UFC legend Joe Rogan reveals ‘one of the bigger factors’ in Conor McGregor’s demise as feud between the two continues

By Chisanga Malata
 4 days ago
CONOR MCGREGOR's "inactivity" over the years has led to his demise in the octagon.

The UFC's poster boy was once one of the promotion's most active fighters but has only taken to the octagon four times in the last four years.

Conor McGregor has only taken to the octagon four times in the last four years Credit: GETTY
The Irishman has suffered defeat in three of his last four octagon outings Credit: GETTY
UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes "inactivity" has been the root of McGregor's demise Credit: GETTY

McGregor, 34, has tasted defeat in three of those outings, outcomes UFC commentator Joe Rogan can't help but partly attribute to his long hiatuses from the cage.

During a recent episode of his Joe Rogan Experience Podcast, he said: “I wonder, you know, it could just be inactivity too.

“Inactivity is probably one of the bigger factors in his demise, maybe even more so than just the silk sheets.

"Like he said that after the Dustin Poirier fight, when Poirier knocked him out.”

McGregor was out of action for nearly two years after his demolition job of Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 and then took a 15-month hiatus from the cage following his UFC 229 grudge match with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The Notorious would spend another year out of the octagon due to the pandemic, returning to action at on Fight Island in an ill-fated rematch with Dustin Poirier.

He performed a quick turnaround for their trilogy fight last July but has been sidelined by the broken leg he suffered in their Sin City showdown.

McGregor has taken umbrage with Rogan's recent comments about his dramatic body transformation during his latest hiatus from the cage.

And he took aim at the 52-year-old on Twitter earlier this week, writing: “Joe looks like his p*ss melts his knickers.

“In the company that long and never took a fight @UFC. Oh, Taekwondo competition, call the cops, hahaha.”

McGregor could be out of action for at least a further six months as he's currently not involved in the United States Anti-Doping Agency's testing pool.

But he's hoping to be granted the rare "exceptional circumstances" exemption in the UFC and USADA's policy and return to action after two negative tests.

The Irishman said last month: “I’m clear for testing in February.

"I will complete my two tests per USADA & we are booking a fight.”

The former simultaneous two-division champion hopes to be back in the cage before the end of the spring.

He recently said: "I'm going to be back soon, hopefully.

Conor McGregor is looking to return to the octagon early next year Credit: SPORTSILE

"Early 2023 I'm aiming for. Sometime in that first quarter. That will give me a good couple of months [to prepare].

"Once I wrap this [filming Road House] up in a couple of days, get the camp going [for] a good couple of months. And get going."

The US Sun

The US Sun

