7 Incredible Amazon Christmas Tree Deals to Shop — All Under $99

 4 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

Christmas tree prices have seriously skyrocketed this year — which is why many shoppers are turning to the artificial variety for their holiday décor! That said, even fake trees can wind up costing more than anticipated depending on the type and quality you're looking for.

With that in mind, we did manage to find a few tree options from Amazon that are absolutely gorgeous and won't cost you over $99! Plus, with Prime shipping, you'll be able to have them on your doorstep in no time. Check out the stunning trees we scoped out below!

This Extra Tall Slim Tree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dz1zL_0jaTHima00
Amazon

If you're looking for a tall tree deal, buying a slim version like this one will save you money — it's also easier to fit into tighter spaces!

See it!

Get the National Tree Company 7.5 Foot Artificial Slim Christmas Tree — originally $150, now on sale for $66 !

This Snow-Dusted Tree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33W7W7_0jaTHima00
Amazon

This tree looks like it was just plucked from a Christmas farm thanks to the touches of white "snow."

See it!

Get the Best Choice Products 6ft Pre-Decorated Holiday Christmas Tree — originally $90, now on sale for $80 !

This Chic White Tree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10y4cn_0jaTHima00
Amazon

Go for a more modern Christmas decor theme with this white tree which can be decorated in many ways!

See it!

Get the Prextex 6 Feet White Christmas Tree — originally $67, now on sale for $50 !

This Convenient Pre-Lit Tree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CvNDg_0jaTHima00
Amazon

This majorly popular bestselling tree is so easy to set up — shoppers love that you don't have to futz around with tangly lights!

See it!

Get the National Tree Company 4.5 Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree — originally $120, now on sale for $84 !

This Frosted Tree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sz0Ij_0jaTHima00
Amazon

This tree is another solid option to shop if you like the snow-dusted look!

See it!

Get the Prextex Premium 6 ft Artificial Flocked Christmas Tree — originally $77, now on sale for $73 !

This Cute Chubby Tree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S1euu_0jaTHima00
Amazon

What this tree lacks in height, it makes up for in volume! This pick is ideal for apartments or smaller spaces.

See it!

Get the National Tree Company Artificial 4.5 Foot Mini Christmas Tree — originally $130, now on sale for $63 !

This Fun Bright Pink Tree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UBenI_0jaTHima00
Amazon

If you want to shake things up in a funky way, this pink tree is the vibe — plus, it comes with decorations that match perfectly!

See it!

Get the Rufeud Premium PVC Artificial Christmas Tree with Christmas Tree Ornaments and Star Topper — starting at just $40 !

