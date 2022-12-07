ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
guthrienewsleader.net

Coyle's A Firehouse Christmas returns

A wonderful holiday tradition will be renewed in Coyle this weekend, with the return of “A Firehouse Christmas.” The event makes its full return after being put on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will be held this Saturday, December 10, from 6-8pm at the Coyle Volunteer Fire Department, 118 E. Lewis, in Coyle.
COYLE, OK
wdnonline.com

WHS alum named finalist for award

NORMAN — University of Oklahoma defensive end, and Weatherford High School alum Ethan Downs has been named a finalist for the 2023 Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup, it was announced today by Athletes for a Better World. Downs is one of 26 finalists for the award, which is open to...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Shawnee Public Schools teacher named 2022 Educator of the Year

An educator in Shawnee Public Schools has been named the 2022 Educator of the Year by the Oklahoma Council for Indian Education. His name is Graham Primeaux and he’s on a mission to see students succeed. KOCO 5 spoke with Primeaux and he said it starts with making Native American students feel welcome at school and then that helps their grades go up.
SHAWNEE, OK
enidbuzz.com

Gaslight Breaks Ground on Renovations

ENID, OK - Gaslight Theatre broke ground on Wednesday signifying the beginning of renovations for the 100 year old building. Tiffany Harvey, capital campaign chairman, led the event as a crowd of supporters and press looked on. Steve Nafus ceremoniously broke tile to officially kick off the beginning of construction. Nafus and his deceased wife, Merry Lee, were big supporters of the project.
ENID, OK
KOCO

Exciting new development in the works for Enid residents

ENID, Okla. — An exciting new development is in the works for Enid residents. The city hopes it brings in visitor’s dollars from all over northern Oklahoma. It’s a theater, bowling alley, and arcade. It is not just any theater. It will also have an Imax-sized mega-screen...
ENID, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU volleyball: Sooners coach Lindsey Gray-Walton resigns, per university announcement

Oklahoma volleyball head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton has resigned, athletics director Joe Castiglione announced Thursday. Gray-Walton, an Oklahoma City native, had coached the Sooners to a 65-64 record across the past five seasons, including a 15-13 mark in 2022. The Sooners went 5-11 in 2022 Big 12 play, however, finishing second to last in the conference.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

8 candidates file for Norman City Council seats

Eight candidates declared their bids for odd-numbered Norman City Council seats following the end of the filing period Wednesday. Ward 1 City Councilmember Brandi Studley is running for a second term on council. She aims to continue focusing on housing security, improving mental health care and expanding transportation and accessibility, according to her campaign website. Studley has voted and advocated for housing projects while on council.
NORMAN, OK
1600kush.com

BOGUS ACTIVE SHOOTER THREAT AT STILLWATER JUNIOR HIGH

(Stillwater, Okla) – On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 10:16 a.m., Stillwater Police Department (SPD) received a call of an active shooter situation at the Stillwater Junior High. An SPD School Resource Officer was on-site during the initial call and confirmed that there was no active shooter at the school.
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

Chef'Store: Chocoletta's Eatery

We are heading back out to see our friends at Chocoletta's Eatery to see what they're coking up for us today. Shop where the chef's shop at the CHEF'STORE - located at 151 W. I-240 Service Rd in OKC. **This segment is sponsored by The CHEF'STORE Kitchen.**
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy