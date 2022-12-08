Steve and Tana Nance honored with farewell reception, Dec. 4

Steve and Tana Nance were honored with a farewell reception on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4 by the members of the First Methodist Church of Groesbeck and the Thornton Methodist Church. The affair was held in the MAC building in Groesbeck.

Steve Nance has been part of the two churches for 12 and a half years. The Nance’s provided a very positive leadership for the two churches.

A very large number of church members from both churches attended. Other friends also attended. Delicious refreshments were served.

Steve and Tana gave words of thanks for the kind deeds and love shown them during the past 12 and a half years.

The members of the Groesbeck and Thornton Methodist Churches and many other friends will miss the couple very much. Please come back often.