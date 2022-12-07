ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmacies warn of local shortages of 4 antibiotic treatments as Strep A cases soar

By Isabel Shaw
 7 days ago

PHARMACIES are facing shortages of several antibiotics used to treat killer Strep A in kids.

It comes as the Health Secretary warns there are no long-term supply problems, though he admitted some pharmacists may experience shortages while stock is moved around.

Demand for the drugs has gone "through the roof" experts have said Credit: Getty - Contributor
Nine children have died of group A Strep (the details of two children who have died have not yet been disclosed)

Steve Barclay told Sky News: "As of last night when we checked (with suppliers), they said they could reassure us that they've got good stock."

However, pharmacists struggling to get the drugs told The Sun they fear real ongoing shortages mean some children are missing out on life-saving medications.

One parent of a child who died believes her seven-year-old daughter would still be alive if she had been given the right treatment.

It comes as GPs have been told to lower the threshold for prescribing antibiotics to kids presenting with symptoms of group A streptococcal infections.

This means demand for the drugs has gone "through the roof", experts have said.

Strep A can cause many health issues, most of which are mild and can be treated with antibiotics.

In very rare cases, the bug can develop into invasive group A Strep, which so far has claimed the lives of nine children over the last few weeks.

Supplies of two first line treatments: phenoxymethylpenicillin, or penicillin V and amoxicillin are patchy across the country, according to pharmacists.

Some pharmacists are also finding it impossible to get hold of clarithromycin, which is used for children and adults with a penicillin allergy and azithromycin, another treatment for the bug.

Sri Kanaparthy, whose pharmacy is in Durham, told The Sun he had been forced turn away two patients with the antibiotic prescriptions as he struggles to get enough of the drugs into his store.

"Unless the Government start to acknowledge this shortage and work towards resolving it, we are sadly going to see more preventable deaths in the coming weeks," he said.

Pharmacy owner Ashley Cohen, whose based in Yorkshire, argued the Government appears to be out of touch with what is happening on the ground.

"There many be antibiotics in some places in the UK [...] but if we're having to order stocks from far away it could take 2-3 days for stocks to arrive which is critical time lost if a patient requires the drugs now."

What are the symptoms of invasive group A Strep?

There are four key signs of Group Strep A to watch out for, according to the NHS. These are:

  1. A fever (meaning a high temperature above 38°C)
  2. Severe muscle aches
  3. Localised muscle tenderness
  4. Redness at the site of a wound

The invasive version of the disease happens when the bacteria break through the body's immune defences.

This can happen if you're already feeling unwell or have an immune system that’s weakened.

Martin Sawer, executive director of the Healthcare Distribution Association, told the Sun there was "no date" on when the medicine stocks would meet the new demand.

"The demand for antibiotics used to treat Strep A has gone through the roof," he said.

Some larger pharmacy chains are bulk ordering and stripping stocks, Martin explained.

"One large pharmacy ordered a months' worth of antibiotics in just one day this week," he said.

"Until now doctors have been discouraged from prescribing antibiotics because antimicrobial resistance and suddenly manufacturers are having to make far more.

"It's going to take some time for this new demand to be met."

Health minister Maria Caulfield said a cross-party briefing had been held for MPs on Strep A, and she denied there was a shortage of antibiotics.

She said: "We want to reassure parents if their children do have symptoms, and they are concerned to seek help - GPs are ready, A&E departments are ready, and also we have directors of public health proactively going into schools where there are cases.

"There is no shortage of antibiotics we want to reassure people on that, and we're keeping an eye on that on a daily basis."

Meanwhile, tests for Strep A have largely sold out online after thousands of worried parents stripped the shelves.

None of the at-home kits are currently available on Amazon, eBay or on a number of online pharmacies as of Tuesday evening.

Q&A with Sun' Dr Jeff Foster

Q) What is Strep A?

