nodq.com
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were reportedly “really sick” heading into AEW Dynamite
In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were “really sick” prior to the December 7th 2022 (Moxley’s birthday) edition of AEW Dynamite. Meltzer wrote the following…. “She missed TV [Tony Schiavone did all of the interview segments] and...
Spoiler: Title Change At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings On 12/9
Title change at IMPACT Wrestling tapings. IMPACT Wrestling is taping upcoming episodes of IMPACT in Pembroke Pines, FL on December 9. During the show, there was a title change. Read below if you want to be spoiled. The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) are the new...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Preview For Tonight’s MLW Fusion
MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Pro Wrestling TV at 8pm ET. The show is replayed Fridays on beIN SPORTS XTRA at 10pm ET. -Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker for the MLW Middleweight Championship. -Lance Anoa’i and Juicy Finau in action. -EJ Nduka in action.
Wrestling Observer Radio: Great ROH and NXT shows, UFC, ROH streaming deal, Sasha Banks to New Japan, more
Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including great shows from Ring of Honor and NXT, a full UFC recap, notes on the ROH streaming deal announced today, Sasha Banks to the Tokyo Dome and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~! Right ...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Announces ROH TV Will Air On HonorClub, Start Date TBD
AEW President Tony Khan gave an update on where fans will be able to watch ROH TV in the future. He addressed the situation during the post-show media scrum following Saturday’s Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event. Ring of Honor recently did a “soft launch” of their streaming service, HonorClub....
PWMania
Possible Spoilers for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (12/9/22)
Gable Steveson of WWE is reportedly in Pittsburgh, PA, but there is no word on whether he will appear on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX. PWInsider also reports that RAW Superstars The Street Profits are backstage for tonight’s SmackDown. There’s no word on whether they’ll be on SmackDown, but they recently declared that they’re back in the hunt for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.
ewrestlingnews.com
Claudio Castagnoli Defeats Chris Jericho To Capture The ROH World Championship
Claudio Castagnoli is your new ROH World Champion. At Saturday’s Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event, Chris Jericho wound up tapping out to Claudio’s giant swing. The tap came after Castagnoli’s 33rd swing. Yes, 33! Wheeler Yuta and Jerry Lynn came out to celebrate with Claudio following his win.
ewrestlingnews.com
Overnight SmackDown Viewership & Ratings Rise For Return To FOX
The overnight ratings are in for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, courtesy of SpoilerTV. SmackDown was back on FOX in its usual timeslot. It was bumped to FS1 last week to accommodate the Pac-12 Championship game between USC and Utah. Last night’s episode of SmackDown averaged 2.098 million...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricky Starks Wrote & Memorized His Incredible AEW Dynamite Promo
Ricky Starks cut one helluva’ promo on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Speaking to Comicbook.com for a new interview, Starks revealed that he wrote and memorized his entire promo on MJF. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the creative process for promos:...
Bryan & Vinny Show: Dynamite with MJF and Ricky Starks and FTR vs. Acclaimed, NXT final Deadline build
The Bryan & Vinny Show is back with tons to talk about in our full reviews of both AEW Dynamite with an awesome promo battle between MJF and Ricky Starks and a great title match main event, and NXT with the final build towards their Deadline show this weekend. A fun show as always so check it ...
ewrestlingnews.com
Taz Celebrates The One-Year Anniversary Of HOOK’s AEW Debut, Rampage News
AEW commentator Taz took to Twitter today to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his son HOOK making his in-ring debut. He wrote,. “Been 1 year already, crazy haha. Words cannot describe how proud of what HOOK has accomplished & noise he has made in such a short time. Thank you to all who support him on his career thus far!”
ewrestlingnews.com
Ian Riccaboni On Possibly Signing With WWE: ‘Never Say Never’
During a recent virtual signing with K&S Wrestlefest, Ian Riccaboni commented on the possibility of signing with WWE in the future. According to the ROH commentator, the answer is always “Never say never.” He said,. “Never say never. I really like working in AEW and Ring of Honor...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE In Talks With E! Network About A New Reality Show
WWE has done many reality shows, such as Tough Enough, Total Divas, Total Bellas, and Miz & Mrs. WWE will produce another one soon with Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “Whether this comes to fruition, there are talks with E! about a new reality show.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch The ROH Final Battle Pre-Show
It’s time for the ROH Final Battle! You can watch the pre-show on YouTube below:. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
wrestlinginc.com
John Morrison Set To Return To Major Wrestling Promotion In 2023
Former WWE star John Morrison is set to return to Major League Wrestling (MLW) at the MLW Blood & Thunder event in Philadelphia on Saturday, January 7. Now going by the name Johnny Fusion, the veteran wrestler last competed for MLW at MLW's War Games event back in September 2018. Shortly after that match, the former Johnny Impact captured the IMPACT World Championship from Austin Aries at Bound for Glory 2018 and had a 7-month reign as champion until dropping the title to Brian Cage. He would subsequently join WWE in 2019 until his release from the promotion last November.
ewrestlingnews.com
Britt Baker Reveals The Storyline That Gave Her The Wrestling Bug
Britt Baker has opened up on the storyline that made her want to pursue a career in professional wrestling. In a new interview with Ian Douglass of The Ringer, the top AEW wrestler named a specific storyline from 2014 as the reason she got the wrestling bug. It was Bryan Danielson’s storyline going into WrestleMania 30, where he won the WWE World Heavyweight Title. She said,
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Ticket Sale Numbers For Several Upcoming AEW Events
You can check out some updated AEW ticket sale numbers below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Tomorrow’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event in Arlington, TX has 2,227 tickets out. Next Wednesday’s Winter is Coming themed episode of AEW Dynamite in Garland, TX has 4,285 tickets out. There are...
ewrestlingnews.com
New ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Crowned At Final Battle 2022
The Embassy are your new ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions, as the trio of Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony defeated Dalton Castle and the Boys with a triple powerbomb to pick up the victory. Castle and the Boys reign ends at 140 days. You can check out some...
ringsidenews.com
Ricky Starks Went Off-Script During AEW Promo On MJF
Ricky Starks is one of the most talented performers on the AEW roster today. The former FTW Champion completed his transition from heel to babyface a couple of months ago, and now he’s set to take on MJF for the AEW World Championship. Starks won the AEW World Title...
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Jokingly Calls Out “Bullies” The New Day For ‘Stealing’ Spots From NXT Superstars
Booker T has called out the New Day as “bullies” stealing spots from full-time NXT Superstars, ahead of their title match tonight. At NXT Deadline, the New Day will challenge NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly, a match that was made official after the former RAW Tag Champions appeared on this week’s show.
