ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
YAHOO!

Video shows suspect yelling at kids at Bloomfield Township synagogue, hurling racial slurs

A video taken by the Dearborn suspect charged in an antisemitic attack last week reveals chilling details about the incident at a historic synagogue and preschool in Bloomfield Township. In the recording obtained by the Free Press, he can be seen and heard making anti-Jewish remarks, targeting children and using an anti-Black racial slur seven times against two Black employees trying to protect the center.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

Case advances against man charged with killing co-worker in Pontiac

The case against a man charged with fatally shooting his coworker has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Dec. 9, Judge Sheila Miller Martin — a visiting judge for 50th District Court — determined there was probable cause to bind over the case against Nathanial Ebarra for a fatal shooting last summer.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Police: Officers shot at while pursuing 3 suspects, 2 nabbed

Two Detroiters were arrested and a third suspect is sought in connection with an incident where police were shot at while in pursuit. According to the Southfield Police Department, the incident unfolded shortly before 1 a.m. on Dec. 5 when an officer spotted a suspicious-looking vehicle leaving the parking lot of a closed business in the area of 13 Mile and Greenfield roads. The vehicle’s occupants were wearing ski masks, and the officer attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle drove off, police said.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect on trial for murder caught with loaded gun in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect who is currently on trial for murder was caught with a loaded gun during a traffic stop Thursday in Inkster. Michigan State Police said Michael Kevin Nathan was speeding near Glenwood and Inkster when he was pulled over around 8:30 p.m. Troopers discovered...
INKSTER, MI
The Oakland Press

Former city clerk sentenced for election-related crime

A former Southfield city clerk has been sentenced for a crime related to the 2018 election. Sherikia Hawkins was ordered to spend a day in the Oakland County Jail and pay a $10,000 fine for misconduct in office, which is punishable by up to five years in prison. Sentencing was handed down Dec. 8 by Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man accused of shooting up Livonia Taco Bell after argument with off-duty employee

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a man shot up a Livonia Taco Bell after getting into an argument with an off-duty employee Dec. 2. According to police, Keon Jackson, 44, of Redford Township, was a customer at the restaurant at 15055 Middlebelt when he overheard the phone conversation of an off-duty worker who was waiting for a ride. Police said Jackson did not like the language the person was using and started arguing with them.
LIVONIA, MI
The Oakland Press

Suspect in reported ‘stranger danger’ incident ID’d

Farmington Hills police have identified a man involved in what had been described as a “stranger danger” incident on Dec. 7, and don’t believe criminal activity was involved. On Dec. 8, the parents of a 12-year-old girl told police a man had approached their daughter at the...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Detroit Man charged in connection with drifting incident

Detroit — Police have arrested Detroit resident Johnathan Taylor in connection with a stunt driving and drifting incident at 7 Mile and Greenfield on Monday. Taylor has been charged with drag racing and weapons offenses, Detroit Police announced in a tweet on Friday. A video of the incident shows...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy