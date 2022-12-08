Mexia races past Lady Goats in district opener

For the first quarter in their District 20-3A opener, the Groesbeck Lady Goats stayed close to state-ranked Mexia.

But the homestanding Ladycats began hitting three-pointers in the second quarter and went on a gargantuan run on their way to an 88-14 victory.

The loss is the 11th of the season for Groesbeck, which is still looking for its first win.

The Lady Goats battled back from an early 6-0 deficit and were within a point, 8-7, at the end of the first quarter.

Mexia scored its eight points in the first four and a half minutes and the Lady Goats stepped up their defense and held the Ladycats scoreless for the final 3 minutes, 39 seconds of the opening stanza.

Trailing 6-0, Groesbeck got on the board when Alexis Rivero knocked down a 12-foot jumpshot with 4:34 left in the opener.

After Mexia took an 8-2 lead, Mahoganie Washington drained a threepointer with 2:32 left to get Groesbeck within three, 8-5. Alyssa Hill muscled inside for a hoop with 1:18 left and Groesbeck was within 8-7.

But Mexia, which is 12-1 and ranked No. 24 in the state, got untracked in the second quarter. The Ladycats scored the first 18 points of the quarter in the opening four minutes to take a 26-8 lead. After a Lady Goat free throw by Rivero, Mexia ran off the next 33 points encompassing parts of the second and third quarters and led 59-8 before Groesbeck could score again.

Leading 10-7 early in the second quarter, Mexia broke the game open by hitting four three-pointers within a minute and a half.

The Ladycats outscored Groesbeck 31-1 in the second quarter and led 39-8 at halftime. They held a 29-2 advantage in the third quarter and led 6810 entering the final eight minutes.

Rivero scored four points for Groesbeck. Washington and Makayla Banks scored three points each. Hill and Jemekia Hutchison had two points each.

The Lady Goats return to action today when they compete in the three-day Jarrell Tournament.