ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Nick Viall and Girlfriend Natalie Joy Fuel Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller Drama: ‘Switzerland’

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago

Picking sides? Former Bachelor star Nick Viall made it clear that he was "Switzerland" when posing alongside Johnny DePhillipo at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, December 6, just days after interviewing his ex-fiancée Victoria Fuller and her new boyfriend, Greg Grippo . Nick's girlfriend, Natalie Joy , however, made it clear that she is indeed choosing a side amid the ongoing drama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k8tew_0jaU7A4M00

Ahead of the star-studded event , which took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, Nick, 42, posted an Instagram selfie alongside Johnny, 26, and Natalie, 24. Commenting on his own post, the "Viall Files" podcast host told fans, "Johnny is hot and his DMs are open."

Love in Mexico! Every 'Bachelor in Paradise' Couple Who Is Still Together

Natalie, for her part, made it clear in a separate comment that she was "still team" Victoria, 29, tagging the former Bachelor contestant. Her comment was referring to the "toxic" relationship between Johnny and Victoria after they left Bachelor in Paradise season 8 engaged and the ongoing drama that transpired after they split.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LbZrs_0jaU7A4M00

Victoria spoke at length about her and Johnny's breakup while on the November 29 episode of the "Viall Files." As the timeline goes, she and Johnny split in late September and she moved on with Greg, 29, shortly thereafter. Despite ongoing cheating rumors, Victoria made it clear that she "never" cheated on Johnny during their short-lived engagement.

“I’m so f–king tired,” she said on the podcast. “If I don’t want to be with somebody because it is a toxic environment, I shouldn’t have to be with that person because the world wants me to. At the end of the day, I broke up with him and I’m so sorry that he’s hurting. But like, I’m hurting too. I should be able to move on, and whether it’s f–king three days or a month, like, I should be able to do that.”

Bachelor Nation Drama! What Went Down Between Victoria Fuller, Johnny DePhillipo and Greg Grippo

Johnny, for his part, responded to fan questions following Victoria and Greg's "Viall Files" episode and seemingly questioned the timeline that his ex presented.

“Idk. If I learned one thing from BiP , the math isn’t adding up . #geometrybeach," Johnny replied when a fan asked if he had plans to appear on "Viall Files." Nick, for his part, also replied, adding, “I’ll ask you questions, and we can let everyone else do the math for us.”

However, it seems like the podcast host hasn't convinced Johnny just yet. On Tuesday, the Bachelor in Paradise season 8 star left his own comment on Nick's post, writing, "Still not doing your podcast."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Bachelor Nation's Kendall Long Is Engaged to Boyfriend Mitchell Sage: 'It's Always Been a Heck Yes'

"I love your brain, I love your family, I pretty much just love every single thing about you!" Kendall Long said of her fiancé Mitchell Sage Kendall Long is going to be a bride! The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum, 31, announced her engagement to her boyfriend Mitchell Sage in a sweet Instagram carousel on Tuesday. She began the set of photos with a snap of her and Sage embracing while sharing a kiss. She also posted what appeared to be the moment Sage popped the question while...
People

Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News

While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness

The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
HollywoodLife

Tish Cyrus Dating ‘Prison Break’ Star Dominic Purcell Amidst Ex Billy Ray’s Engagement

Tish Cyrus went public with her new man on Nov. 27, more than seven months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. On her Instagram story, Tish, 55, shared a photo of her in the embrace of another – who she tagged as Dominic Purcell. “Thanks for the cute photo, [Vijat M],” Miley Cyrus’s mother wrote. In the subsequent IG Story, Tish shared a quote – “In God’s perfect timing, everything will turn out right!” – while adding, “Sometimes that’s hard to believe but it is so TRUE.”
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
bravotv.com

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding

The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower

Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Distractify

'Flip or Flop' Star Christina Haack Is Moving on Professionally and Romantically

Since 2013, we’ve gotten to know Flip or Flop famed real estate couple Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa as they’ve flipped (or flopped) houses that seemed like lost causes. Over the HGTV series’s 10 seasons, their chemistry and real estate savvy captured the eyes of the home renovation genre-loving nation. But when Christina and Tarek divorced, drama ensued throughout both their lives.
TEXAS STATE
FanSided

Who died in the Chicago Fire season 11 fall finale? (SPOILERS)

The fall finale of Chicago Fire went out with a bang. Figuratively and literally. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) were tasked with removing a live explosive from a cop’s leg, knowing at any moment the explosive could detonate. It was a hair-raising scene, even...
TheDailyBeast

‘GMA’ Host Amy Robach Breaks Silence Amid Affair Rumors With Co-Host T.J. Holmes

Good Morning America third-hour host Amy Robach has reportedly broken her silence after reports of a romance with co-host T.J. Holmes was revealed. The US Sun reports that it approached Robach, 49, on Friday to see if she had a comment about “what has been going on” with colleague Holmes, 45. “It‘s been great, I‘ve gotten a lot of support, and um, just I appreciate everything and I’m happy to be going to work,” she said. The Daily Mail first reported the affair Wednesday, followed by PageSix reporting the daytime TV hosts had left their spouses for each other. Robach’s pending divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue was confirmed Thursday. Neither Robach or Holmes have reactivated their social media accounts in the wake of the scandal, but both have remained on air, and ABC hasn’t announced any plans to change that.Read it at The Sun
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy