An educator in Shawnee Public Schools has been named the 2022 Educator of the Year by the Oklahoma Council for Indian Education. His name is Graham Primeaux and he’s on a mission to see students succeed. KOCO 5 spoke with Primeaux and he said it starts with making Native American students feel welcome at school and then that helps their grades go up.

