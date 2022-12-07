Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
stpeterising.com
22-story residential building approved for 3rd Avenue South in downtown St. Pete
The City of St. Petersburg’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) has approved a 22-story residential building proposed for 511 3rd Avenue South. The 0.92-acre site is currently home to an office building, a surface parking lot, and undeveloped land. The property is owned by a subsidiary of EquiAlt LLC, a...
fox13news.com
What is that noise? South Tampa neighbors search for source of mystery bass sound
TAMPA, Fla. - Neighbors around South Tampa have a mystery on their hands. What is that strange noise?. Hundreds of people have taken to social media, complaining about a deep bass sound that can often be heard and even felt on some Saturday nights into the early morning hours. "A...
stpeterising.com
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 10-unit townhome community on 16th Street in south St. Pete
Habitat for Humanity along with the City of St. Petersburg and Exact – Shell Dash, LLC have begun construction on a 10-unit townhome project at 1120 16th Street South in the Campbell Park neighborhood of St. Pete. “The housing crisis that we’re in continues to really kind of amplify...
City leaders look to redevelop the area around Fowler Avenue
Stephen Benson, with City Planning, said big changes like housing, walkable areas and rapid bus transit along the roadway are on the horizon.
10NEWS
New red tide map to be released Friday
Some Tampa Bay area beaches, mainly in Sarasota County, have been plagued by red tide blooms since October. And it's slowly creeping up the shoreline.
Renting single room could be a way to save in Tampa Bay's housing crisis
Some people are getting creative to find housing in the Tampa Bay area and may turn to renting single rooms in a house rather than an apartment or the home itself.
wild941.com
The 7 Best Places For Queso In Tampa Bay
There’s nothing that I love more in this world than some delicious, gooey, cheesy queso dip. Anytime I go to an authentic Mexican restaurant it’s a must that I order some queso dip as an appetizer. While eating the white creamy cheese dip, it got me thinking about the best queso dip in Tampa Bay area. Here’s a list of the best queso dips in Tampa Bay to curve your craving and put you in the best mood of you life.
St. Petersburg's Mixers at Old Key West Bar & Grill is for sale
The 3,420 square-foot space is listed for $649,000.
fox13news.com
West Tampa brewery closes taproom after deadly weekend shooting nearby
TAMPA, Fla. - A West Tampa brewery will close its taproom following a deadly shooting near the business over the weekend. The owner of Bay Cannon Beer Company said he doesn't feel safe having customers and employees there anymore. Matthew Juaire, the owner, is hoping to reopen someday, but he...
Hillsborough County Fairgrounds turns into Tampa Bay Festival of Lights
The Tampa Bay Festival of Lights takes over the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds once again this year. You can drive through a nearly two-mile stretch and see more than 1 million lights.
businessobserverfl.com
Stadiums, hotels, multifamily and museums: St. Pete releases proposals for Trop redevelopment
Just days after announcing four development groups had submitted proposals for the redevelopment of the 86-acre Tropicana Field site in the heart of St. Petersburg’s historic Gas Plant district, the city made the reports public. The proposals, which are available on the city’s website, each address the key requirements...
Beach Beacon
Largo moves forward with $20M plan for deep injection wells
LARGO — After about three years of searching for a home for its wastewater discharges, the city is forging ahead with a roughly $20 million project to construct two deep injection wells. City commissioners voted 6-1 last month to award a $2.5 million contract to the Tampa-based engineering firm,...
cltampa.com
Tampa Bay's 25 best new restaurants of 2022
Tampa Bay's restaurant scene has been serving up great eats for years, but it's safe to say this year has been one of its best. 2022 saw a diverse roster of new restaurants, spanning everything from the area's first Filipino 'sari-sari' counter, a vegan gastropub, craft hot dogs, a new pierogi hot spot, as well as multiple concepts from Michelin starred chefs. There's a lot to chew on! So, here are our favorite new restos that opened over the last 12 months.
Deadly motorcycle crash causes Tampa road closure
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday morning.
wfla.com
Hidden Gems: Exploring the treasure trove at Vintage Marché
We visit Tampa Bay’s largest monthly vintage market, Vintage Marché, for a sneak peek of their one-of-a-kind holiday finds. The 15,000 square foot market is typically only open to the public the first weekend of every month, but they have announced a Holiday Encore Market this Saturday, December 10 from 10:00AM-6:00PM.
Guide: Must-see holiday lights across the Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Snowflakes may not dance across Florida's beachy coastline, but that doesn't stop the winter holiday experience. Across the Tampa Bay area there are light displays for all to enjoy. While some holiday light events come at a price, there are also well-known parks and neighborhoods...
lakewoodsnn.com
Upcoming Holiday Events in Pinellas County
With the holidays fast approaching, a variety of events to celebrate the season are approaching too – here are some events around Pinellas County that can bring that seasonal joy. On Dec. 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Tarpon Springs, there will be a Christmas parade where...
businessobserverfl.com
Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year
Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
Hillsborough County commission moves forward with potential 'bunny ban'
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County commissioners are again moving forward with a potential bunny ban. The board was asked to consider enacting an ordinance to limit retail sales of rabbits. Animal advocates say rabbits don’t make good pets, and they want Hillsborough to restrict their sales. At the...
businessobserverfl.com
Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business
With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
Comments / 2