Cops investigating Raheem Sterling break-in make 2 arrests after England star’s mansion raided while he was at World Cup

By Ed Southgate
 3 days ago

TWO men have been arrested by the same police investigating a break-in at Raheem Sterling's home.

The suspects were held on suspicion of an attempted burglary last night in Oxshott, Surrey, and were held in custody.

Two men have been arrested by the same police investigating a break-in at Raheem Sterling's home Credit: Getty

Police are looking into whether there are any links with the break-in at the Chelsea forward's home in Cobham, Surrey, on Saturday night.

A spokesman for Surrey Police said: "Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary last night in the Oxshott area. They are currently in custody.

"Following reports of suspicious activity around 6.40pm, a number of resources were deployed, including the dog unit and helicopter. Our colleagues from British Transport Police also provided assistance."

Sterling raced back from the World Cup after the raid at his mansion.

Terrified fiancée Paige Milian, 27 — who was looking after their two kids — raised the alarm when the gang took watches worth £300,000.

Sterling told FA chiefs he had to go home. News that he’d left the squad broke shortly before the last-16 clash with Senegal.

