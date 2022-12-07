Former WWE star John Morrison is set to return to Major League Wrestling (MLW) at the MLW Blood & Thunder event in Philadelphia on Saturday, January 7. Now going by the name Johnny Fusion, the veteran wrestler last competed for MLW at MLW's War Games event back in September 2018. Shortly after that match, the former Johnny Impact captured the IMPACT World Championship from Austin Aries at Bound for Glory 2018 and had a 7-month reign as champion until dropping the title to Brian Cage. He would subsequently join WWE in 2019 until his release from the promotion last November.

