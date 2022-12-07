Read full article on original website
Meet The Black Woman Entrepreneur Whose Afrocentric Gift-Wrapping Paper Brand Is Truly Making An Impression
Lorna D. Cheatham is the founder and CEO of Clera’s Creative Gifts, a Black-owned gift-wrapping paper and gift bag brand that is known for its unique Afrocentric-themed designs. A certified Women’s Business Enterprise, Lorna started her Detroit-based company in 2018 with the goal to bring jobs back to her...
AlzAuthors Untangles Dementia with Difficult People
AlzAuthors Untangles Dementia with Difficult People. In this AlzAuthors Live! Virtual Q&A Dementia with Difficult People (November 8, 2022) you’ll meet four of our authors who either cared for a parent who had hurt them in the past, or dealt with siblings who made caregiving difficult, or both. A professional mediator is also on hand to offer advice on how to navigate a dementia journey with a difficult person.
