King Charles Gifts Himself A Prince Harry Snub For His Birthday
November 14 marked the birthday of King Charles III, reports CNN, and this year was his first birthday as the newly appointed monarch, following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. In honor of his special day, the 74-year-old was officially granted the role of Ranger of Windsor Great Park after his father, Prince Philip, who held the title for almost 70 years until his death in 2021 (per Daily Mail).
Why Prince William Will Have 'Crisis Talks' With King Charles When He Returns
For the first time in eight years — and the first with their new titles — William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, traveled to the U.S. to promote a cause they feel strongly about. The Earthshot Prize awards, honoring innovators in environmental rescue, were created by the prince in 2021, and this year's ceremony took place in Boston. Some thought that William and Catherine might use the trip to repair the royal family's image, in light of their family's portrayal in "The Crown" and the accusations made against the palace by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. But the opportunity was marred when Lady Susan Hussey, former lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth and a godmother to William, left her post after making racially charged comments to a Black charity leader (via Newsweek).
tatler.com
How Prince Philip’s ‘favourite sister’, Princess Cecilie, died alongside her sons in a plane crash, on the anniversary of the tragic accident
Today marks the 85th anniversary of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh’s beloved sister, Princess Cecilie of Greece and Denmark, who was killed while eight months pregnant in a plane crash that also claimed the lives of six others, including her husband, mother and three sons. It marked...
Prince William Plots Fightback Over Harry and Meghan’s ‘Utterly Explosive’ Netflix Documentary
Welcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. How to sum up the world of the royal family this weekend? Easy. Everyone has lost their freaking minds. As...
‘The Crown’ Season 5: Princess Diana Really Did Participate in Andrew Morton’s Biography
Andrew Morton's Princess Diana biography shocked the world. As shown in 'The Crown,' the woman herself helped out with the book.
Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex Make Glam Appearance on Behalf of Royal Family
For the first time, Prince Edward and Sophie attended the Royal Variety Performance as the evening's guests of honor It's a glittering night out for Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex! The couple attended the Royal Variety Performance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Thursday evening, representing the royal family as the evening's guests of honor. The annual performance supports the Royal Variety Charity, of which the late Queen Elizabeth served as patron. The money raised helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the U.K. who need help and assistance as a result...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reunite with Their Wedding Singer Ellie Goulding at Earthshot Awards
The British songstress serenaded the newlyweds with her version of Elton John's "Your Song" Kate Middleton and Prince William were reminded of their royal wedding on their last night in Boston. Ellie Goulding, who performed at the couple's 2011 wedding reception, was also a performer at William's Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday. After the show, the royal couple, both 40, chatted with performers backstage. They were pictured excitedly catching up with Goulding, who was the voice behind their first dance as husband and wife. The British songstress, 35, who...
Queen Elizabeth Was ‘Despairing’ and Prince Philip Was ‘Apoplectic’ After Viewing Princess Diana’s BBC Interview, Biographer Says
Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, had strong feelings about the interview Princess Diana gave the BBC in 1995, according to a royal biographer.
King Charles' Coronation Crown Begins Its Journey to the Big Ceremony as It Leaves Tower of London
The St. Edward Crown is being prepared for the service that will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 Preparations are underway for the Coronation of King Charles III! The crown he will wear has left the famous Tower of London, where it is stored with the other Crown Jewels, to undergo work to get it ready for the historic service, which will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that the St. Edward Crown, which is at the center of the...
Queen Consort Camilla wears Queen Elizabeth’s sapphire tiara at the state banquet: She ‘played the long game’
Author Andrew Morton, who famously worked with Princess Diana, described how the late Queen Elizabeth II eventually warmed up to King Charles III's wife, Queen Consort Camilla.
King Charles and Prince William expected to put on a 'united front' ahead of the release of Harry and Meghan's 'explosive' documentary
The Prince of Wales and King Charles are expected to have 'crisis talks' in the coming days
Photos show how Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's relationship changed through the years
Sunday marks Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's 75th wedding anniversary, their first anniversary since the Queen's death.
BBC
Robbie Williams to play large Sandringham Estate concert
Robbie Williams will headline the first large-scale live music event to be held at the Sandringham royal estate. The pop star, 48, will be joined by a number of special guests at the outdoor concert in Norfolk on 26 August. Williams has just finished an eight-stop arena tour in October,...
Kate Middleton To Enjoy Carols With King Charles at Second Annual Royal Christmas Concert
King Charles III and Queen Camilla will join the Princess of Wales and husband Prince William at the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15 Kate Middleton is providing some festive cheer for her father-in-law, King Charles III. The British monarch, 74, and wife Queen Camilla, 75, will join the Princess of Wales and husband Prince William for Royal Carols: Together At Christmas at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15. Organized by Princess Kate, 40, with the support of the Royal Foundation, the festive event...
Mikhail Baryshnikov honored by Royal Academy of Dance, Queen Consort Camilla
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Legendary Russian ballet star Mikhail Baryshnikov received a special honor this week at Buckingham Palace, which was bestowed by Queen Elizabeth before her death and the Royal Dance Academy. Queen Consort Camilla presented the award Wednesday in her first solo reception at the palace. Baryshnikov was...
tatler.com
The Princess of Wales’s carol concert: everything you need to know about Together at Christmas ahead of the Westminster Abbey service
The Princess of Wales will be supported by her husband, Prince William, and King Charles III and the Queen Consort as she hosts her second annual carol service at Westminster Abbey next week, it has been announced. Most Popular. Kate, 40, is set to be joined by senior royals as...
