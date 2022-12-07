Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
guthrienewsleader.net
Coyle's A Firehouse Christmas returns
A wonderful holiday tradition will be renewed in Coyle this weekend, with the return of “A Firehouse Christmas.” The event makes its full return after being put on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will be held this Saturday, December 10, from 6-8pm at the Coyle Volunteer Fire Department, 118 E. Lewis, in Coyle.
KOCO
Neighbors work to help Oklahoma City family whose home was damaged in fire
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors are working to help an Oklahoma City family whose home was damaged in a fire. From clothing to a cage for the family pet, people in the community are providing but they said they still need more help. The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to...
Debate over homeless vets tiny home community continues at emotional meeting
A Kansas-City non-profit wanting to build tiny homes for homeless veterans in an up-and-coming Oklahoma City neighborhood versus a community afraid of what that project will do their property values. It's been a heated debate in the Capitol View neighborhood, and Thursday night a Citizens Advisory Committee got to formally ask questions and weigh-in.
KFOR
Pay It 4Ward: Small town animal welfare officer makes big difference
BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – Liesl Welu has taken in 270 animals in the past 16 months and she runs a busy shelter in a small town; Blanchard, Oklahoma. “She’s completely turned the shelter around,” said Blanchard resident, Kenzie Sullivan. “She does the most for the dogs, and she’s the only (animal welfare) officer.”
Shawnee funeral home now offers ‘Aquamations’
A funeral home in Shawnee is the first in the state to perform "aquamations".
KOCO
Neighbors describe explosions following homemade bomb arrest
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs after an explosion at a local warehouse. Neighbors described some of the explosions they witnessed over the last couple of weeks. "Sounds like almost a shell cannon or something like that going off, and it's...
Police: Enid Student Arrested In Connection To Prank 911 Call
An Enid student has been arrested after they allegedly made a hoax 911 call Thursday about an active shooter on the Enid High School campus. **Enid Police said the student’s call is not in connection with the original non-emergency line caller that investigators believed made hoax calls Thursday to several schools across the state.**
Nursing shortages get ‘grinched’ as healthcare provider hosts giveaway for nurses, employees
As organization's continue to confront a nationwide nursing shortage, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses issued a report earlier this year showing nearly half of nurses in the U.S. don’t feel valued.
KOCO
Oklahoma teenager sentenced to life in prison for killing 14-year-old in 2021
GUTHRIE, Okla. — An Oklahoma City metro 16-year-old was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for shooting and killing a 14-year-old in 2021. Dasan Clark was ordered to serve at least 35 years in prison for the November 2021 murder of Antwoine Watson Jr. Police said Watson was shot multiple times on East Grand Avenue in Guthrie.
okcfox.com
'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
KOCO
Firefighters knock down fire at home on west side of OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Firefighters knocked down flames at a house on the west side of Oklahoma City. Sadly, two pets did not survive. Firefighters said no one was home when the fire started. "When we arrived on scene, unfortunately, the house was very well involved with fire," said Capt....
Photos: Dogs look for homes before the New Year
There are just a few weeks left for loving dogs and cats to find a home before the New Year.
Comfort Dental offering free dental care to community for 37th year
For the last 37 years, Comfort Dental has worked to provide free dental care to those in need for the annual "Comfort Dental Care Day."
KOCO
2 people hit, killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes
Two people were hit and killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, crews responded to a scene at Northwest 21st Street and Rockwell Avenue in Bethany, where a person had been hit and killed by a car. KOCO 5 is working on getting more information.
Couple’s break-up leads to shoot-out at metro hotel
A couple’s break up led to a shootout at a metro motel that was all caught on camera Wednesday morning.
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
Victims of quadruple murder linked to 2020 OKC shooting
New body cam footage shows what unfolded minutes after the gruesome quadruple murders at a Marijuana grow in Lacey. News 4 has learned two of the people who were shot are tied to a 2020 shooting in Oklahoma City.
One person dead and another hurt in car accident in Bethany
Bethany Police Department say two people were hit in an auto-pedestrian accident near NW 21st & N. Rockwell.
OK family considering legal action after ‘wrongfully’ being kicked out of venue in middle of party
A Quinceañera is supposed to be a huge celebration with Hispanic traditions, family, and lots of dancing - but for one Anadarko 15-year-old, it left her feeling embarrassed as her family says they were kicked off the event property without a full refund nor an explanation.
1600kush.com
BOGUS ACTIVE SHOOTER THREAT AT STILLWATER JUNIOR HIGH
(Stillwater, Okla) – On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 10:16 a.m., Stillwater Police Department (SPD) received a call of an active shooter situation at the Stillwater Junior High. An SPD School Resource Officer was on-site during the initial call and confirmed that there was no active shooter at the school.
