Cheyenne NWS Forecasters Unsure Of Path Of Strong Winter Storm
Forecasters with the National Weather Service say a powerful winter storm may blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle early next week. But exactly where it will hit and how severely remains something of a guessing game at this point. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website this morning:
What Has Park Rangers In Wyoming SCARED?
There are plenty of stories of stupid tourists doing stupid things resulting in injury, and in the worst cases, death. But then there are just strange things that happen in Wyoming parks, Yellowstone among them. Park rangers don't like to talk about these events. Some of the stories you'll hear...
Focus On This Fast Wyoming Grizzly Bear Seen On Video
The worlds fastest recorded top average speed for a human is 23.4 mph, that was Usain Bolt at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, Germany. The average Grizzly Bear can sprint at speeds between 35 - 40 mph. Even though there's not a whole lot of research on the speed of a grizzly and there's never been a sanctioned race to see how fast the bears are, there have been a couple documented instances.
Winter Storm With Heavy Snow, Strong Winds May Blast SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a strong winter storm could hit southeast Wyoming next week. But forecasters are still unsure of the details and possible magnitude of the storm. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Be on the lookout as there is the potential...
Mind-Control Parasites Have Invaded Wyoming’s Yellowstone Wolves
A recent study by the University of Montana has taken a turn into the world of Science Fiction, suggesting that a parasite has invaded the wolves of Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park...and is controlling their minds. It sounds like Invasion of the Body Snatchers or an episode of The X-Files. Well,...
Ide Sworn In As A Member Of The 66th Wyoming Legislature
Bob Ide of Casper was sworn in as a member of the 66th Wyoming Legislature on. Tuesday in the Senate Chamber of the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne, according to a release from the Wyoming Legislative Service Office. Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Kari Jo Gray administered the oath of office...
UPDATE: No Unnecessary Travel Restriction Cheyenne South Lifted
UPDATE 8:30 a.m.--The restriction on unnecessary travel between Cheyenne and the Colorado line has been lifted. ORGINAL POST: As of 6 a.m., Interstates 80 and 25 were open in southeast Wyoming despite a storm that dumped several inches of snow on the region. But WYDOT was urging people to avoid...
UWYO Conducted A Survey On Wyoming’s Opinion on Abortion
According to a release by the University of Wyoming, the institute's survey found Wyoming's public opinion on abortion has changed little over the past 20 years. The abortion issue has been a matter of national political debate over the past five decades, with the debate intensifying with the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the precedent set in Roe v. Wade.
Up To A Foot Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for the Sierra Madre and Snow Range Mountains of Southeast Wyoming. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Snow returns to the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges and lower elevations of Carbon...
Study Ranks Wyoming Second In Alcohol-Related Death Rate
A recently-released study by NiceRX finds Wyoming has the second-highest alcohol-related death rate in the country, trailing only New Mexico. You can read the entire study here. Here are the rankings, according to the study:. Top 10 states with the highest rates of alcohol-related deaths. RankStateAverage Death Rate per 100,000...
Three Impaired Drivers Arrested During Border War Operation In Wyoming
Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany counties made 108 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made one arrest for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Saturday, November 12, according to a release by the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming...
Montana Judge Restores State Wolf Hunting Regulations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A state judge has lifted a temporary restraining order that limited wolf hunting in Montana, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term. Lewis and Clark County District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns...
Trio Of Wyoming Men Sentenced To Prison In Pipe Bomb Case
Three Rock Springs men have been sentenced for unlawful possession of pipe bombs. One of the men also got prison time for the distribution of meth, according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo. The case dates back to February 14, 2021, when Rock Springs Police tried...
WATCH: Comedian ‘Michael Yo’ Has a Hilarious Routine About His Wyoming Wife
There are several comedians that have included Wyoming jokes into their routines, but none quite like this gentlemen. Michael Yo is an actor, comedian, television host, and so much more. He is also bi-racial, being of African-American and Asian decent. Last month (November 8th, 2022), he posted a Reel to...
Winter Weather Advisory Posted For Parts Of SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wyoming for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Laramie and the summit on I-80 were included in the advisory, but Cheyenne was not. The agency posted this statement...
Wyoming Legislative 2023 Committee Assignments, Leadership Named
The leadership and committee assignments for the next two sessions of the Wyoming Legislature have been announced in a news release from the Legislative Service Office. The legislature is scheduled to convene in a forty-business day General Sessionon Jan. 10. The general session is open to all topics, as opposed...
Winter Storm Possible In SE Wyoming Next Week
Forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service are saying there is a possibility that a "potent weather system" could hit southeast Wyoming next week, bringing a blast of winter weather to the area. But they say it's also possible that the system could miss our area and...
Cheyenne NWS: Expect Warm Day Today, Then More Snow, Cold
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says we can expect a warm, pleasant day today [11-25]. But a cold front will pass through the area on Saturday, with snow accumulations possible early next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Here's a look at the weather...
Infowars Host Alex Jones Files for Personal Bankruptcy
Infowars host Alex Jones has filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas as he faces nearly $1.5 billion in court judgments over conspiracy theories he spread about the Sandy Hook school massacre. Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in bankruptcy court in Houston on Friday. His filing lists $1...
