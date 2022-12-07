ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
Laramie Live

Cheyenne NWS Forecasters Unsure Of Path Of Strong Winter Storm

Forecasters with the National Weather Service say a powerful winter storm may blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle early next week. But exactly where it will hit and how severely remains something of a guessing game at this point. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website this morning:
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

What Has Park Rangers In Wyoming SCARED?

There are plenty of stories of stupid tourists doing stupid things resulting in injury, and in the worst cases, death. But then there are just strange things that happen in Wyoming parks, Yellowstone among them. Park rangers don't like to talk about these events. Some of the stories you'll hear...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Focus On This Fast Wyoming Grizzly Bear Seen On Video

The worlds fastest recorded top average speed for a human is 23.4 mph, that was Usain Bolt at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, Germany. The average Grizzly Bear can sprint at speeds between 35 - 40 mph. Even though there's not a whole lot of research on the speed of a grizzly and there's never been a sanctioned race to see how fast the bears are, there have been a couple documented instances.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Ide Sworn In As A Member Of The 66th Wyoming Legislature

Bob Ide of Casper was sworn in as a member of the 66th Wyoming Legislature on. Tuesday in the Senate Chamber of the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne, according to a release from the Wyoming Legislative Service Office. Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Kari Jo Gray administered the oath of office...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

UWYO Conducted A Survey On Wyoming’s Opinion on Abortion

According to a release by the University of Wyoming, the institute's survey found Wyoming's public opinion on abortion has changed little over the past 20 years. The abortion issue has been a matter of national political debate over the past five decades, with the debate intensifying with the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the precedent set in Roe v. Wade.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Up To A Foot Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for the Sierra Madre and Snow Range Mountains of Southeast Wyoming. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Snow returns to the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges and lower elevations of Carbon...
CARBON COUNTY, WY
Laramie Live

Study Ranks Wyoming Second In Alcohol-Related Death Rate

A recently-released study by NiceRX finds Wyoming has the second-highest alcohol-related death rate in the country, trailing only New Mexico. You can read the entire study here. Here are the rankings, according to the study:. Top 10 states with the highest rates of alcohol-related deaths. RankStateAverage Death Rate per 100,000...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Montana Judge Restores State Wolf Hunting Regulations

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A state judge has lifted a temporary restraining order that limited wolf hunting in Montana, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term. Lewis and Clark County District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns...
MONTANA STATE
Laramie Live

Winter Weather Advisory Posted For Parts Of SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wyoming for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Laramie and the summit on I-80 were included in the advisory, but Cheyenne was not. The agency posted this statement...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Winter Storm Possible In SE Wyoming Next Week

Forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service are saying there is a possibility that a "potent weather system" could hit southeast Wyoming next week, bringing a blast of winter weather to the area. But they say it's also possible that the system could miss our area and...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Infowars Host Alex Jones Files for Personal Bankruptcy

Infowars host Alex Jones has filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas as he faces nearly $1.5 billion in court judgments over conspiracy theories he spread about the Sandy Hook school massacre. Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in bankruptcy court in Houston on Friday. His filing lists $1...
HOUSTON, TX
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
727K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy