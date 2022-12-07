‘Big Brother,’ ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Below Deck’ Stars to Compete in Peacock’s Newest Reality Competition ’The Traitors’

Below Deck meets The Bachelor ? Stars from several different fan-favorite reality shows will come together for Peacock’s newest competition binge, The Traitors.

Based on a popular Dutch series of the same name and hosted by actor Alan Cumming , the network touts it as a “psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game.” The 20 contestants (both celebrity and non-celebrity) “come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize,” which could be up to $250,000.

The catch, of course, is that three of the contestants – a.k.a. "the traitors" – are tasked with will devising a plan to steal the prize from the rest of the group – coined "the faithful.”

Familiar faces in the cast include Big Brother winners Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly , Survivor players Cirie Fields and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick , Below Deck alum Kate Chastain , Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Brandi Glanville , Summer House star Kyle Cooke , former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. , Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan and Olympian Ryan Lochte .

The “regular” contestants include a van life influencer, political analyst, yoga instructor, ER nurse, actress and more.

The series is set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands, and Peacock describes the competition as “a game chock-full of alliances, deception and even ‘murder.’”

“We can’t wait for Peacock audiences to experience and play along in this epic game of manipulation and deceit, all while the iconic Alan Cumming pulls the strings of our incredible cast to create the ultimate ‘whodunit,’” Corie Henson , EVP Entertainment Unscripted Content at NBCUniversal, said in the press release.

The Traitors premieres with all 10 episodes dropping January 12, 2023, on Peacock. Scroll down to meet the celebrity contestants.