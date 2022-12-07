ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead Settle Custody Battle Over Son Hudson, Will Not Go to Trial

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BOcRk_0jaTHrTt00

Battle over. Christina Hall (née Haack) and ex-husband Ant Anstead have settled their custody case and will not be going to trial.

The former couple, who share 3-year-old son Hudson, reached their agreement on November 18, People reports. According to court documents, Judge Lee Gabriel of the Superior Court of California in Orange County granted that Hall, 39, and the U.K. native, 43, will "continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody," which they initially agreed upon in June 2021.

The HGTV personality and Anstead made some "exceptions" to their original shared custody plan in docs submitted by Hall's lawyer. Hudson will spend Thanksgiving weekends with his mother during even-numbered years and with his father on odd-numbered years. The Wheeler Dealers alum will also have Hudson for Christmas during odd-numbered years, with an additional week of vacation for the little one's school break "provided he gives Christina written notice of his planned vacation period on or before December 1 of the respective year." Hall agreed to the same guidelines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vusVt_0jaTHrTt00
Christina Haack and Ant Anstead Stewart Cook/Shutterstock; David Fisher/Shutterstock

Halloween, Easter Sunday and the 4th of July were also divvied up evenly between the former spouses, alternating every other year. Due to the settlement, the trial scheduled for March 2023 has been canceled.

The Christina on the Coast star welcomed Hudson with Anstead in September 2019, less than one year after they tied the knot. Hall is also the mother of daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7 , with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa . The Celebrity IOU Joyride star, meanwhile, shares Amelie, 18, and Archie, 16, with ex-wife Louise Anstead .

Hall and the Cops and Robbers author called it quits in September 2020. Despite finalizing their divorce the following June, the pair were locked into a messy legal battle after Ant accused the Flip or Flop alum of "exploiting" Hudson on social media for personal gain. He filed for full custody in April, but his petition was denied.

The Christina in the Country star, who is married to Joshua Hall , has frequently defended her social media habits since being called out by her ex. After covering Hudson's face with an emoji in a November Instagram post, the design guru gave her followers a lengthy explanation.

"This will be the last time I talk about this ... Since there is so much confusion and false info about Hudson's photos," she wrote. "People on here telling me, 'She was never told she couldn't post' ... Umm correct ... I never said that! I was NOT told I could no longer post Hudson ... I was NOT told anything by a judge because I was never in front of a judge. I CHOSE and choose not to post Hudson because I was exhausted with Instagram being used as a tool against me."

She continued: "This has nothing to do with ads, people need to wrap their heads around the fact that none of this actually has to do with advertisements. This is about CONTROL."

One month prior, Ant raised eyebrows by sharing a photo of the toddler despite dissing Christina for doing the same. "Hudson will see a father protecting him when he had no voice, his childhood is not for sale. ... As a parent, I have no worry in shouldering the cost to protect him," he wrote in an Instagram reply at the time, clarifying his perspective.

