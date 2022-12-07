ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Huge second half keeps Wolves winning streak alive

By Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32lFla_0jaSpiUr00
Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics

NEWBERRY — A second half that saw a huge momentum swing led by senior QuanDaveon McCollum (Clio) and sophomore Devario Sheppard (Columbia), the Newberry College men’s basketball team (6-2, 0-0 SAC) continues its winning streak against the Elizabeth City State University Vikings, winning 76-67.

McCollum and Sheppard were two main scorers for the Wolves having 20 and 19 each, followed freshman Caleb Byrd (Mauldin) having 16 with two three-pointers. Sophomore Malakhi Stremlow (Traverse City, Mich.) was the main contributor on the glass having nine rebounds, while also scoring 12 points.

A three-poiner from Byrd got the game started before the teams traded leads back and forth. With 11:36 left in the half, the Vikings took a lead that they had for the rest of the half. The Vikings grew a lead as high as 10 with 3:18 left, but Byrd and Stremlow helped minimize their deficient and go into half down 35-29.

The Vikings found their momentum coming out of half, extending their lead to 11 just five minutes in. Immediately afterwards, Sheppard and McCollum took over and traded key baskets back and forth to get the lead back. Fouled on a three-pointer, Sheppard buried three key free throws that would be the last lead change of the game with just under eight minutes remaining. The Wolves were able to keep riding the momentum, finishing off the game winning 76-67.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTKR

Phoebus dominates title game on route to second straight state crown

LYNCHBURG, VA (WTKR)- Phoebus will rule Class 3 football for at least another season. The Phantoms dominated in every phase of the game, defending its crown and rolling to a 48-7 win over Heritage (Lynchburg) in the Class 3 state championship game on Saturday at Liberty's Williams Stadium. Phoebus wraps up 2022 15-0 and on a 20 game winning streak dating back to last year's championship season.
HAMPTON, VA
13newsnow.com

Phoebus claims Class 3 state title while Maury falls for second straight season

Phoebus concluded their season in expected Phantom fashion taking down Heritage of Lynchburg 48-7 at Liberty University Saturday afternoon for the Class 3 State Championship. The only loss to the program in 9 state championship appearances came to Heritage making today even more special. The Phantoms took the field without starting quarterback Nolan James who was injured in the semi- final game against Brentsville District. He arrived to the game today in a boot.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Maury falls short in state title quest

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – It wasn’t the dramatic ending like last season, but it’ll likely hurt all the same for Maury. The Commodores, for the second-straight season, reached the Class 5 state championship game, but they could not overcome Highland Springs in a 33-19 defeat Saturday at S.B. Ballard Stadium at Old Dominion University.
NORFOLK, VA
Newberry Observer

Bulldog boys win two at home

NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School varsity boys basketball team opened their 2022-23 season last Tuesday with a 50-48 home victory over Union County. It had been four years since the Bulldogs last defeated the Yellow Jackets in the Scott Gym. With 9.3 seconds left in the game and...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Lake, Martin sign to play college baseball

PROSPERITY — Two Mid-Carolina High School seniors recently signed their letters of intent to play baseball at the collegiate level. Hayden Lake, 18, will go on to play at USC Sumter and Jace Martin, 17, will go on to play at Newberry College. Lake said he chose USC Sumter...
NEWBERRY, SC
WAVY News 10

State champs! Phoebus tops Heritage 48-7 for Class 3 title

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Phoebus put on a dominating performance in beating Heritage of Lynchburg 48-7 to win its second-straight Class 3 state title Saturday at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium. As he’s been apt to do all season, Jordan Bass put his explosive play-making on display. In his...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Maury, Phoebus to play for state championships

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Maury will not be satisfied with merely playing in the VHSL Class 5 state championship game. Not after what happened to the Commodores last season. Maury (10-1) advanced to the championship game after beating Green Run last week 21-14 and while it may have been looking to exact its revenge against a Stone Bridge team that beat it on the last play of the 2021 state championship game, it will face a more-than-formidable Highland Springs team that has a championship-pedigree of its own.
NORFOLK, VA
Newberry Observer

NCTDC honors All-County, All-Academic and POY

The Newberry County Touchdown Club honorees from Whitmire Community School. Back row, left to right: Keiston Sanders (All-County), Dierrius Dawkins (All-County), Dylan Satterwhite (All-Academic), Coach Andrew Bowers. Front row: Blake Stribble (All-County), Wyatt Harsha (All-Academic), Kayshaun Schumpert (All-County), Caleb Jolly (All-Academic). The Newberry County Touchdown Club Players of the Year...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Gingerbread winners announced

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry announced their winners of the “A Very Berry Christmas: Gingerbread Competition” over the weekend and with two entries in the Newberry Village competition and two in the Kids Village competition, everyone walked away a winner. For the Kids Village, there was...
NEWBERRY, SC
WAVY News 10

Behold! Missy Elliott ‘rains’ down wisdom at Norfolk State commencement

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth native and music superstar Missy Elliott ‘rained’ down pearls of wisdom to Norfolk State University graduates Saturday in her commencement address. In an approximately 10-minute address to the December graduates made without notes, Elliott told graduates to make sure the friends they...
NORFOLK, VA
Newberry Observer

Newberry Christmas Parade rides through

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Jaycees Christmas Parade was held on Saturday, and although it was raining, the crowd came to celebrate the season. The following are the winners of this year’s parade:. • Best Car – 2023 Miss Teen All Star. • Best Walking Group – DC...
NEWBERRY, SC
WAVY News 10

Blog: Rain chances keep shifting

The forecast has been tricky lately to say-the-least. It is basically due to the pattern that we are in. The jetstream has been moving almost straight from west to east for a couple of days with small ripples from time-to-time. This setup typically allows systems to move quickly to the east.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Newberry Observer

Newberry College piano competition open for entries

NEWBERRY — The W. Darr Wise Piano Competition, Newberry College’s biennial event for middle and high school students, is accepting entries. The deadline for registration is Dec. 9, and the competition will take place Feb. 11, 2023, on the college campus. Participants must be students in grades six...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Turkey Trot runs on Thanksgiving

Jon Lawson Cope and Cole Harper dressed up for the occasion as turkeys on Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. Z Bogue already had a turkey ready for the Turkey Trot. On Thanksgiving Day, Downtown Fitness Compound held an inaugural Turkey Trot with about 55 people in attendance. This 5K run/walk began at 8 a.m. last Thursday and looks to be a new tradition here in the City of Newberry.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy