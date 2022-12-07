Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
businessofcollegesports.com
Oklahoma Collectives Crimson and Cream, Strengthening Oklahoma Announce Merger
As one of the premier programs in Power Five college athletics, University of Oklahoma has emerged as a hub for name, image and likeness developments. This week, two of its most prominent collectives, Crimson and Cream and Strengthening Oklahoma, reshuffled Oklahoma’s NIL landscape by merging together to form a stronger collective, according to a press release.
Oklahoma Daily
OU volleyball: Sooners coach Lindsey Gray-Walton resigns, per university announcement
Oklahoma volleyball head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton has resigned, athletics director Joe Castiglione announced Thursday. Gray-Walton, an Oklahoma City native, had coached the Sooners to a 65-64 record across the past five seasons, including a 15-13 mark in 2022. The Sooners went 5-11 in 2022 Big 12 play, however, finishing second to last in the conference.
oklahoma Sooner
Defending NCAA Champion OU Tabbed No. 1 in Preseason Poll
NORMAN – The defending national champion Oklahoma women's gymnastics team is tabbed as the No. 1 team in the preseason poll, the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) announced Friday. The Sooners received 22 first-place votes for 1,727 points, while Florida came in second with 1,724 points and 21 first-place...
KOCO
Owner of popular Bricktown country bar, Cowboy Ranch, dies
OKLAHOMA CITY — The owner of the popular Bricktown country bar, Cowboy Ranch, has died. Jeff Rogers owned several businesses in Oklahoma City and Edmond. On Thursday, KOCO 5 reported those restaurants had been shut down. Court documents said Rogers failed to pay rent dating back to January 2021....
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
KOCO
2 people hit, killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes
Two people were hit and killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, crews responded to a scene at Northwest 21st Street and Rockwell Avenue in Bethany, where a person had been hit and killed by a car. KOCO 5 is working on getting more information.
KOCO
Firefighters knock down fire at home on west side of OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Firefighters knocked down flames at a house on the west side of Oklahoma City. Sadly, two pets did not survive. Firefighters said no one was home when the fire started. "When we arrived on scene, unfortunately, the house was very well involved with fire," said Capt....
KOCO
Exciting new development in the works for Enid residents
ENID, Okla. — An exciting new development is in the works for Enid residents. The city hopes it brings in visitor’s dollars from all over northern Oklahoma. It’s a theater, bowling alley, and arcade. It is not just any theater. It will also have an Imax-sized mega-screen...
KOCO
Person shot in attempted robbery in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot in an attempted robbery in Oklahoma City. On Saturday, officials responded to a scene in northeast Oklahoma City where a person had been shot in an attempted robbery. Officials said a person fired a gun and shot another person in the head.
earnthenecklace.com
Barry Mangold Leaving KWTV-DT: Where Is the Oklahoma Reporter Going?
Barry Mangold has been the go-to source for all types of news stories for the people of Oklahoma. However, the reporter has announced his departure from News 9. Barry Mangold is leaving KWTV-DT in December 2022 and moving to the next step of his career. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. They especially want to know if he will be staying in Oklahoma. Here’s what Barry Mangold said about his departure from KWTV-DT.
Shawnee funeral home now offers ‘Aquamations’
A funeral home in Shawnee is the first in the state to perform "aquamations".
KOCO
Shuttered Cowboy Ranch owner dies Friday, attorney says
OKLAHOMA CITY — The owner of the popular Bricktown bar Cowboy Ranch died Friday morning, according to his attorney. Jeff Rogers, whose bar closed Thursday, died of natural causes, according to attorney Elaine Dowling. Cowboy Ranch's closure added to a list of shuttered restaurants owned by Rogers, including Bricktown's...
Shooting in NE OKC leaves one person hospitalized
Oklahoma City Police confirm just after 2 pm one man has been hospitalized after shooting during a robbery at intersection of Northeast 11th Street and North Wisconsin Avenue.
KOCO
Neighbors work to help Oklahoma City family whose home was damaged in fire
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors are working to help an Oklahoma City family whose home was damaged in a fire. From clothing to a cage for the family pet, people in the community are providing but they said they still need more help. The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to...
okcfox.com
Chef'Store: Chocoletta's Eatery
We are heading back out to see our friends at Chocoletta's Eatery to see what they're coking up for us today. Shop where the chef's shop at the CHEF'STORE - located at 151 W. I-240 Service Rd in OKC. **This segment is sponsored by The CHEF'STORE Kitchen.**
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. This month, the restaurant chain Salad and Go plans to open two new Oklahoma locations.
The Best Place To Live In Oklahoma
If you want to find the best place to live in Oklahoma, it will take careful consideration of a few regions. But here's the best city in the state to live in.
okctalk.com
BAD CHX brings more hot chicken to OKC
As of today, OKC has another Nashville hot chicken option, as BAD CHX opens their food truck at NW 36th & Portland. To celebrate the grand opening, they are offering 50% off all menu items on Saturday (today) and will be giving away a Playstation5. BAD CHX has three popular...
KOCO
One of only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma was purchased
STILLWATER, Okla. — One of the only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma has just been purchased. An anonymous donor donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the city of Stillwater to preserve Booker T. Washington School. "Their class motto in 1956 was, ‘Don’t wait for something to...
