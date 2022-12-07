Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Neighbors work to help Oklahoma City family whose home was damaged in fire
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors are working to help an Oklahoma City family whose home was damaged in a fire. From clothing to a cage for the family pet, people in the community are providing but they said they still need more help. The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to...
Owner of popular Bricktown country bar, Cowboy Ranch, dies
OKLAHOMA CITY — The owner of the popular Bricktown country bar, Cowboy Ranch, has died. Jeff Rogers owned several businesses in Oklahoma City and Edmond. On Thursday, KOCO 5 reported those restaurants had been shut down. Court documents said Rogers failed to pay rent dating back to January 2021....
2 people hit, killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes
Two people were hit and killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, crews responded to a scene at Northwest 21st Street and Rockwell Avenue in Bethany, where a person had been hit and killed by a car. KOCO 5 is working on getting more information.
Sewage spill at Bethany/Warr Acres treatment plant floods residential streets
Residents in Bethany are awakening to a strong stench in the air. The Bethany water plant experienced flooding problems this morning with raw sewage spilling into the roadway.
City Council candidate unwittingly admits to voting violations
In defending against a contest of his candidacy for the Ward 2 OKC City Council seat, Chris Cowden may have admitted to voting violations. The post City Council candidate unwittingly admits to voting violations appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Firefighters knock down fire at home on west side of OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Firefighters knocked down flames at a house on the west side of Oklahoma City. Sadly, two pets did not survive. Firefighters said no one was home when the fire started. "When we arrived on scene, unfortunately, the house was very well involved with fire," said Capt....
Debate over homeless vets tiny home community continues at emotional meeting
A Kansas-City non-profit wanting to build tiny homes for homeless veterans in an up-and-coming Oklahoma City neighborhood versus a community afraid of what that project will do their property values. It's been a heated debate in the Capitol View neighborhood, and Thursday night a Citizens Advisory Committee got to formally ask questions and weigh-in.
Shuttered Cowboy Ranch owner dies Friday, attorney says
OKLAHOMA CITY — The owner of the popular Bricktown bar Cowboy Ranch died Friday morning, according to his attorney. Jeff Rogers, whose bar closed Thursday, died of natural causes, according to attorney Elaine Dowling. Cowboy Ranch's closure added to a list of shuttered restaurants owned by Rogers, including Bricktown's...
Exciting new development in the works for Enid residents
ENID, Okla. — An exciting new development is in the works for Enid residents. The city hopes it brings in visitor’s dollars from all over northern Oklahoma. It’s a theater, bowling alley, and arcade. It is not just any theater. It will also have an Imax-sized mega-screen...
Rollover collision on I-44 Westbound has both lanes blocked
Troopers are on scene with a rollover collision on I-44 westbound at MM146 in Oklahoma County.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority puts ACCESS on pause after lawsuit loss
Earlier this month, a district court ruled the OTA had violated the state’s Open Meeting Act because it used vague wording in agendas for meetings that authorized the ACCESS project. But the OTA argued to the state Supreme Court that it, rather than the district court, should make that...
WATCH: Viewer video shows Southern Nazarene University school buses engulfed in flames
BETHANY, Okla. — Three school buses caught fire early Friday morning outside the Sawyer Center at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany. A viewer captured the moments while the buses were engulfed in flames. You can see the fire shoot up several feet above the buses and black smoke filling the air.
Shawnee funeral home now offers ‘Aquamations’
A funeral home in Shawnee is the first in the state to perform "aquamations".
Shooting in NE OKC leaves one person hospitalized
Oklahoma City Police confirm just after 2 pm one man has been hospitalized after shooting during a robbery at intersection of Northeast 11th Street and North Wisconsin Avenue.
Person shot in northeast Oklahoma City, police investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a robbery shooting in northeast Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital on Saturday afternoon. Reports say the incident occurred near Northeast 11th and Wisconsin Ave at around 2:05 p.m. Police say one person was shot and taken to the hospital.
WATCH: Crews battle fire at Yukon home
YUKON, Okla. — Crews battled a fire that sparked at a home Friday afternoon in Yukon. The fire was at a home in the 300 block of Out West Trail, near Reno Avenue and Czech Hall Road. Sky 5 flew over the scene, showing flames coming through the roof.
Tiny homes for veterans living without housing could be coming to Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Tiny homes for veterans living without housing could be coming to Oklahoma City. A community just south of the Capitol worries the addition will be tough on the community. The Veterans Community Project has already built many tiny homes for veterans across the country. Now, they...
Barriers help prevent trash, pollution from getting into Oklahoma waterways
OKLAHOMA CITY — If you get a good look at the Oklahoma River, it usually looks pretty clean. And that's not by accident. Floating trash barriers are in place to catch pollution before it gets into the main waterway. "You'll see anything from Styrofoam cups to coolers, to logs,...
The Best Place To Live In Oklahoma
If you want to find the best place to live in Oklahoma, it will take careful consideration of a few regions. But here's the best city in the state to live in.
Nicoma Park wants to require residents, businesses to be connected to water line
NICOMA PARK, Okla. — Nicoma Park wants to require residents and businesses on a certain street to be connected to a city water line. They would also have to pay for it but people living there said it’s not fair. People said they should not have to use the city water system but the city said they have bills to pay.
