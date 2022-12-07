ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Preview For Tonight’s MLW Fusion

MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Pro Wrestling TV at 8pm ET. The show is replayed Fridays on beIN SPORTS XTRA at 10pm ET. -Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker for the MLW Middleweight Championship. -Lance Anoa’i and Juicy Finau in action. -EJ Nduka in action.
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Announces ROH TV Will Air On HonorClub, Start Date TBD

AEW President Tony Khan gave an update on where fans will be able to watch ROH TV in the future. He addressed the situation during the post-show media scrum following Saturday’s Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event. Ring of Honor recently did a “soft launch” of their streaming service, HonorClub....
PWMania

Possible Spoilers for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (12/9/22)

Gable Steveson of WWE is reportedly in Pittsburgh, PA, but there is no word on whether he will appear on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX. PWInsider also reports that RAW Superstars The Street Profits are backstage for tonight’s SmackDown. There’s no word on whether they’ll be on SmackDown, but they recently declared that they’re back in the hunt for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.
ewrestlingnews.com

Claudio Castagnoli Defeats Chris Jericho To Capture The ROH World Championship

Claudio Castagnoli is your new ROH World Champion. At Saturday’s Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event, Chris Jericho wound up tapping out to Claudio’s giant swing. The tap came after Castagnoli’s 33rd swing. Yes, 33! Wheeler Yuta and Jerry Lynn came out to celebrate with Claudio following his win.
ewrestlingnews.com

Overnight SmackDown Viewership & Ratings Rise For Return To FOX

The overnight ratings are in for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, courtesy of SpoilerTV. SmackDown was back on FOX in its usual timeslot. It was bumped to FS1 last week to accommodate the Pac-12 Championship game between USC and Utah. Last night’s episode of SmackDown averaged 2.098 million...
ewrestlingnews.com

Ricky Starks Wrote & Memorized His Incredible AEW Dynamite Promo

Ricky Starks cut one helluva’ promo on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Speaking to Comicbook.com for a new interview, Starks revealed that he wrote and memorized his entire promo on MJF. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the creative process for promos:...
ewrestlingnews.com

Taz Celebrates The One-Year Anniversary Of HOOK’s AEW Debut, Rampage News

AEW commentator Taz took to Twitter today to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his son HOOK making his in-ring debut. He wrote,. “Been 1 year already, crazy haha. Words cannot describe how proud of what HOOK has accomplished & noise he has made in such a short time. Thank you to all who support him on his career thus far!”
ewrestlingnews.com

Ian Riccaboni On Possibly Signing With WWE: ‘Never Say Never’

During a recent virtual signing with K&S Wrestlefest, Ian Riccaboni commented on the possibility of signing with WWE in the future. According to the ROH commentator, the answer is always “Never say never.” He said,. “Never say never. I really like working in AEW and Ring of Honor...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE In Talks With E! Network About A New Reality Show

WWE has done many reality shows, such as Tough Enough, Total Divas, Total Bellas, and Miz & Mrs. WWE will produce another one soon with Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “Whether this comes to fruition, there are talks with E! about a new reality show.”
ewrestlingnews.com

Watch The ROH Final Battle Pre-Show

It’s time for the ROH Final Battle! You can watch the pre-show on YouTube below:. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
wrestlinginc.com

John Morrison Set To Return To Major Wrestling Promotion In 2023

Former WWE star John Morrison is set to return to Major League Wrestling (MLW) at the MLW Blood & Thunder event in Philadelphia on Saturday, January 7. Now going by the name Johnny Fusion, the veteran wrestler last competed for MLW at MLW's War Games event back in September 2018. Shortly after that match, the former Johnny Impact captured the IMPACT World Championship from Austin Aries at Bound for Glory 2018 and had a 7-month reign as champion until dropping the title to Brian Cage. He would subsequently join WWE in 2019 until his release from the promotion last November.
ewrestlingnews.com

Britt Baker Reveals The Storyline That Gave Her The Wrestling Bug

Britt Baker has opened up on the storyline that made her want to pursue a career in professional wrestling. In a new interview with Ian Douglass of The Ringer, the top AEW wrestler named a specific storyline from 2014 as the reason she got the wrestling bug. It was Bryan Danielson’s storyline going into WrestleMania 30, where he won the WWE World Heavyweight Title. She said,
ewrestlingnews.com

News On Ticket Sale Numbers For Several Upcoming AEW Events

You can check out some updated AEW ticket sale numbers below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Tomorrow’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event in Arlington, TX has 2,227 tickets out. Next Wednesday’s Winter is Coming themed episode of AEW Dynamite in Garland, TX has 4,285 tickets out. There are...
ewrestlingnews.com

New ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Crowned At Final Battle 2022

The Embassy are your new ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions, as the trio of Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony defeated Dalton Castle and the Boys with a triple powerbomb to pick up the victory. Castle and the Boys reign ends at 140 days. You can check out some...
ringsidenews.com

Ricky Starks Went Off-Script During AEW Promo On MJF

Ricky Starks is one of the most talented performers on the AEW roster today. The former FTW Champion completed his transition from heel to babyface a couple of months ago, and now he’s set to take on MJF for the AEW World Championship. Starks won the AEW World Title...

