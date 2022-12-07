Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
guthrienewsleader.net
Coyle's A Firehouse Christmas returns
A wonderful holiday tradition will be renewed in Coyle this weekend, with the return of “A Firehouse Christmas.” The event makes its full return after being put on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will be held this Saturday, December 10, from 6-8pm at the Coyle Volunteer Fire Department, 118 E. Lewis, in Coyle.
wdnonline.com
WHS alum named finalist for award
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma defensive end, and Weatherford High School alum Ethan Downs has been named a finalist for the 2023 Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup, it was announced today by Athletes for a Better World. Downs is one of 26 finalists for the award, which is open to...
KOCO
Shawnee Public Schools teacher named 2022 Educator of the Year
An educator in Shawnee Public Schools has been named the 2022 Educator of the Year by the Oklahoma Council for Indian Education. His name is Graham Primeaux and he’s on a mission to see students succeed. KOCO 5 spoke with Primeaux and he said it starts with making Native American students feel welcome at school and then that helps their grades go up.
enidbuzz.com
Gaslight Breaks Ground on Renovations
ENID, OK - Gaslight Theatre broke ground on Wednesday signifying the beginning of renovations for the 100 year old building. Tiffany Harvey, capital campaign chairman, led the event as a crowd of supporters and press looked on. Steve Nafus ceremoniously broke tile to officially kick off the beginning of construction. Nafus and his deceased wife, Merry Lee, were big supporters of the project.
Comfort Dental offering free dental care to community for 37th year
For the last 37 years, Comfort Dental has worked to provide free dental care to those in need for the annual "Comfort Dental Care Day."
KOCO
WATCH: Viewer video shows Southern Nazarene University school buses engulfed in flames
BETHANY, Okla. — Three school buses caught fire early Friday morning outside the Sawyer Center at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany. A viewer captured the moments while the buses were engulfed in flames. You can see the fire shoot up several feet above the buses and black smoke filling the air.
KOCO
Teacher in Moore resigns after allegations of inappropriate messages to student
MOORE, Okla. — A middle school teacher in Moore resigned after allegations of inappropriate messages to a student. A state Board of Education is now considering revoking his teaching license. Moore Public Schools confirmed the teacher, who is no longer with the district, taught at Central Junior High. District...
Moore Public Schools teacher being investigated for Snapchats to an 8th grader
Disturbing accusations have surfaced against a now-former Moore Public Schools teacher of sending romantic messages to an eighth-grade girl. The teacher has since resigned, as the state department of education files for his teaching license to be revoked.
Shawnee funeral home now offers ‘Aquamations’
A funeral home in Shawnee is the first in the state to perform "aquamations".
KOCO
Exciting new development in the works for Enid residents
ENID, Okla. — An exciting new development is in the works for Enid residents. The city hopes it brings in visitor’s dollars from all over northern Oklahoma. It’s a theater, bowling alley, and arcade. It is not just any theater. It will also have an Imax-sized mega-screen...
okcfox.com
OSDE files to revoke license of MPS teacher after inappropriate Snapchats with student
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A Moore Public Schools (MPS) teacher and coach is facing the revocation of his teaching license after the district was made aware of his Snapchat communications with an 8th grade student. Coach and teacher at Central Junior High School, Nicholas Garrison, submitted his resignation on...
KOCO
Sickness floods Oklahoma school districts, causing one to move to virtual learning
THOMAS, Okla. — Sickness is flooding some school districts in Oklahoma and one was forced to move to virtual learning. Some metro districts said they don’t see a spike in children calling out sick while others said this is the worst they’ve ever seen it. The Thomas-Fay-Custer...
Oklahoma Daily
OU volleyball: Sooners coach Lindsey Gray-Walton resigns, per university announcement
Oklahoma volleyball head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton has resigned, athletics director Joe Castiglione announced Thursday. Gray-Walton, an Oklahoma City native, had coached the Sooners to a 65-64 record across the past five seasons, including a 15-13 mark in 2022. The Sooners went 5-11 in 2022 Big 12 play, however, finishing second to last in the conference.
Oklahoma Daily
8 candidates file for Norman City Council seats
Eight candidates declared their bids for odd-numbered Norman City Council seats following the end of the filing period Wednesday. Ward 1 City Councilmember Brandi Studley is running for a second term on council. She aims to continue focusing on housing security, improving mental health care and expanding transportation and accessibility, according to her campaign website. Studley has voted and advocated for housing projects while on council.
KOCO
Neighbors work to help Oklahoma City family whose home was damaged in fire
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors are working to help an Oklahoma City family whose home was damaged in a fire. From clothing to a cage for the family pet, people in the community are providing but they said they still need more help. The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to...
1600kush.com
BOGUS ACTIVE SHOOTER THREAT AT STILLWATER JUNIOR HIGH
(Stillwater, Okla) – On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 10:16 a.m., Stillwater Police Department (SPD) received a call of an active shooter situation at the Stillwater Junior High. An SPD School Resource Officer was on-site during the initial call and confirmed that there was no active shooter at the school.
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
okcfox.com
Chef'Store: Chocoletta's Eatery
We are heading back out to see our friends at Chocoletta's Eatery to see what they're coking up for us today. Shop where the chef's shop at the CHEF'STORE - located at 151 W. I-240 Service Rd in OKC. **This segment is sponsored by The CHEF'STORE Kitchen.**
The Best Place To Live In Oklahoma
If you want to find the best place to live in Oklahoma, it will take careful consideration of a few regions. But here's the best city in the state to live in.
Medical Minute: Drinking Away Diabetes
OKLAHOMA CITY - Research shows that if you have more than three sugar-sweetened beverages per week, your chance for developing prediabetes increases by 46%
