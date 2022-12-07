ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
Oklahoma Daily

Local business owner found dead in Cleveland County Detention Center

An investigation is underway following the death of an inmate and Norman business owner at the Cleveland County Detention Center on Thursday. According to a statement from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, OU alumna Shannon Hanchett, 38, was discovered unconscious and not breathing in her cell around 12:45 a.m. Life-saving measures were taken and emergency medical services responded.
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
YUKON, OK
news9.com

Norman Bakery Owner Dies In Cleveland County Jail, Community Mourns

The community of Norman mourns the loss of a beloved business owner. Norman Police say 38-year-old Shannon Hanchett died Thursday inside the Cleveland County Jail. Friends of Shannon Hanchett say she was a long time mental health advocate and worked in the industry for years before finally fulfilling her dream of opening a cookie cottage.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

DUI warrant request made following accident at Pizza Hut

PONCA CITY — Ponca City police responded to a report of an accident at Pizza Hut at 11:57 p.m. Wednesday night. A driver reportedly drove through the Pizza Hut, 2301 N. 14th Street. The male driver was transported to the emergency room for treatment. Police took a report and...
PONCA CITY, OK
KOCO

2 people hit, killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes

Two people were hit and killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, crews responded to a scene at Northwest 21st Street and Rockwell Avenue in Bethany, where a person had been hit and killed by a car. KOCO 5 is working on getting more information.
BETHANY, OK
1600kush.com

BOGUS ACTIVE SHOOTER THREAT AT STILLWATER JUNIOR HIGH

(Stillwater, Okla) – On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 10:16 a.m., Stillwater Police Department (SPD) received a call of an active shooter situation at the Stillwater Junior High. An SPD School Resource Officer was on-site during the initial call and confirmed that there was no active shooter at the school.
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

Norman police investigating after shooting occurs near 2 schools

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE: Officials have confirmed two victims have been found. Reports say one victim, a 21-year-old man, had a gunshot wound while the other, a 19-year-old woman, was assaulted. Both victims were taken to the hospital and later released. There are no suspects in custody at...
NORMAN, OK
okctalk.com

Operators of Cowboy Ranch evicted

Over the last few years, Jeff Rogers of Rogers Concepts & Consulting in Oklahoma City opened nearly a dozen new restaurants and bars in quick succession. Now the biggest of them all, the massive Cowboy Ranch in the former Bricktown Events Center, has been closed due to eviction for non-payment of rent. The Facebook and Instagram pages appear to have been deleted after a court ruled this week that the operators were to vacate by 11 AM today (Thursday 12/8).
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy