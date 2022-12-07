Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
NonStop Local signal restored the Bozeman area
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Our signal is down in the Bozeman area. We currently have engineers on their way to restore our signal as soon as possible.
NBCMontana
Officials close Valley Garden Fishing site due to flooding
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials temporarily closed the Valley Garden Fishing Access Site northeast of Ennis due to flooding. Ice jams on portions of the Upper Madison River created unsafe conditions for visitors. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks released the following information:. Valley Garden Fishing Access Site northeast of Ennis...
montanarightnow.com
Group launches privately-financed fund to compensate ranchers for brucellosis costs
(The Center Square) – A new program launched by a Bozeman-based research group will offer privately-funded financial incentives to ranchers for brucellosis-related costs that might arise from allowing migrating elk on their land. The Property and Environment Research Center says its Paradise Valley Brucellosis Compensation Fund “will help ease...
Multiple fake threats made involving Montana schools Friday
Multiple fake reports of violence were made regarding Montana schools Friday, including a false threat in Helena.
NBCMontana
Mild today; light snow arrives tomorrow
We've got another mild day in store for us across western Montana, albeit cooler than yesterday. Temperatures will warm to the 20s and 30s with sunshine & dry conditions. Late tonight, snow showers will begin to move in- lasting into Friday. This system will mainly target the mountains along the Montana-Idaho state line, where passes such as Lookout/Lolo/Lost Trail will pick up 1-4". For valley locations, a trace to an inch is expected. Overall, not a huge impact, but just enough for a slick morning commute in some locations. Besides a few isolated snow showers, by the time Montana State VS William & Mary is kicking off in Bozeman we're mostly dry and chilly.
bozemanmagazine.com
Valley Garden Fishing Access Site closed temporarily due to flooding
Valley Garden Fishing Access Site northeast of Ennis has been closed temporarily due to flooding. Ice jams on portions of the upper Madison River have caused water, ice and debris to flow into the site, inundating the access road and creating unsafe conditions for visitors. Access to the site will be restored as soon as conditions allow.
NBCMontana
Missing person advisory issued for woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing and endangered person advisory for Suzanne Koehn, a 69-year-old white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. Koehn was last seen at the Best Western on Harrison Avenue in Butte on the night of Dec. 3. She is driving a red...
Helena vigil marks ten years since Sandy Hook shooting
On Friday in Helena, about 30 people gathered to mark ten years since the deadly shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Fairfield Sun Times
Weather causing massive delays on I-90 outside of Bozeman
MANHATTAN, MONTANA- Multiple crashes have brought stretches of I-90 outside of Bozeman to a standstill. Via phone, Gallatin County Officials are currently asking commuters to avoid I-90 from Three Forks to Manhattan. Officials say long stretches of black ice and wind and causing significant problems. The undersheriff is reporting slide-offs...
'Swatting' incident reported at Manhattan Library
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Friday that a report of an active shooter in Manhattan was a falsely reported "swatting" incident.
NBCMontana
Signed petitions to be dropped off at Gallatin County Election office for bus service
MISSOULA, Mont. — The HRDC is to drop off thousands of voter signed petitions at the Gallatin County Elections office at 11 a.m. to let Bozeman's public busing service continue to receive federal funding, continue its current level of service, and keep up with Gallatin Valley growth. HRDC staff...
Oddly Beautiful Montana Lake Has the Most Ominous Name
It may look beautiful, but don't try to swim in it!
jeffersoncountycourier.com
As per a state proposal, Jefferson County Library trustees have responded
The Jefferson County Library System voted in a resolution that reaffirms its commitment to intellectual freedom, in relation to an administrative rule proposed by the Missouri Secretary of State. Ashcroft’s proposal was denied by Missouri’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules. On November 15th, Ashcroft announced a proposal that...
New development makes homeownership possible for working families
John Meyer and his family rented in Bozeman for about five years. They decided it was finally time to find something of their own.
Bozeman brothers seek help after mobile home fire, GoFundMe
On November 21, a mobile home caught fire in King Arthur Park leaving three brothers without a home. Now, they’re still trying to pick up the pieces.
NBCMontana
Belgrade Christmas convoy returns; 10,000 expected to attend
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Belgrade Community Coalition expects more than 10,000 people to enjoy the Christmas convoy tomorrow. Around 6,000 are expected at the Truck Village to meet the drivers and see all the excitement tonight. The route is seven miles long through Belgrade streets and neighborhoods. There are...
NBCMontana
2 suspects in Butte bank robbery appear in court
BUTTE, Mont. — Suspects in the Sept. 1 robbery of a Butte Wells Fargo branch made their first appearance in court. Caleb Bernhardt and Logan Nadasi, both 19, of Kalispell, pleaded not guilty Wednesday before Butte District Court Judge Robert Whelan. Bernhardt is charged with felony robbery, while Nadasi...
Montana’s first Whole Foods nears opening
BOZEMAN — It’s beginning to look a lot like the long-awaited debut of Montana’s first Whole Foods Market could be happening in the not-too-distant future. Tradespeople of all sorts were filing in and out of the new building that is nearing completion in a corner of the Gallatin Valley Mall property this week, and a Bozeman city official said inspections are in the works that would allow Whole Foods to bring its products to consumers sometime in early 2023.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Gibson opens major expansion in Montana
BOZEMAN, MT — Gibson recently opened the doors on a major expansion of its world-renowned acoustic guitar facility in Bozeman. The new addition doubled the size of the facility which was originally built in 1988. Gibson global leadership and the local Gibson Bozeman teams were on hand with local...
One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon
This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
Comments / 1