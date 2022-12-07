Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
NonStop Local signal restored the Bozeman area
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Our signal is down in the Bozeman area. We currently have engineers on their way to restore our signal as soon as possible.
Anaconda after-school program receives donation from Gov. Gianforte
Gov. Greg Gianforte donated part of his salary to Youth Empowerment Services, or YES, as part of his 12 Days of Giving campaign.
Multiple fake threats made involving Montana schools Friday
Multiple fake reports of violence were made regarding Montana schools Friday, including a false threat in Helena.
jeffersoncountycourier.com
An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 occurred in Jefferson County
An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 occurred in Jefferson County. Some people south of St. Louis may have felt an earthquake last night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to the US Geological Survey, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake happened just after 8:30 p.m. This is on the east side...
'Swatting' incident reported at Manhattan Library
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Friday that a report of an active shooter in Manhattan was a falsely reported "swatting" incident.
NBCMontana
Missing person advisory issued for woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing and endangered person advisory for Suzanne Koehn, a 69-year-old white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. Koehn was last seen at the Best Western on Harrison Avenue in Butte on the night of Dec. 3. She is driving a red...
New development makes homeownership possible for working families
John Meyer and his family rented in Bozeman for about five years. They decided it was finally time to find something of their own.
NBCMontana
Belgrade Christmas convoy returns; 10,000 expected to attend
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Belgrade Community Coalition expects more than 10,000 people to enjoy the Christmas convoy tomorrow. Around 6,000 are expected at the Truck Village to meet the drivers and see all the excitement tonight. The route is seven miles long through Belgrade streets and neighborhoods. There are...
Bozeman brothers seek help after mobile home fire, GoFundMe
On November 21, a mobile home caught fire in King Arthur Park leaving three brothers without a home. Now, they’re still trying to pick up the pieces.
Fairfield Sun Times
Crash blocking both WB lanes on I-90 near Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Mont. - A crash is blocking both westbound lanes on I-90 near Manhattan. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map says the crash is located at mile-marker 286, 2.25 miles east of Junction Montana Secondary 288 and 346-Manhattan-Exit 288. Drivers should consider a different route. Road conditions in...
NBCMontana
2 suspects in Butte bank robbery appear in court
BUTTE, Mont. — Suspects in the Sept. 1 robbery of a Butte Wells Fargo branch made their first appearance in court. Caleb Bernhardt and Logan Nadasi, both 19, of Kalispell, pleaded not guilty Wednesday before Butte District Court Judge Robert Whelan. Bernhardt is charged with felony robbery, while Nadasi...
NBCMontana
Mild today; light snow arrives tomorrow
We've got another mild day in store for us across western Montana, albeit cooler than yesterday. Temperatures will warm to the 20s and 30s with sunshine & dry conditions. Late tonight, snow showers will begin to move in- lasting into Friday. This system will mainly target the mountains along the Montana-Idaho state line, where passes such as Lookout/Lolo/Lost Trail will pick up 1-4". For valley locations, a trace to an inch is expected. Overall, not a huge impact, but just enough for a slick morning commute in some locations. Besides a few isolated snow showers, by the time Montana State VS William & Mary is kicking off in Bozeman we're mostly dry and chilly.
Oddly Beautiful Montana Lake Has the Most Ominous Name
It may look beautiful, but don't try to swim in it!
Several crashes, slide-offs on I-90 near Manhattan
Montana Highway Patrol reports several vehicle crashes, slide-offs, and a trailer jackknife on I-90 near Manhattan due to icy road conditions.
One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon
This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?
Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Gibson opens major expansion in Montana
BOZEMAN, MT — Gibson recently opened the doors on a major expansion of its world-renowned acoustic guitar facility in Bozeman. The new addition doubled the size of the facility which was originally built in 1988. Gibson global leadership and the local Gibson Bozeman teams were on hand with local...
Love Biscuits & Gravy? Where to Find the Best in Bozeman
There's nothing quite like biscuits & gravy when it comes to comfort food. If you've got a craving for B&G, here are a few places that you need to check out in the Bozeman area. One of my favorite things about going home for the holidays is all of my...
406mtsports.com
South Dakota State sets up another FCS semifinal game with Montana State
BOZEMAN — For the second straight season, Montana State and South Dakota State will meet in the semifinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Top-seeded SDSU (12-1) rallied past eighth-seeded Holy Cross (12-1) for a 42-21 win in Brookings, South Dakota, on Saturday. The Jackrabbits will host the Bobcats (12-1) almost exactly one year after they lost to MSU 31-17 in an FCS semifinal game at Bobcat Stadium.
