentenced for election-related crime
A former Southfield city clerk has been sentenced for a crime related to the 2018 election. Sherikia Hawkins was ordered to spend a day in the Oakland County Jail and pay a $10,000 fine for misconduct in office, which is punishable by up to five years in prison. Sentencing was handed down Dec. 8 by Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe.
Detroit man believed to have stabbed girlfriend 75 times faces felony murder charges
After allegedly stabbing his girlfriend 75 times and setting fire to her condo in February, a 28-year-old Detroit man will stand trial for first-degree murder in a Macomb County court.
Charges filed in Southfield police chase and shootout; 1 suspect remains at large [VIDEO]
After engaging police in a high-speed chase and shootout Monday morning, a Detroit man and teen are facing assault charges, and a third suspect is still on the loose.
Alleged argument between parents may have led to shots fired on Davidson Freeway in Highland Park, MSP says
A domestic incident between two family members may be to blame for shots fired on the Davison in Highland Park early Saturday morning, troopers said in an update.
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of shooting up Livonia Taco Bell after argument with off-duty employee
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a man shot up a Livonia Taco Bell after getting into an argument with an off-duty employee Dec. 2. According to police, Keon Jackson, 44, of Redford Township, was a customer at the restaurant at 15055 Middlebelt when he overheard the phone conversation of an off-duty worker who was waiting for a ride. Police said Jackson did not like the language the person was using and started arguing with them.
Detroit police identify Jeep Grand Cherokee wanted in connection to quadruple shooting — search for suspects continues
Detroit police said the alleged gunmen who open fired on four victims in a non-fatal shooting outside the Westin hotel in Detroit on Friday were driving in a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the latest update to the case over the weekend.
31-year-old Detroit man arrested after allegedly caught on viral video doing donuts, drifting in front of DPD officers
A 31-year-old driver is behind bars Friday morning and facing pending charges for allegedly pulling dangerous stunts at a Detroit intersection – all while police officers looked on.
The Oakland Press
Suspect in reported ‘stranger danger’ incident ID’d
Farmington Hills police have identified a man involved in what had been described as a “stranger danger” incident on Dec. 7, and don’t believe criminal activity was involved. On Dec. 8, the parents of a 12-year-old girl told police a man had approached their daughter at the...
Detroit News
Detroit Man charged in connection with drifting incident
Detroit — Police have arrested Detroit resident Johnathan Taylor in connection with a stunt driving and drifting incident at 7 Mile and Greenfield on Monday. Taylor has been charged with drag racing and weapons offenses, Detroit Police announced in a tweet on Friday. A video of the incident shows...
Macomb Twp man fined $5K for shooting and killing protected hawks
A Macomb County man has been fined nearly $5,000 after firing several rounds at a nest of Cooper’s hawks and killing three of them. He shot the birds after workers refused to remove the tree containing the protected species’ nest.
The Oakland Press
DeJesus brothers wrongfully convicted of murder and imprisoned for 25 years file $125M lawsuit against Oakland County, others
Two brothers who served nearly 25 years in prison for a murder they didn’t commit have filed a $125 million lawsuit against Oakland County, a former detective and a polygrapher involved in the case. George DeJesus and Melvin DeJesus were exonerated last March after being locked up for more...
