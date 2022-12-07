Read full article on original website
Sewage spill at Bethany/Warr Acres treatment plant floods residential streets
Residents in Bethany are awakening to a strong stench in the air. The Bethany water plant experienced flooding problems this morning with raw sewage spilling into the roadway.
Law Enforcement Uncover Blanchard Grow Farm
Officers in McClain County busted a massive pot grow in Blanchard, with deputies seizing more than 1,800 marijuana plants. The McClain County Sheriff's Office said this is the second bust at that location this year. Several workers have been questioned and released, and deputies are still investigating.
Oklahoma Daily
Local business owner found dead in Cleveland County Detention Center
An investigation is underway following the death of an inmate and Norman business owner at the Cleveland County Detention Center on Thursday. According to a statement from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, OU alumna Shannon Hanchett, 38, was discovered unconscious and not breathing in her cell around 12:45 a.m. Life-saving measures were taken and emergency medical services responded.
KTUL
Police station extra patrols at Ponca City High School out of precaution
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ponca City Police Department has stationed extra police officers near the Ponca City High School on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution. The police department said it was made aware of a comment made by a student attending the high school on Tuesday.
City Council candidate unwittingly admits to voting violations
In defending against a contest of his candidacy for the Ward 2 OKC City Council seat, Chris Cowden may have admitted to voting violations. The post City Council candidate unwittingly admits to voting violations appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
okcfox.com
'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
DUI checkpoint, patrols planned in Oklahoma County
Law enforcement officers say they are preparing to crack down on drunk drivers this weekend in Oklahoma County.
news9.com
Norman Bakery Owner Dies In Cleveland County Jail, Community Mourns
The community of Norman mourns the loss of a beloved business owner. Norman Police say 38-year-old Shannon Hanchett died Thursday inside the Cleveland County Jail. Friends of Shannon Hanchett say she was a long time mental health advocate and worked in the industry for years before finally fulfilling her dream of opening a cookie cottage.
kaynewscow.com
DUI warrant request made following accident at Pizza Hut
PONCA CITY — Ponca City police responded to a report of an accident at Pizza Hut at 11:57 p.m. Wednesday night. A driver reportedly drove through the Pizza Hut, 2301 N. 14th Street. The male driver was transported to the emergency room for treatment. Police took a report and...
okcfox.com
OSDE files to revoke license of MPS teacher after inappropriate Snapchats with student
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A Moore Public Schools (MPS) teacher and coach is facing the revocation of his teaching license after the district was made aware of his Snapchat communications with an 8th grade student. Coach and teacher at Central Junior High School, Nicholas Garrison, submitted his resignation on...
KOCO
2 people hit, killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes
Two people were hit and killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, crews responded to a scene at Northwest 21st Street and Rockwell Avenue in Bethany, where a person had been hit and killed by a car. KOCO 5 is working on getting more information.
1600kush.com
BOGUS ACTIVE SHOOTER THREAT AT STILLWATER JUNIOR HIGH
(Stillwater, Okla) – On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 10:16 a.m., Stillwater Police Department (SPD) received a call of an active shooter situation at the Stillwater Junior High. An SPD School Resource Officer was on-site during the initial call and confirmed that there was no active shooter at the school.
Attorney: Cowboy Ranch owner dies after bar closes for allegedly missing nearly two years of rent payments
A very popular Bricktown bar closed its doors Thursday morning because the bar owner allegedly missed nearly two years of rent payments.
Debate over homeless vets tiny home community continues at emotional meeting
A Kansas-City non-profit wanting to build tiny homes for homeless veterans in an up-and-coming Oklahoma City neighborhood versus a community afraid of what that project will do their property values. It's been a heated debate in the Capitol View neighborhood, and Thursday night a Citizens Advisory Committee got to formally ask questions and weigh-in.
OK family considering legal action after ‘wrongfully’ being kicked out of venue in middle of party
A Quinceañera is supposed to be a huge celebration with Hispanic traditions, family, and lots of dancing - but for one Anadarko 15-year-old, it left her feeling embarrassed as her family says they were kicked off the event property without a full refund nor an explanation.
okcfox.com
Norman police investigating after shooting occurs near 2 schools
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE: Officials have confirmed two victims have been found. Reports say one victim, a 21-year-old man, had a gunshot wound while the other, a 19-year-old woman, was assaulted. Both victims were taken to the hospital and later released. There are no suspects in custody at...
I-35 Exit Reopened Following Rollover Crash
The East 15th Street exit on northbound I-35 in Edmond has been reopened after a rollover crash. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, one vehicle had rolled over with one person trapped inside. It is unknown what caused the crash. This is a developing story.
Couple’s break-up leads to shoot-out at metro hotel
A couple’s break up led to a shootout at a metro motel that was all caught on camera Wednesday morning.
okctalk.com
Operators of Cowboy Ranch evicted
Over the last few years, Jeff Rogers of Rogers Concepts & Consulting in Oklahoma City opened nearly a dozen new restaurants and bars in quick succession. Now the biggest of them all, the massive Cowboy Ranch in the former Bricktown Events Center, has been closed due to eviction for non-payment of rent. The Facebook and Instagram pages appear to have been deleted after a court ruled this week that the operators were to vacate by 11 AM today (Thursday 12/8).
OKC renter says she’s lived with sewage in her apartment for months, complex won’t fix problem
A south Oklahoma City renter said she has dealt with sewer water covering her floors for more than 10 months.