A) Group A Streptococcus is the name of a bacteria which can cause different infections and is commonly found in children under the age of ten.

Every year doctors will see a lot of children with suspected Strep A. You can get mild cases where you might not even know what it is because they would just have a temperature and a sore throat.

It can become scarlet fever which you can spot if your children develops a rash. It looks like sandpaper and develops around four or five days after the temperature starts.

The child would also get red flushing cheeks.

Q) What is invasive Group A Strep or iGAS?

A) In very rare cases the bacteria can get invade parts of the body including the blood, muscles or lungs.

Early signs and symptoms of such disease include a high fever, severe muscle aches, pain in one area of the body, redness at the site of a wound and vomiting or diarrhoea.

Q) How does it spread?

A) It is spread by droplets and close contact — through your spit, sneezing, coughing and touching infected surfaces.

It is passed on in the same way as a common cold.

Q) Why has there been such an increase in cases?

A) It is believed to be because during Covid lockdowns young children were not mixing which would usually help to build up the immune system.

If you are constantly exposed to a little bit of Group A Strep and similar bacteria then your immune system would be ready and would nail it when it comes back into contact.

Q) How is it treated?

A) Scarlet fever and impetigo, which are both caused by Strep A, can be treated with antibiotics.

Mild cases which cause a sore throat or a high temperature will usually clear up on their own

barb
7d ago

Why all of a sudden we have shortages of food, gas, medicine. Never had that before Biden took office. Just observing

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now

Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
The Independent

Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise

Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory...
WPFO

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?

What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
UTAH STATE
Popculture

Coca-Cola Issues Recall

You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
The Independent

Warning after scientists find faeces and dangerous bacteria at self-service check-outs

Health chiefs are warning festive shoppers to wash their hands regularly after a study found both faeces and vomit-inducing bugs - on self-service check-out screens.The investigation, where scientists analysed swabs from several everyday objects, revealed there were thousands of bacteria on the ubiquitous payment machines.E.coli, which causes vomiting, was present on nearly all the surfaces, while poo and microbes that lead to urinary tract infections (UTIs) were found on self-service screens.A bug commonly found in the vagina, mouth, throat and gut called Candida albicans, which can cause yeast infections, was also discovered on an escalator handrail.And shoppers may also be...
The Independent

What are the signs of Strep A infection?

At least nine children across the UK are known to have died from invasive Strep A infection.– What is Strep A?Strep A bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to serious and deadly diseases.The bacteria are commonly found in the throat and on the skin, and some people have no symptoms.Infections cause by Strep A include the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat. Scarlet fever in particular has seen a recent surge in cases.While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria cause life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.– What...
The Independent

Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs

Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK.The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.It is particularly common among the elderly, with one person in 14 people aged over 65 experiencing the condition and one in six aged over 80, with women statistically more likely to suffer than men.Everyone experiences the condition differently but common symptoms of dementia fall under three categories; memory...
MedicalXpress

Study finds cannabis users had worse bypass outcomes, increased amputation and opioid use

The use of cannabis may have a negative impact on outcomes for a common bypass surgery, a study suggests. Researchers at Michigan Medicine analyzed more than 11,000 cases from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium, known as BMC2, to review patient cannabis use and postoperative outcomes for lower extremity bypass after 30 days and one year. The minimally invasive procedure, also called a peripheral artery bypass, involves detouring blood around a narrowed or blocked artery in one of the legs with a vein or synthetic tube.
The Independent

4 warning signs of lung cancer the NHS doesn’t want you to ignore

Lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer-related deaths in England and the fifth biggest cause of death overall.Most recently, TV host Jonnie Irwinrevealed he has terminal cancer and decided to make the news public after he was told the cancer spread from his lungs to his brain.The presenter, who is known for hosting Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun and BBC’s Escape to the Country, said his first warning sign was experiencing blurry vision while driving in Italy in August 2020.He said that, within a week of flying home from filming A Place in the Sun, he...
