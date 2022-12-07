Read full article on original website
Hawkeye and Cedar Falls Native Named Best LB in the Country
All of us in Iowa already knew, but it's nice to make it official. Hawkeye and Cedar Falls, IA native Jack Campbell has been named the winner of the Dick Butkus Trophy, given to the best linebacker in the country. He was given the award just days after he won...
Kris Murray To Miss Tonight’s Iowa State Game, Perhaps More
Iowa forward Kris Murray won't play in tonight's intrastate battle against Iowa State, and that may not be the worst of it. The Iowa Sports Information Department has confirmed that the 6'8" junior forward from Cedar Rapids will not play in the 7:01 tipoff being televised by FS1 due to an injury. Just what that injury is hasn't been confirmed by Iowa.
Commercial Pilot’s Return to Iowa Honors Lifelong Family Bond
You know you have a great story to tell when you not only have a unique hobby to form a lifelong bond over with your grandfather, but that hobby turns into a career that creates years of memorable moments in its own right. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Mallory...
East Iowa Pork Producer Sells To Global Food Giant
The global food company JBS USA has recently announced it will be buying “certain assets” of an Iowa-based pork producer. TriOak Foods and JBS USA have enjoyed a long-standing business relationship. According to a release, JBS has been an exclusive customer of TriOak market hogs since 2017. In...
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
Photos From Eastern Iowa Biofuels Plant Explosion
Yesterday, news broke about an explosion at a Marengo biodiesel facility that injured multiple people. There were two explosions that took place Thursday afternoon. The first explosion occurred around 11:15 a.m., the second being 45 minutes later. Crews worked through the night to put out the fire from the explosion.
Judge Drops Lawsuit About Eastern Iowa Rail Yard
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging that Cargill was granted illegal access to build a rail yard. Democratic State Senator Rob Hogg filed two lawsuits against the Cedar Rapids City Council in 2019. This came after the City Council voted to change the city’s future land use map in the 500-year flood plain.
Eastern Iowa Woman Has A Stranger To Thank For Saving Her Dog’s Life
Heroes can come in all shapes and sizes, which is amazing because you'll never know when you're going to need one. This Cedar Rapids woman has a new hero she wants to thank and that person is a complete stranger. Is it just me or is there something about someone saving an animal that hits the feels just a bit differently?
Major Building Explosion in Iowa County Causes Multiple Injuries
[UPDATE: 12/8/22, 4:39 p.m.]: KCCI reports that the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have taken in and are treating 10-15 individuals injured in relation to Thursday's explosion. Agencies within a 30-50 mile radius responded. More details are below.]. According to KCRG, the City of Marengo is warning people to...
