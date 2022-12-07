Huge second half keeps Wolves winning streak alive

Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics

NEWBERRY — A second half that saw a huge momentum swing led by senior QuanDaveon McCollum (Clio) and sophomore Devario Sheppard (Columbia), the Newberry College men’s basketball team (6-2, 0-0 SAC) continues its winning streak against the Elizabeth City State University Vikings, winning 76-67.

McCollum and Sheppard were two main scorers for the Wolves having 20 and 19 each, followed freshman Caleb Byrd (Mauldin) having 16 with two three-pointers. Sophomore Malakhi Stremlow (Traverse City, Mich.) was the main contributor on the glass having nine rebounds, while also scoring 12 points.

A three-poiner from Byrd got the game started before the teams traded leads back and forth. With 11:36 left in the half, the Vikings took a lead that they had for the rest of the half. The Vikings grew a lead as high as 10 with 3:18 left, but Byrd and Stremlow helped minimize their deficient and go into half down 35-29.

The Vikings found their momentum coming out of half, extending their lead to 11 just five minutes in. Immediately afterwards, Sheppard and McCollum took over and traded key baskets back and forth to get the lead back. Fouled on a three-pointer, Sheppard buried three key free throws that would be the last lead change of the game with just under eight minutes remaining. The Wolves were able to keep riding the momentum, finishing off the game winning 76-67.