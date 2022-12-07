ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

guthrienewsleader.net

Coyle's A Firehouse Christmas returns

A wonderful holiday tradition will be renewed in Coyle this weekend, with the return of “A Firehouse Christmas.” The event makes its full return after being put on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will be held this Saturday, December 10, from 6-8pm at the Coyle Volunteer Fire Department, 118 E. Lewis, in Coyle.
COYLE, OK
KFOR

Pay It 4Ward: Small town animal welfare officer makes big difference

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – Liesl Welu has taken in 270 animals in the past 16 months and she runs a busy shelter in a small town; Blanchard, Oklahoma. “She’s completely turned the shelter around,” said Blanchard resident, Kenzie Sullivan. “She does the most for the dogs, and she’s the only (animal welfare) officer.”
BLANCHARD, OK
KOCO

Neighbors describe explosions following homemade bomb arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs after an explosion at a local warehouse. Neighbors described some of the explosions they witnessed over the last couple of weeks. "Sounds like almost a shell cannon or something like that going off, and it's...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma teenager sentenced to life in prison for killing 14-year-old in 2021

GUTHRIE, Okla. — An Oklahoma City metro 16-year-old was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for shooting and killing a 14-year-old in 2021. Dasan Clark was ordered to serve at least 35 years in prison for the November 2021 murder of Antwoine Watson Jr. Police said Watson was shot multiple times on East Grand Avenue in Guthrie.
GUTHRIE, OK
okcfox.com

'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
YUKON, OK
KOCO

Firefighters knock down fire at home on west side of OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Firefighters knocked down flames at a house on the west side of Oklahoma City. Sadly, two pets did not survive. Firefighters said no one was home when the fire started. "When we arrived on scene, unfortunately, the house was very well involved with fire," said Capt....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

2 people hit, killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes

Two people were hit and killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, crews responded to a scene at Northwest 21st Street and Rockwell Avenue in Bethany, where a person had been hit and killed by a car. KOCO 5 is working on getting more information.
BETHANY, OK
1600kush.com

BOGUS ACTIVE SHOOTER THREAT AT STILLWATER JUNIOR HIGH

(Stillwater, Okla) – On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 10:16 a.m., Stillwater Police Department (SPD) received a call of an active shooter situation at the Stillwater Junior High. An SPD School Resource Officer was on-site during the initial call and confirmed that there was no active shooter at the school.
STILLWATER, OK

