AlzAuthors Untangles Dementia with Difficult People

AlzAuthors Untangles Dementia with Difficult People. In this AlzAuthors Live! Virtual Q&A Dementia with Difficult People (November 8, 2022) you’ll meet four of our authors who either cared for a parent who had hurt them in the past, or dealt with siblings who made caregiving difficult, or both. A professional mediator is also on hand to offer advice on how to navigate a dementia journey with a difficult person.
