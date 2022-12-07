ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

ODWC Seeking Public Comment on 2023 Rule Changes

Each year, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation updates the administrative rules for fishermen and hunters. Prior to making any changes, the ODWC seeks public comments, which are now open through January 6, 2023. This year, the proposed rule changes will impact hunter education courses, archery ranges, the use of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority puts ACCESS on pause after lawsuit loss

Earlier this month, a district court ruled the OTA had violated the state’s Open Meeting Act because it used vague wording in agendas for meetings that authorized the ACCESS project. But the OTA argued to the state Supreme Court that it, rather than the district court, should make that...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Investigation underway after incident on Yukon Public Schools bus

YUKON, Okla. — Authorities are investigating a reported incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon on a Yukon school bus. Yukon police said the incident involved two students while on the way home from school. The students were released to their families pending further investigation. School personnel and police were at...
YUKON, OK
News On 6

Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Closer To Setting Up In OKC

Electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo is one step closer to opening up operations in Oklahoma City. The company is in the process of acquiring what was the Terex facility in west Oklahoma City near I-40 and South Morgan Road. On Tuesday, Canoo vice president Chris Moore gave a presentation to show...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

