Sewage spill at Bethany/Warr Acres treatment plant floods residential streets
Residents in Bethany are awakening to a strong stench in the air. The Bethany water plant experienced flooding problems this morning with raw sewage spilling into the roadway.
bartlesvilleradio.com
ODWC Seeking Public Comment on 2023 Rule Changes
Each year, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation updates the administrative rules for fishermen and hunters. Prior to making any changes, the ODWC seeks public comments, which are now open through January 6, 2023. This year, the proposed rule changes will impact hunter education courses, archery ranges, the use of...
Spending questioned by one OK County Commissioner
The use of ARPA funds for general expenditures was questioned by Commissioner Carrie Blumert suggesting it may be "supplanting." The post Spending questioned by one OK County Commissioner appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Law Enforcement Uncover Blanchard Grow Farm
Officers in McClain County busted a massive pot grow in Blanchard, with deputies seizing more than 1,800 marijuana plants. The McClain County Sheriff's Office said this is the second bust at that location this year. Several workers have been questioned and released, and deputies are still investigating.
kosu.org
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority puts ACCESS on pause after lawsuit loss
Earlier this month, a district court ruled the OTA had violated the state’s Open Meeting Act because it used vague wording in agendas for meetings that authorized the ACCESS project. But the OTA argued to the state Supreme Court that it, rather than the district court, should make that...
City Council candidate unwittingly admits to voting violations
In defending against a contest of his candidacy for the Ward 2 OKC City Council seat, Chris Cowden may have admitted to voting violations. The post City Council candidate unwittingly admits to voting violations appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Debate over homeless vets tiny home community continues at emotional meeting
A Kansas-City non-profit wanting to build tiny homes for homeless veterans in an up-and-coming Oklahoma City neighborhood versus a community afraid of what that project will do their property values. It's been a heated debate in the Capitol View neighborhood, and Thursday night a Citizens Advisory Committee got to formally ask questions and weigh-in.
Attorney: Cowboy Ranch owner dies after bar closes for allegedly missing nearly two years of rent payments
A very popular Bricktown bar closed its doors Thursday morning because the bar owner allegedly missed nearly two years of rent payments.
KOCO
Barriers help prevent trash, pollution from getting into Oklahoma waterways
OKLAHOMA CITY — If you get a good look at the Oklahoma River, it usually looks pretty clean. And that's not by accident. Floating trash barriers are in place to catch pollution before it gets into the main waterway. "You'll see anything from Styrofoam cups to coolers, to logs,...
Rollover collision on I-44 Westbound has both lanes blocked
Troopers are on scene with a rollover collision on I-44 westbound at MM146 in Oklahoma County.
DUI checkpoint, patrols planned in Oklahoma County
Law enforcement officers say they are preparing to crack down on drunk drivers this weekend in Oklahoma County.
OK family considering legal action after ‘wrongfully’ being kicked out of venue in middle of party
A Quinceañera is supposed to be a huge celebration with Hispanic traditions, family, and lots of dancing - but for one Anadarko 15-year-old, it left her feeling embarrassed as her family says they were kicked off the event property without a full refund nor an explanation.
KOCO
Investigation underway after incident on Yukon Public Schools bus
YUKON, Okla. — Authorities are investigating a reported incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon on a Yukon school bus. Yukon police said the incident involved two students while on the way home from school. The students were released to their families pending further investigation. School personnel and police were at...
KOCO
Tiny homes for veterans living without housing could be coming to Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Tiny homes for veterans living without housing could be coming to Oklahoma City. A community just south of the Capitol worries the addition will be tough on the community. The Veterans Community Project has already built many tiny homes for veterans across the country. Now, they...
‘Confusing’: Family went without heat at home due to issue with gas line
The heat's back on for one OKC family who went without heat for two weeks, due to an issue with their gas line.
News On 6
Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Closer To Setting Up In OKC
Electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo is one step closer to opening up operations in Oklahoma City. The company is in the process of acquiring what was the Terex facility in west Oklahoma City near I-40 and South Morgan Road. On Tuesday, Canoo vice president Chris Moore gave a presentation to show...
I-35 Exit Reopened Following Rollover Crash
The East 15th Street exit on northbound I-35 in Edmond has been reopened after a rollover crash. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, one vehicle had rolled over with one person trapped inside. It is unknown what caused the crash. This is a developing story.
Shawnee funeral home now offers ‘Aquamations’
A funeral home in Shawnee is the first in the state to perform "aquamations".
Auto pedestrian collision in SW OKC leaves one person dead
Oklahoma Police Department is on the scene working a auto-pedestrian accident near SW 60th & Western.
Fraudulent charges continue at OK Casey’s gas stations, driving customers away
News 4 has been reporting on fraudulent Casey's Convenience Store and Gas Station charges since early September, but three months later and the issue is still prevalent.
