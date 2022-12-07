ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

‘Big Brother,’ ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Below Deck’ Stars to Compete in Peacock’s Newest Reality Competition ’The Traitors’

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PLpWB_0jaTHg1800

Below Deck meets The Bachelor ? Stars from several different fan-favorite reality shows will come together for Peacock’s newest competition binge, The Traitors.

Based on a popular Dutch series of the same name and hosted by actor Alan Cumming , the network touts it as a “psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game.” The 20 contestants (both celebrity and non-celebrity) “come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize,” which could be up to $250,000.

‘Big Brother’ Winners: Where Are They Now?

Read article

The catch, of course, is that three of the contestants – a.k.a. "the traitors" – are tasked with will devising a plan to steal the prize from the rest of the group – coined "the faithful.”

Familiar faces in the cast include Big Brother winners Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly , Survivor players Cirie Fields and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick , Below Deck alum Kate Chastain , Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Brandi Glanville , Summer House star Kyle Cooke , former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. , Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan and Olympian Ryan Lochte .

The “regular” contestants include a van life influencer, political analyst, yoga instructor, ER nurse, actress and more.

‘Survivor’ Winners Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Read article

The series is set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands, and Peacock describes the competition as “a game chock-full of alliances, deception and even ‘murder.’”

“We can’t wait for Peacock audiences to experience and play along in this epic game of manipulation and deceit, all while the iconic Alan Cumming pulls the strings of our incredible cast to create the ultimate ‘whodunit,’” Corie Henson , EVP Entertainment Unscripted Content at NBCUniversal, said in the press release.

The Traitors premieres with all 10 episodes dropping January 12, 2023, on Peacock. Scroll down to meet the celebrity contestants.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

'This Show Is So Rigged!': 'Dancing With The Stars' Viewers Lash Out After Professional Dancer Charli D'Amelio Wins Mirrorball Trophy

After Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas took home the mirrorball trophy on the Monday, November 21, finale of Dancing With the Stars, some were happy with the results, while others were upset since she's a professional dancer. Naturally, people weighed in on social media. "Final thoughts #DWTS Gabby grew into a beautiful dancer. Charli was handed the trophy since day 1. Shangela was robbed!" one person wrote, referring to Gabby Windey and drag queen star Shangela, who were both in the top 4, while another said, "'the winners are ... charli and mark' omg who would have thought?? DWTS."A third...
GoldDerby

Amber Riley and Wayne Brady look to make history as first celebs to win both ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and ‘The Masked Singer’

Reality TV history is on the line as two celebrities look to become the first entertainers to win both “Dancing With the Stars” and “The Masked Singer.” It’s certainly a possibility for Wayne Brady, a Season 31 finalist on “DWTS” along with his partner Witney Carson. The “Let’s Make a Deal” host won Season 2 of “The Masked Singer” disguised as Fox in 2019. He will have to defeat Charli D’Amelio, Shangela and Gabby Windey to bookend his Golden Mask with a Mirrorball Trophy. SEE ‘Dancing with the Stars’ slugfest: Why this may be the closest battle for the Mirror Ball...
EW.com

Susan Sarandon loses her crown as Fox cancels country music drama Monarch after 1 season

"Queen of Country Music" Dottie Roman is singing the blues. EW has confirmed Fox has canceled the Susan Sarandon-led musical drama Monarch after one season. Sarandon played Dottie Cantrell Roman, the fictional matriarch of Nashville's royal family who's got fringe on her jackets and skeletons in her closet. The series was originally slated to premiere in January but, due to COVID complications, bowed in September, airing its 11th and now final episode on Tuesday.
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Miley Cyrus?

She rose to fame as Disney star Hannah Montana, but Miley Cyrus has created an identity of her own. The multitalented singer has impressively mastered television, film and music. The Future of...
TENNESSEE STATE
MarketRealist

What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive

Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
iheart.com

Pat Sajak Offends Vanna White Again On 'Wheel Of Fortune'

Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel Of Fortune since 1981, and over the years he's gotten more comfortable in his role and lately has seemed more open to saying things that maybe he shouldn't. From calling a contestant "ungrateful," to having an icy exchange with a player over a bad pun, to accusing a contestant of lying, to showing no interest in what a contestant was saying, to unintentionally giving a clue to a puzzle, and even allegedly making fun of a contestant's lisp.
Decider.com

‘The Voice’ Slammed as “Racist” After Season 22 Semifinals: “The Producers Should Be Embarrassed”

The Voice is being accused of racism and favoring “young, white, country male singers” after the results of this season’s semi-finals were revealed, which were determined by a public vote. Anticipation grew Monday (Dec. 5) and Tuesday (Dec. 6) night during the NBC competition’s two-part semifinal, which saw the eight remaining performers competing to advance to the final round. It was revealed that Blake Shelton‘s three contestants — Bryce Leatherwood, bodie and Brayden Lape — plus Camila Cabello‘s contestant Morgan Myles were marked “safe” by viewers, per USA Today, leaving John Legend’s three performers — Kim Cruse, Parijita Bastola and Omar Jose Cardona...
OK! Magazine

Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Shocks Fans With Astonishing Fasting-Based Weight Loss: 'They Both Look Very Unhealthy'

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar have recently embarked on a strict weight loss journey, but fans took to social media to voice concerns about the television personalities' new looks. Jim Bob first spoke openly about his relationship with food and his struggles with his weight on their family's blog in an entry shared on Tuesday, November 22, days before Thanksgiving. "Over the past decade and a half, I have made some unhealthy food choices. We’ve traveled quite a bit as a family, and it was easy to eat a lot of fast food," he explained, noting that, "while it...
Distractify

'Flip or Flop' Star Christina Haack Is Moving on Professionally and Romantically

Since 2013, we’ve gotten to know Flip or Flop famed real estate couple Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa as they’ve flipped (or flopped) houses that seemed like lost causes. Over the HGTV series’s 10 seasons, their chemistry and real estate savvy captured the eyes of the home renovation genre-loving nation. But when Christina and Tarek divorced, drama ensued throughout both their lives.
TEXAS STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

260K+
Followers
25K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy