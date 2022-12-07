ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We’re sizes 8-24 and all tried on the same party dresses from Primark – safe to say the results were hit and miss

By Claudia Jackson
 3 days ago

ON THE hunt for the perfect party dress?

Well look no further - this group of fashion fans range from a size 8 to a size 22 and they tried on the same Primark dresses to see what worked for them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AoWsF_0jaT8gjC00
The pink sequin dress was a winner for the group Credit: YouTube/Debbie Crown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cMjjz_0jaT8gjC00
The bra cups were too small on the red dress Credit: YouTube/Debbie Crown

Sharing the mega haul on her YouTube Channel, Debbie Crown started things off with a very sparkly bang.

If you want to impress your co-workers at the Christmas party, this dress will definitely do that - and for £18 where can you go wrong?

The hot pink sequin number looked stunning on all the girls and they were equally obsessed with it.

Size 18 Liz loved the fact the straps were fully adjustable, meaning she could show as much or as little chest as she wanted.

"If you were gonna get a sequin dress from other brands it would be at least 40 quid but this was £18," Debbie said.

The next option was another mini dress that would definitely turn heads.

"This is your classic Christmas party dress, it's very very sexy," Debbie said.

But once the group tried the bargain £7 dress on they weren't so sure since the bra cups were way too small for all of them.

"If you're really slim and petite and have small boobs, this dress will be great for you, and at the moment it's on sale in Primark," Debbie added.

If you want to avoid the mini dresses, the third option might be for you - a hot pink satin slip dress.

The girls loved the dress, except size 18 Liz, who thought it didn't show enough skin for her liking.

But they all agreed the actual quality was good for the price and loved the fact there was no zip.

Finally, they tried on a sparkly slip dress - but it was way too short for all girls.

"This one is super sexy so please don't wear this to your work party," Debbie joked.

The champagne coloured dress had sparkly straps and a cowl neck which looked so posh.

"Just get it in a size up," Debbie said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WAFWP_0jaT8gjC00
The pink midi option was loved the the group Credit: YouTube/Debbie Crown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nOg79_0jaT8gjC00
The last dress was far too short for the girls Credit: YouTube/Debbie Crown

