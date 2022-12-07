ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

seafoodsource.com

Study shows electric car batteries can be powered from crustacean byproduct

A newly published academic study has found chitin to be a plausible sustainable energy source for electric vehicles. The paper, "A sustainable chitosan-zinc electrolyte for high-rate zinc-metal batteries," was authored by University of Maryland Professor Liangbing Hu, was published in September 2022 in the scientific journal Matter. Chitin is the...
Good News Network

Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe

Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
HAWAII STATE
US News and World Report

BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future

LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
INDIANA STATE
csengineermag.com

Sulzer and Blue Planet deepen collaboration to accelerate decarbonization of concrete and the construction sector

Sulzer Chemtech is strengthening its collaboration with Blue Planet to continue developing their highly innovative carbon capture and storage (CCUS) technology. The two companies are working together to commercialize a ground-breaking mineralization process that permanently sequesters carbon emissions captured from emissions-heavy industries in aggregate form, which can then be used to offset the CO2 footprint of cement, producing carbon-negative concrete. The new strategic agreement builds on Sulzer Chemtech’s and Blue Planet’s technical collaboration, launched in 2021, and includes investment from Sulzer in Blue Planet’s latest funding round.
insideevs.com

LG Chem To Build Largest Cathode Manufacturing Facility In US

LG Chem announced a plan to build the largest EV battery cathode manufacturing facility in the US, which will be located in Clarksville, Tennessee. The company just signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the state of Tennessee and would like to start construction as early as the first quarter of 2023.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Andrei Tapalaga

Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity

The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
CarBuzz.com

Hyperion Unveils Mobile Hydrogen Station Capable Of Five-Minute Refuels

Hyperion Motors, the Californian automotive startup behind the XP-1 hydrogen hypercar, has unveiled a charging station its CEO describes as a "scalable solution to power our growing needs." According to the company, the Hyper:Fuel Mobile Stations can produce hydrogen on-site via water electrolysis. Thanks to a solar panel-tiled roof, the...
csengineermag.com

Arcadis completes the acquisition of DPS Group, creating a leading position in the Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing market

Creates a full-service advisory for high-tech industrial manufacturing clients, combining DPS Group’s (DPS) and Arcadis’ complementary service offerings. DPS’s high growth and resilient Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing expertise will become part of Arcadis’ Places Global Business Area (GBA) Arcadis adds an extra 2,850 talented employees...
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-IPA’S Subsidiary Biostrand Completes Integration Of 20 Mln Proprietary Structural Hyfts™

* IPA’S SUBSIDIARY BIOSTRAND COMPLETES INTEGRATION OF 20 MILLION PROPRIETARY STRUCTURAL HYFTS™ AND ACCELERATES IN SILICO DRUG DISCOVERY DEVELOPMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and...
globalspec.com

High precision material extrusion platform launched by NematX

NematX has introduced NEX 01, a high-precision extrusion platform designed to work with proprietary filaments from liquid crystal polymers (LCPs). The company claims the platform is a 'comprehensive manufacturing solution' for end-use products and it performs in harsh environments. NematX suggests that by controlling the molecular alignment during the extrusion...
ship-technology.com

WinGD to provide WiDE support service for two LNG carrier operators

Knutsen OAS Shipping awarded an order for WiDE for seven vessels, while CoolCo ordered for two vessels. Switzerland-based marine power company WinGD has secured orders for its WinGD Integrated Digital Expert (WiDE), an engine monitoring, diagnostics and remote support service, from two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier operators, namely Knutsen OAS Shipping and Coolco .
OEM Off-Highway

The Future of Mobile Hydraulics Is Digital

When building mobile machines, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) face conflicting pressures and demands that impact hydraulic system design. Often, they must make difficult choices between streamlined architecture or more functionality, types of controls, or whether to provide maximum performance over smooth operation. With traditional hydraulics, the only way out of...
scaffoldmag.com

US software house buys Mistral

US software company Aptean has acquired Mistral Group, the French developer of ERP software for rental companies and distributors of construction and agricultural equipment. The seller was private equity company Omnes Capital and other private shareholders. Mistral’s software is used by more than 500 dealers, distributors, rental companies and workshops...
GEORGIA STATE
rv-pro.com

Blue Ox Partners with Dealers Resources Group

Blue Ox Products has struck a new partnership with Dealers Resources Group (DRG) to provide best-in-class industry sales support to its partner dealers. “We are extremely excited to partner with Dealers Resources Group to enhance our team,” said Alex Walker, director of sales. “Aligning our knowledgeable and experienced sales team with DRG will allow us to double our unrelenting customer sales support. We are excited to work side by side to continue the rapid growth for both of our companies and dealer partners.”
earth.com

Scientists harvest electricity from wood soaking in water

According to a new study led by the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, wood and water may be one day all that is needed to provide enough electrical power for a household. By focusing on what naturally happens after wood is placed in water and the water evaporates – a process known as “transpiration,” in which water moves through a plant – the experts found that small amounts of electricity can be produced.

