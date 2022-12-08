Breakfast with Santa at WLLVFD spreads cheer

Christmas cheer was given freely and in abundance by the West Lake Limestone Volunteer Fire Department (WLLVFD) on Saturday, December 3. The public were all welcome and invited to enjoy a hearty, homemade breakfast, sit with Santa for a photo, and ride around the station on a Christmas train ride.

Plates of pancakes, sausage, eggs and hash browns were plentiful, and several tables had been set up to accommodate more than 100 guests.

In front of the tree, Mr. and Mrs. Claus were joined by an elf and other volunteers, where children of all ages could sit and pose for a photo, request the gifts they want most this year, and receive a goody bag. They were also provided a copy of their photo to commemorate the Christmas occasion.

Of the nearly 40 firefighters on their roster, several participated in the event, helping to cook or serve the food, driving or overseeing the train ride, and cleaning up after guests.

As a volunteer department, WLLVFD depends on donations in order to function. Required training courses cost as much as $1,000 per person, which the department must accrue through events and fundraisers throughout the year.

Though their Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday was not a fundraiser, and focused on bringing joy to children in the season of giving, the department would appreciate your support at future fundraisers as they volunteer their time and effort to protect the area from fire and more.

With more than three dozen kids participating in some or all of the activities offered by WLLVFD, it can only be considered a successful Christmas celebration.