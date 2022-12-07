Read full article on original website
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
A novel sodium-sulphur battery has 4 times the capacity of lithium-ion batteries
To realize the universal goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, the world is keenly looking at advancements in battery technology. Lower costs, higher capacity, and optimal utilization of scarce natural resources are expected to play a major role in taking the mission forward. Helping to realize the goal, a group...
seafoodsource.com
Study shows electric car batteries can be powered from crustacean byproduct
A newly published academic study has found chitin to be a plausible sustainable energy source for electric vehicles. The paper, "A sustainable chitosan-zinc electrolyte for high-rate zinc-metal batteries," was authored by University of Maryland Professor Liangbing Hu, was published in September 2022 in the scientific journal Matter. Chitin is the...
Good News Network
Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe
Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
US News and World Report
BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future
LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
csengineermag.com
Sulzer and Blue Planet deepen collaboration to accelerate decarbonization of concrete and the construction sector
Sulzer Chemtech is strengthening its collaboration with Blue Planet to continue developing their highly innovative carbon capture and storage (CCUS) technology. The two companies are working together to commercialize a ground-breaking mineralization process that permanently sequesters carbon emissions captured from emissions-heavy industries in aggregate form, which can then be used to offset the CO2 footprint of cement, producing carbon-negative concrete. The new strategic agreement builds on Sulzer Chemtech’s and Blue Planet’s technical collaboration, launched in 2021, and includes investment from Sulzer in Blue Planet’s latest funding round.
Hyundai Announces Major EV Battery Facility To Be Built In America
Hyundai Motor Group has officially announced it has inked a deal with the state of Georgia and battery manufacturer SK On to build a new electric vehicle battery production plant. It will be one of the state's most significant economic development projects in its history, creating an estimated 3,500 new...
insideevs.com
LG Chem To Build Largest Cathode Manufacturing Facility In US
LG Chem announced a plan to build the largest EV battery cathode manufacturing facility in the US, which will be located in Clarksville, Tennessee. The company just signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the state of Tennessee and would like to start construction as early as the first quarter of 2023.
Virgin Atlantic secures 70 millon gallon Sustainable Air Fuel supply
With airlines realising they have to actually do something and spend money, as opposed to making empty promises about Sustainable Air Fuel, Virgin Atlantic has been busy, with the airline securing a volume of SAF. Let us take a look at how they have achieved this and who they have...
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity
The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
Hyperion Unveils Mobile Hydrogen Station Capable Of Five-Minute Refuels
Hyperion Motors, the Californian automotive startup behind the XP-1 hydrogen hypercar, has unveiled a charging station its CEO describes as a "scalable solution to power our growing needs." According to the company, the Hyper:Fuel Mobile Stations can produce hydrogen on-site via water electrolysis. Thanks to a solar panel-tiled roof, the...
csengineermag.com
Arcadis completes the acquisition of DPS Group, creating a leading position in the Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing market
Creates a full-service advisory for high-tech industrial manufacturing clients, combining DPS Group’s (DPS) and Arcadis’ complementary service offerings. DPS’s high growth and resilient Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing expertise will become part of Arcadis’ Places Global Business Area (GBA) Arcadis adds an extra 2,850 talented employees...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-IPA’S Subsidiary Biostrand Completes Integration Of 20 Mln Proprietary Structural Hyfts™
* IPA’S SUBSIDIARY BIOSTRAND COMPLETES INTEGRATION OF 20 MILLION PROPRIETARY STRUCTURAL HYFTS™ AND ACCELERATES IN SILICO DRUG DISCOVERY DEVELOPMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and...
globalspec.com
High precision material extrusion platform launched by NematX
NematX has introduced NEX 01, a high-precision extrusion platform designed to work with proprietary filaments from liquid crystal polymers (LCPs). The company claims the platform is a 'comprehensive manufacturing solution' for end-use products and it performs in harsh environments. NematX suggests that by controlling the molecular alignment during the extrusion...
ship-technology.com
WinGD to provide WiDE support service for two LNG carrier operators
Knutsen OAS Shipping awarded an order for WiDE for seven vessels, while CoolCo ordered for two vessels. Switzerland-based marine power company WinGD has secured orders for its WinGD Integrated Digital Expert (WiDE), an engine monitoring, diagnostics and remote support service, from two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier operators, namely Knutsen OAS Shipping and Coolco .
The Future of Mobile Hydraulics Is Digital
When building mobile machines, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) face conflicting pressures and demands that impact hydraulic system design. Often, they must make difficult choices between streamlined architecture or more functionality, types of controls, or whether to provide maximum performance over smooth operation. With traditional hydraulics, the only way out of...
scaffoldmag.com
US software house buys Mistral
US software company Aptean has acquired Mistral Group, the French developer of ERP software for rental companies and distributors of construction and agricultural equipment. The seller was private equity company Omnes Capital and other private shareholders. Mistral’s software is used by more than 500 dealers, distributors, rental companies and workshops...
rv-pro.com
Blue Ox Partners with Dealers Resources Group
Blue Ox Products has struck a new partnership with Dealers Resources Group (DRG) to provide best-in-class industry sales support to its partner dealers. “We are extremely excited to partner with Dealers Resources Group to enhance our team,” said Alex Walker, director of sales. “Aligning our knowledgeable and experienced sales team with DRG will allow us to double our unrelenting customer sales support. We are excited to work side by side to continue the rapid growth for both of our companies and dealer partners.”
earth.com
Scientists harvest electricity from wood soaking in water
According to a new study led by the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, wood and water may be one day all that is needed to provide enough electrical power for a household. By focusing on what naturally happens after wood is placed in water and the water evaporates – a process known as “transpiration,” in which water moves through a plant – the experts found that small amounts of electricity can be produced.
