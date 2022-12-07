ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

The 7 Best Places For Queso In Tampa Bay

There’s nothing that I love more in this world than some delicious, gooey, cheesy queso dip. Anytime I go to an authentic Mexican restaurant it’s a must that I order some queso dip as an appetizer. While eating the white creamy cheese dip, it got me thinking about the best queso dip in Tampa Bay area. Here’s a list of the best queso dips in Tampa Bay to curve your craving and put you in the best mood of you life.
West Tampa brewery closes taproom after deadly weekend shooting nearby

TAMPA, Fla. - A West Tampa brewery will close its taproom following a deadly shooting near the business over the weekend. The owner of Bay Cannon Beer Company said he doesn't feel safe having customers and employees there anymore. Matthew Juaire, the owner, is hoping to reopen someday, but he...
Largo moves forward with $20M plan for deep injection wells

LARGO — After about three years of searching for a home for its wastewater discharges, the city is forging ahead with a roughly $20 million project to construct two deep injection wells. City commissioners voted 6-1 last month to award a $2.5 million contract to the Tampa-based engineering firm,...
Tampa Bay's 25 best new restaurants of 2022

Tampa Bay's restaurant scene has been serving up great eats for years, but it's safe to say this year has been one of its best. 2022 saw a diverse roster of new restaurants, spanning everything from the area's first Filipino 'sari-sari' counter, a vegan gastropub, craft hot dogs, a new pierogi hot spot, as well as multiple concepts from Michelin starred chefs. There's a lot to chew on! So, here are our favorite new restos that opened over the last 12 months.
Hidden Gems: Exploring the treasure trove at Vintage Marché

We visit Tampa Bay’s largest monthly vintage market, Vintage Marché, for a sneak peek of their one-of-a-kind holiday finds. The 15,000 square foot market is typically only open to the public the first weekend of every month, but they have announced a Holiday Encore Market this Saturday, December 10 from 10:00AM-6:00PM.
Guide: Must-see holiday lights across the Tampa Bay area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Snowflakes may not dance across Florida's beachy coastline, but that doesn't stop the winter holiday experience. Across the Tampa Bay area there are light displays for all to enjoy. While some holiday light events come at a price, there are also well-known parks and neighborhoods...
Upcoming Holiday Events in Pinellas County

With the holidays fast approaching, a variety of events to celebrate the season are approaching too – here are some events around Pinellas County that can bring that seasonal joy. On Dec. 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Tarpon Springs, there will be a Christmas parade where...
Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year

Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business

With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
BRADENTON, FL

