Groesbeck, TX

Groesbeck Fire-Rescue has annual awards banquet

By Staff Report Groesbeck Fire-rescue Held Its Annual Christmas &amp;amp; Awards Banquet At Springfield Hall On Dec. 3, 2022. There Were Approximately 40 Firefighters And Spouses In Attendance, The Farm House Of Mexia Cat
Groesbeck Journal
Groesbeck Journal
 3 days ago
Groesbeck Fire-Rescue held its annual Christmas & Awards Banquet at Springfield Hall on Dec. 3, 2022. There were approximately 40 firefighters and spouses in attendance, The Farm House of Mexia catered the event, and DJ Brian Thoele provided entertainment.

Rookie Firefighter of the Year was awarded to Jimmy Wilkins Firefighter of the Year was awarded to firefighter Ben Dyson.

Fire Officer(s) of the Year was awarded to Assistant Chief Catlin Samuels and Captain Kody Daniel.

The annual Chief’s Top Run Award is given to the top four most active fire personnel: This year those were first Kody Daniel who made 49% of our 900 calls in the past 12 months. The second top run was Clinton Graham with 40%, third was Tony Provencal with 35% and fourth, and Kayla Kennedy with 32%.

Years of Service Awards for 2022 were given to Kevin Watson for 5 Years, 10 months and Michelle Mullinnix for 5 years, 4 months A “Mascot Appreciation” award was awarded to Stephanie Cunningham. Stephanie has donated many hours at Station 1 doing routine cleaning duties and has donated many flashlights to our firefighters and spent nearly $200 buying turkeys to be fried during our annual Turkey-fry event.

Groesbeck Fire-Rescue also recognized Mr. T Wayne Smith as our most gracious supporter and awarded him with a firefighter statue.

