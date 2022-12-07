Read full article on original website
Coyle's A Firehouse Christmas returns
A wonderful holiday tradition will be renewed in Coyle this weekend, with the return of “A Firehouse Christmas.” The event makes its full return after being put on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will be held this Saturday, December 10, from 6-8pm at the Coyle Volunteer Fire Department, 118 E. Lewis, in Coyle.
