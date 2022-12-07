Read full article on original website
Far-right group 'led by Prince Heinrich XIII' planned to build a new German ARMY after coup: Ex-military members of terrorists foiled by police 'wanted to bring the nation under their rule'
A far-right group accused of plotting to overthrow the German government and install a prince as ruler had plans to build its own army after the coup was complete, prosecutors have revealed today. The gang - allegedly led by 71-year-old Heinrich XIII, Prince of Reuss - had already devised how...
Coup attempts in Germany and the US confirm it: the key terror threat is the far right | Jonathan Freedland
The danger of violent jihadism persists, but the growing menace is from racist extremists, says Guardian columnist Jonathan Freedland
‘Second wave of arrests’ expected after Germany foils far-right coup plot
A day after police in Germany arrested 25 people for attempting to plot a coup against the govenment, authorities said a second wave of arrests and raids could be expected in the coming weeks.On Wednesday, about 3,000 police officials carried out a series of raids across Germany and arrested 25 alleged members of a group called the Reich Citizens movement.“Based on my experience, there is usually a second wave of arrests,” Georg Maier, the interior minister of the eastern German state of Thuringia told local media. “We have identified further people where we are not sure yet what their...
Gizmodo
Germany Arrests Dozens in QAnon-Inspired Plot to Overthrow the Government
German authorities dismantled what’s being called a far-right terrorist group that was behind alleged plans to overthrow the government. Police arrested 25 suspected conspirators who had set up and communicated on several channels on the platform Telegram to plan the coup that authorities believe would have likely resulted in violence.
1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests
A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
BBC
Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service
Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
Germany foils alleged far-right coup attempt to overthrow the government
Over 20 people have been arrested on suspicion of plotting to overthrow the government in Germany.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: drone attacks smash Odesa power network
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
More than 100 women murdered in Italy so far this year
According to the report, in around half of the femicide cases the attacker was the woman's partner or ex-partner.
The Jewish Press
Germany Arrests 25 in Plot to Overthrow Govt, Install Prince Heinrich XIII
Some 3,000 police officers in Germany raided 130 sites in 11 of the country’s 16 states early Wednesday to foil a plot to overthrow the government. The far-right extremists were allegedly plotting install Heinrich XIII P.R. as leader of a future state. Heinrich is a former member of the House of Reuss, a German royal family that once ruled over parts of eastern Germany.
Germany foils bizarre coup plot by far-right group
A prince, an ex-MP and former soldiers were arrested Wednesday in raids led by the German police against members of a far-right "terror group" that allegedly planned to attack parliament and overthrow the government. They allegedly planned to appoint one of the arrested suspects, identified by local media as aristocrat and businessman Prince Heinrich XIII Reuss, as Germany's new leader after the coup.
Iran executes 1st protester, is accused of poisoning students to prevent more anti-government protests
Iran on Thursday hanged a 23-year-old man, Mohsen Shekari, after convicting him of "waging war against God" during a Sept. 25 protest in Tehran over the death of Masha Amini. Shekari is the first known protester executed since Amini's death in custody of the "morality police," though at least 11 others have been sentenced to death and some 20 others face capital charges. Shekari was convicted of attacking a member of the pro-regime Basij militia. At least 475 protesters have been killed by security forces since Amini's death and another 18,240 have been detained, according to the Human Rights Activists' News Agency...
Ukraine launches missile attack on Russian-occupied Melitopol, explosions reported in Donetsk and Crimea
Multiple explosions have been reported in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine, in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and in annexed Crimea -- including at a Russian military barracks.
Germany busts far-right cell plotting to 'overthrow state'
German police staged nationwide raids on Wednesday and arrested 25 people suspected of belonging to a far-right "terror cell" plotting to overthrow the government and attack parliament. A Russian woman named only as Vitalia B., who was among those arrested on Wednesday, is suspected of having facilitated those contacts, prosecutors added.
Indonesian suicide bomber leaves note criticising new criminal code
BANDUNG, Indonesia, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A suspected Islamist militant, angered by Indonesia's new criminal code, killed one other person and wounded at least 10 in a suicide bomb attack at a police station in the city of Bandung on Wednesday, authorities said.
Putin has to escalate to survive. There can be no lasting peace until he falls
Vladimir Putin should expect more Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russian territory, such as those on two military airbases last week. US attempts to dissuade Kyiv’s leaders from taking the war to Russia in retaliation for Putin’s merciless missile and drone attacks on their people and cities were bound to fail eventually.
Europe's Dirty Secret: Spain's Hidden Enclave In Africa
It’s often referred to as Europe’s dirty secret. Melilla is a Spanish enclave located in North Africa. It’s infamous for strict border patrols, ruthless immigration officers, and an impenetrable fence to stop illegal migrants from entering.
Suicide bomber hits Indonesian police station, killing 1
BANDUNG, Indonesia (AP) — A Muslim militant and convicted bomb-maker who was released from prison last year blew himself up Wednesday at a police station on Indonesia’s main island of Java, killing an officer and wounding 11 people, officials said. The attacker entered the Astana Anyar police station with a motorcycle and detonated one of two bombs he was carrying as police were lining up for a morning assembly, said Bandung city Police Chief Aswin Sipayung. The other explosive was defused. A video that circulated on social media showed body parts near the damaged lobby of the police station, which was engulfed in white smoke as people ran out of the building. Food vendor Herdi Hardiansyah said he was preparing meals behind the station when a loud bang shocked him.
BBC
France ramps up Channel migrant patrolling
France says it is increasing the number of rescue boats in the English Channel to deal with the growing number of migrants trying to reach the UK. Two additional vessels are being deployed in what the French Coastguard describes as an "unprecedented" move. It follows criticism of the French response...
Traders don't plan to suspend grain exports from Odesa after Russian attacks -Ukraine minister
KYIV (Reuters) - Traders have no plans to suspend grain shipments from Ukraine’s Odesa Black Sea ports due to the latest Russian attack on the region’s energy system, Agriculture Minister Mykola Solky said on Sunday.
