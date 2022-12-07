We've got another mild day in store for us across western Montana, albeit cooler than yesterday. Temperatures will warm to the 20s and 30s with sunshine & dry conditions. Late tonight, snow showers will begin to move in- lasting into Friday. This system will mainly target the mountains along the Montana-Idaho state line, where passes such as Lookout/Lolo/Lost Trail will pick up 1-4". For valley locations, a trace to an inch is expected. Overall, not a huge impact, but just enough for a slick morning commute in some locations. Besides a few isolated snow showers, by the time Montana State VS William & Mary is kicking off in Bozeman we're mostly dry and chilly.

