ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexia, TX

Mexia races past Lady Goats in district opener

By Skip Leon For The First Quarter In Their District 20-3a Opener, The Groesbeck Lady Goats Stayed Close To State-ranked Mexia. But The Homestanding Ladycats Began Hitting Three-pointers In The Second Quarter And We
Groesbeck Journal
Groesbeck Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FGp7K_0jaSl16n00 , https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S10Fh_0jaSl16n00
, https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wv9mJ_0jaSl16n00

For the first quarter in their District 20-3A opener, the Groesbeck Lady Goats stayed close to state-ranked Mexia.

But the homestanding Ladycats began hitting three-pointers in the second quarter and went on a gargantuan run on their way to an 88-14 victory.

The loss is the 11th of the season for Groesbeck, which is still looking for its first win.

The Lady Goats battled back from an early 6-0 deficit and were within a point, 8-7, at the end of the first quarter.

Mexia scored its eight points in the first four and a half minutes and the Lady Goats stepped up their defense and held the Ladycats scoreless for the final 3 minutes, 39 seconds of the opening stanza.

Trailing 6-0, Groesbeck got on the board when Alexis Rivero knocked down a 12-foot jumpshot with 4:34 left in the opener.

After Mexia took an 8-2 lead, Mahoganie Washington drained a threepointer with 2:32 left to get Groesbeck within three, 8-5. Alyssa Hill muscled inside for a hoop with 1:18 left and Groesbeck was within 8-7.

But Mexia, which is 12-1 and ranked No. 24 in the state, got untracked in the second quarter. The Ladycats scored the first 18 points of the quarter in the opening four minutes to take a 26-8 lead. After a Lady Goat free throw by Rivero, Mexia ran off the next 33 points encompassing parts of the second and third quarters and led 59-8 before Groesbeck could score again.

Leading 10-7 early in the second quarter, Mexia broke the game open by hitting four three-pointers within a minute and a half.

The Ladycats outscored Groesbeck 31-1 in the second quarter and led 39-8 at halftime. They held a 29-2 advantage in the third quarter and led 6810 entering the final eight minutes.

Rivero scored four points for Groesbeck. Washington and Makayla Banks scored three points each. Hill and Jemekia Hutchison had two points each.

The Lady Goats return to action today when they compete in the three-day Jarrell Tournament.

Comments / 0

Related
wildcatstrong.com

Freshman boys reach championship game of the Midway Tournament

HEWITT – The Temple boys freshman blue basketball team earned a spot in the championship game of the Midway Tournament on Friday with a pair of victories over Killeen Shoemaker and Killeen Ellison. In their quarterfinal match, the Wildcats defeated Killeen Shoemaker by a score of 71-53. The Wildcats...
TEMPLE, TX
East Texas News

Lions end season with loss to Mart

COLLEGE STATION — Lovelady's best football season in recent years ended with a 56-6 loss to top-ranked Mart in the Class 2A Division II Region III championship Friday night at A&M Consolidated's Tiger Stadium. Mart (14-0) meets Burton in the state semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday in Round Rock....
LOVELADY, TX
Inside The Bears

Austin Novosad Set for Early Enrollment at Baylor

Why not get a head start? Baylor quarterback commit Austin Novosad plans to enroll early and get his career in Waco started this January. The Dripping Springs product has closed his high school chapter, and his sites are set on McLane Stadium. "In January, I'm going to play in the All-American Bowl ...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

H-E-B Feast of Sharing comes to Waco

Waco (FOX 44) — The H-E-B Feast of Sharing comes back to Waco on Tuesday, December 13th. This will be the 33rd year the popular grocery store chain has held the event in Waco. The event starts at 4 p.m. at the Waco Civic Center and ends at 8...
WACO, TX
B106

One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man

Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Three killed Saturday morning in Centerville crash

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Three people died early Saturday morning after a vehicle struck a tree in Centerville, KBTX has confirmed. The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. at 535 Cass Street. The Centerville Volunteer Fire Department says four people were inside a vehicle that struck a tree. Three people in...
CENTERVILLE, TX
wtaw.com

Rudder High School Student Arrested For Criminal Trespassing Inside Bryan High School Was Let Inside By A BHS Student

A Bryan High School student received undisclosed consequences for letting an unauthorized person into the building last month. Bryan ISD’s communications director says student privacy laws do not allow identifying the student or the specific action that was taken. Clay Falls tells WTAW News that all students and staff are expected to follow BISD’s procedure to have visitors sign in at the front office.
BRYAN, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck Fire-Rescue has annual awards banquet

, , , , , , , , , , Groesbeck Fire-Rescue held its annual Christmas & Awards Banquet at Springfield Hall on Dec. 3, 2022. There were approximately 40 firefighters and spouses in attendance, The Farm House of Mexia catered the event, and DJ Brian Thoele provided entertainment. Rookie Firefighter of the Year was awarded to Jimmy Wilkins Firefighter of the Year was awarded to firefighter Ben Dyson. Fire Officer(s) of the Year was awarded to Assistant Chief Catlin Samuels and Captain Kody Daniel. The annual Chief’s Top Run Award is given to the top four most active fire personnel: This year...
GROESBECK, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Waco officers arrest teen for smuggling of persons

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 17-year-old from Irving has been arrested in south Waco and is being held on a charge of smuggling of persons. Bertin Lopez-Jimenez was booked into the McLennan County Jail Thursday following his arrest. Waco Police Department spokesman Bryton Johnson said that about 9:30 a.m....
WACO, TX
KWTX

Trailer house a total loss after fire in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple fire crews battled a structure fire Thursday evening in Limestone county. Authorities say it was a trailer house connected to RV campers that were occupied by at least two elderly adults. West Lake Limestone VFD, Groesbeck Fire-Rescue, and Seale-Round Prairie VFD all assisted. There...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Security Lapses Allegedly Precede Prisoner Escape

Convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez reportedly hijacked a prison bus on May 12 near the tiny town of Centerville, halfway between Houston and Dallas. By the time he was killed by police in a standoff three weeks later, the former Mexican Mafia member had allegedly killed Tomball resident Mark Collins and his four grandsons in what became one of the deadliest prison escapes in American history.
CENTERVILLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $279,999

Immaculate 3/2 in China Spring ISD! This inviting and well maintained property is the perfect place to call home. The open concept living room and kitchen are spacious and inviting with tons of natural light, large breakfast area and additional bar seating, and well-designed cooking space with an abundance of workspace and storage, granite countertops, and a great pantry. You'll love the isolated master suite with huge walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with large soaking tub, tiled shower, and dual vanities. The two guest bedrooms are large with great closet space. Privacy fenced backyard with storage shed offers plenty of room to play, and relax under your oversized covered patio. Additional features include large laundry room, 2" wood blinds throughout, crown molding in main areas, newly stained fencing, storm door and fresh paint. This home is conveniently located in the highly desired China Spring ISD, just minutes from local schools, the airport, and a short drive to downtown Waco and Baylor University. Your new home awaits at 9416 Cold Springs Drive!
WACO, TX
KWTX

City of Waco may remove permits, fees for garage and estate sales

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Garage sale owners and estate sale companies could soon have extra money in their pockets as Waco City Council members consider the possibility of removing both permits and fees for these events. That’s. “We’ve started our own company for about a year,” said Rickey Bettinger,...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Temple Police investigate a drive-by shooting

Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police Officers are looking for the drivers of two vehicles who were shooting at each other. Officers received a call at 5:23 p.m. Saturday about shots fired in the 900 block of E. Avenue B. When they arrived, the officers found a bullet had...
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck Journal

50
Followers
57
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Groesbeck Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy