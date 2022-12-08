ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groesbeck, TX

Steve and Tana Nance honored with farewell reception, Dec. 4

By Tom Hawkins Editor Emeritus Steve And Tana Nance Were Honored With A Farewell Reception On Sunday Afternoon, Dec. 4 By The Members Of The First Methodist Church Of Groesbeck And The Thornton Methodist Church. The Affair Was Held In The Mac Bu
Groesbeck Journal
Groesbeck Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nXHrC_0jaSl0E400

Steve and Tana Nance were honored with a farewell reception on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4 by the members of the First Methodist Church of Groesbeck and the Thornton Methodist Church. The affair was held in the MAC building in Groesbeck.

Steve Nance has been part of the two churches for 12 and a half years. The Nance’s provided a very positive leadership for the two churches.

A very large number of church members from both churches attended. Other friends also attended. Delicious refreshments were served.

Steve and Tana gave words of thanks for the kind deeds and love shown them during the past 12 and a half years.

The members of the Groesbeck and Thornton Methodist Churches and many other friends will miss the couple very much. Please come back often.

Comments / 0

Related
fox44news.com

H-E-B Feast of Sharing comes to Waco

Waco (FOX 44) — The H-E-B Feast of Sharing comes back to Waco on Tuesday, December 13th. This will be the 33rd year the popular grocery store chain has held the event in Waco. The event starts at 4 p.m. at the Waco Civic Center and ends at 8...
WACO, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck Fire-Rescue has annual awards banquet

, , , , , , , , , , Groesbeck Fire-Rescue held its annual Christmas & Awards Banquet at Springfield Hall on Dec. 3, 2022. There were approximately 40 firefighters and spouses in attendance, The Farm House of Mexia catered the event, and DJ Brian Thoele provided entertainment. Rookie Firefighter of the Year was awarded to Jimmy Wilkins Firefighter of the Year was awarded to firefighter Ben Dyson. Fire Officer(s) of the Year was awarded to Assistant Chief Catlin Samuels and Captain Kody Daniel. The annual Chief’s Top Run Award is given to the top four most active fire personnel: This year...
GROESBECK, TX
Cameron Herald

In God We Trust Donation

During the Nov. 14 Cameron ISD Board meeting, the district received a donation of framed “In God We Trust” posters for each campus and educational building in the district. The posters were donated by the Hispanic Samaritan Organization and framed by Denio’s Furniture.
CAMERON, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
WACO, TX
wtaw.com

Rudder High School Student Arrested For Criminal Trespassing Inside Bryan High School Was Let Inside By A BHS Student

A Bryan High School student received undisclosed consequences for letting an unauthorized person into the building last month. Bryan ISD’s communications director says student privacy laws do not allow identifying the student or the specific action that was taken. Clay Falls tells WTAW News that all students and staff are expected to follow BISD’s procedure to have visitors sign in at the front office.
BRYAN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Fourth man arrested in shootout at Kate Ross

A fourth person has been arrested in a June 12 shootout at the Kate Ross Homes that police have said put children in harm’s way. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Tyrin Jamar Archibald last week on two third-degree felony charges of deadly conduct. Waco police arrested Archibald on...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $279,999

Immaculate 3/2 in China Spring ISD! This inviting and well maintained property is the perfect place to call home. The open concept living room and kitchen are spacious and inviting with tons of natural light, large breakfast area and additional bar seating, and well-designed cooking space with an abundance of workspace and storage, granite countertops, and a great pantry. You'll love the isolated master suite with huge walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with large soaking tub, tiled shower, and dual vanities. The two guest bedrooms are large with great closet space. Privacy fenced backyard with storage shed offers plenty of room to play, and relax under your oversized covered patio. Additional features include large laundry room, 2" wood blinds throughout, crown molding in main areas, newly stained fencing, storm door and fresh paint. This home is conveniently located in the highly desired China Spring ISD, just minutes from local schools, the airport, and a short drive to downtown Waco and Baylor University. Your new home awaits at 9416 Cold Springs Drive!
WACO, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Blessing Boxes appear across Limestone, Freestone counties

, Bi- Stone Blessing Boxes are appearing all over Limestone and Freestone County. There are 11 boxes where people can take what they need or leave what they can, said Gael McKeever, Bi- Stone Blessing Box Facebook page manager. “ It’s anonymous, and that’s our favorite part. Take what you need. Bring what you can. Above all, be blessed,” McKeever said. “ Today, you may leave more than you take, but no one knows what tomorrow brings. Loving and giving without judgment – that’s how we change the world.” She said that community members fill Blessing Boxes with shelf- stable food and personal...
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Three killed Saturday morning in Centerville crash

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Three people died early Saturday morning after a vehicle struck a tree in Centerville, KBTX has confirmed. The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. at 535 Cass Street. The Centerville Volunteer Fire Department says four people were inside a vehicle that struck a tree. Three people in...
CENTERVILLE, TX
KWTX

Trailer house a total loss after fire in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple fire crews battled a structure fire Thursday evening in Limestone county. Authorities say it was a trailer house connected to RV campers that were occupied by at least two elderly adults. West Lake Limestone VFD, Groesbeck Fire-Rescue, and Seale-Round Prairie VFD all assisted. There...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Motorcyclist hospitalized in Bryan collision

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a collision in Bryan. Bryan Police said officers were working a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the 3600 block of North Texas Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday. North Texas Avenue was closed in both directions – between Russell Drive and Stevens Drive. Travelers were urged to avoid this area.
BRYAN, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Limestone Co. Republican Women Chili Supper benefits law enforcement

, , , LCRW, hosted the 2nd Annual Chili Supper on Saturday, November 19th, at the Mary Helen Nance Community Center, in Thornton, Texas. The Chili Supper and Auction is Benefiting the Limestone County Law Enforcement. The Chili was cooked by Sheriff Murray Agnew, Dennis Wilson, and Limestone county law enforcement, under the watchful eyes of Sheriff Gerald Yezak, of Robertson County. Tom Maynard, Texas School Board of Education, District 10, was in attendance and gave a generous contribution. Pete Sessions, our Congressman, in Washington, also spoke and gave us an update. Senator Schwertner, of District 5, was unable to attend, but he sent...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man

Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
WACO, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck Journal

50
Followers
57
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Groesbeck Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy