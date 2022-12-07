ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOEL 950 AM

Kris Murray To Miss Tonight’s Iowa State Game, Perhaps More

Iowa forward Kris Murray won't play in tonight's intrastate battle against Iowa State, and that may not be the worst of it. The Iowa Sports Information Department has confirmed that the 6'8" junior forward from Cedar Rapids will not play in the 7:01 tipoff being televised by FS1 due to an injury. Just what that injury is hasn't been confirmed by Iowa.
AMES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

East Iowa Pork Producer Sells To Global Food Giant

The global food company JBS USA has recently announced it will be buying “certain assets” of an Iowa-based pork producer. TriOak Foods and JBS USA have enjoyed a long-standing business relationship. According to a release, JBS has been an exclusive customer of TriOak market hogs since 2017. In...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle

Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Photos From Eastern Iowa Biofuels Plant Explosion

Yesterday, news broke about an explosion at a Marengo biodiesel facility that injured multiple people. There were two explosions that took place Thursday afternoon. The first explosion occurred around 11:15 a.m., the second being 45 minutes later. Crews worked through the night to put out the fire from the explosion.
MARENGO, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Judge Drops Lawsuit About Eastern Iowa Rail Yard

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging that Cargill was granted illegal access to build a rail yard. Democratic State Senator Rob Hogg filed two lawsuits against the Cedar Rapids City Council in 2019. This came after the City Council voted to change the city’s future land use map in the 500-year flood plain.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Major Building Explosion in Iowa County Causes Multiple Injuries

[UPDATE: 12/8/22, 4:39 p.m.]: KCCI reports that the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have taken in and are treating 10-15 individuals injured in relation to Thursday's explosion. Agencies within a 30-50 mile radius responded. More details are below.]. According to KCRG, the City of Marengo is warning people to...
MARENGO, IA
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy