ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groesbeck, TX

Texas Ready hosts food preservation workshop

By Katecey Harrell About 30 People Attended The Texas Ready Food Preservation Workshop Dec. 4 At Springfield Hall Near Groesbeck, With Business Partners Lucinda Bailey And Kurt Nauck. “whether It’s Gardening Or St
Groesbeck Journal
Groesbeck Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29pIRr_0jaSH0Dw00 , https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VraQC_0jaSH0Dw00

About 30 people attended the Texas Ready food preservation workshop Dec. 4 at Springfield Hall near Groesbeck, with business partners Lucinda Bailey and Kurt Nauck.

“Whether it’s gardening or storing and preserving food because it is a healthier lifestyle, it’s a whole different thing when you’re doing things with the idea in the back of your mind that my family’s survival may depend on what I’m doing,” Nauck said.

The purpose of food storage is to buy people time to get gardens established and increase other food productions systems.

“We all have to take baby steps,” Groesbeck resident Mike Mackey said. “The more you do, and the more you fail, the better you get.”

There were intermissions throughout the five-hour course where attendees could browse various books, seed kits and accessories like dehrdators, pressure canners, T-shirts, hats and more.

Bailey and Nauck encourage people to prepare for adversity in life by establishing supplies of water, food and reserve finances. Don’t go to extremes, they said. Over time, people can establish a home-storage supply to get through short- or long-term emergencies.

An adult needs about 1 million calories each year. Storing about 3,000 calories per day per adult is recommended, Bailey said.

The duo presented printed information that read: “Based on our current socioeconomic situation, it is not unreasonable to target storing a minimum of one year’s worth of food – although three to five year’s worth would be best.”

People can begin with canned goods, Bailey said. Build up your supply and take advantage of sales – but only purchase items your family enjoys.

Purchase basics such as cooking oil, salt, sugar, honey, brown sugar, dry beans, flour, pasta and rice in bulk and learn how to properly store them.

The advantages of the Texas Ready food storage system is it’s simple; people know where they stand at all times; they save money; they store what they know they will use; the system accounts for allergies and personal preferences; and people will save food in annual increments.

“People grow all this stuff. But if you grow it all, and you don’t use it, it all goes to waste so food preservation is a good thing, because you learn how to keep the food to make it last up to 30 years,” Mackey said.

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Spend your Holidays under the 'Wild Lights' at Cameron Park Zoo

WACO, Texas — Families and friends gather to enjoy the holidays under the 'Wild Lights' at Cameron Park Zoo. With more than one million lights on display throughout the park, the display is the largest light display in Waco. All sorts of shimmering bulbs dress up the park in...
WACO, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck Fire-Rescue has annual awards banquet

, , , , , , , , , , Groesbeck Fire-Rescue held its annual Christmas & Awards Banquet at Springfield Hall on Dec. 3, 2022. There were approximately 40 firefighters and spouses in attendance, The Farm House of Mexia catered the event, and DJ Brian Thoele provided entertainment. Rookie Firefighter of the Year was awarded to Jimmy Wilkins Firefighter of the Year was awarded to firefighter Ben Dyson. Fire Officer(s) of the Year was awarded to Assistant Chief Catlin Samuels and Captain Kody Daniel. The annual Chief’s Top Run Award is given to the top four most active fire personnel: This year...
GROESBECK, TX
KWTX

City of Waco may remove permits, fees for garage and estate sales

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Garage sale owners and estate sale companies could soon have extra money in their pockets as Waco City Council members consider the possibility of removing both permits and fees for these events. That’s. “We’ve started our own company for about a year,” said Rickey Bettinger,...
WACO, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Steve and Tana Nance honored with farewell reception, Dec. 4

Steve and Tana Nance were honored with a farewell reception on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4 by the members of the First Methodist Church of Groesbeck and the Thornton Methodist Church. The affair was held in the MAC building in Groesbeck. Steve Nance has been part of the two churches for 12 and a half years. The Nance’s provided a very positive leadership for the two churches. A very large number of church members from both churches attended. Other friends also attended. Delicious refreshments were served. Steve and Tana gave words of thanks for the kind deeds and love shown them during the past 12 and a half years. The members of the Groesbeck and Thornton Methodist Churches and many other friends will miss the couple very much. Please come back often.
GROESBECK, TX
KWTX

Trailer house a total loss after fire in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple fire crews battled a structure fire Thursday evening in Limestone county. Authorities say it was a trailer house connected to RV campers that were occupied by at least two elderly adults. West Lake Limestone VFD, Groesbeck Fire-Rescue, and Seale-Round Prairie VFD all assisted. There...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Blessing Boxes appear across Limestone, Freestone counties

, Bi- Stone Blessing Boxes are appearing all over Limestone and Freestone County. There are 11 boxes where people can take what they need or leave what they can, said Gael McKeever, Bi- Stone Blessing Box Facebook page manager. “ It’s anonymous, and that’s our favorite part. Take what you need. Bring what you can. Above all, be blessed,” McKeever said. “ Today, you may leave more than you take, but no one knows what tomorrow brings. Loving and giving without judgment – that’s how we change the world.” She said that community members fill Blessing Boxes with shelf- stable food and personal...
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Foster Farms piques worldwide interest with regenerative grazing practices

, , Groesbeck residents James Foster Jr. and his right hand gal 6-year-old daughter Charli are using regenerative grazing practices and focusing on soil and animal health to raise and develop some of the best grass-genetic cattle in the U.S. “We don’t work with cattle. I say we’re grass farmers,” Foster said. “All I do is turn grass into the best cuts of meat possible.” The Fosters are piquing interest worldwide and challenging people’s notions about traditional farming and ranching methods one speaking engagement at a time. A documentary about the regenerative grazing practices happening at Foster Farms, located a few miles east...
GROESBECK, TX
KBTX.com

Three killed Saturday morning in Centerville crash

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Three people died early Saturday morning after a vehicle struck a tree in Centerville, KBTX has confirmed. The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. at 535 Cass Street. The Centerville Volunteer Fire Department says four people were inside a vehicle that struck a tree. Three people in...
CENTERVILLE, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Mart rolls past Burton, on to 14th state championship game appearance

ROUND ROCK, Texas — For the fifth time in six seasons, and after coming just short in 2021, the Mart Panthers are headed to Arlington. Mart cruised to a 41-14 win against Burton in Thursday’s UIL 2A Div. II state semifinal at Round Rock ISD’s Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex.
MART, TX
wtaw.com

Texas Department of Criminal Justice Releases Findings Of Two Investigations About The Gonzalo Lopez Escape

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) on Thursday released the reports of two investigations about the escape of inmate Gonzalo Lopez near Centerville last May. Lopez eluded authorities from his escape on May 12 until he was killed June 2 following an exchange of gunfire with authorities south of San Antonio. That was after Lopez killed a Tomball area man and four of his grandchildren who were staying at a vacation home near Centerville.
CENTERVILLE, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Community Calendar

NOV. 18- 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Food For Families at Fishes And Loaves Food Pantry at Church on the Rock in Groesbeck will take place. The pantry lot is a drive-thru for easy drop-off, enter from the north/left and exit from the south/right. The items needed are listed below. They could also take any condiments, diapers, even toilet paper, and so many other things - they can use it all. You can also donate money by cash or check at the Church on the Rock or go online to KWTX and find the pantry and donate. Please make any...
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Chamber Christmas Lights Contest

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Help us decorate our town by joining the second annual Christmas Light Contest, sponsored by the Groesbeck Chamber of Commerce. We want to see your creativity with Christmas lights and decor and just how festive you can be. This contest is open to businesses and residents inside the city limits of Groesbeck only. There will be winners for the top three residential entries and one business entry. Anonymous judges will vote by mid-December. The final day to enter the contest is Friday, Dec. 17. Winners will be published in the Groesbeck Journal and on the chamber Facebook plus will receive a special trophy keepsake. If you would like to be entered into the contest please contact the Chamber of Commerce at 254729- 3894 or email info@groesbeckchamber.com. You must call/email to participate in this contest. Winners will be announced the week of Christmas.
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Shelton Chapman speaks to Lions Club

Shelton Chapman was the speaker for the Groesbeck Lions Club meeting last week. The meeting was held at Mi Rancho Mexican Restaurant. In the address to the Lions Club, Chapman discussed his role as EMS Director and supervisor of the ambulance system. Larry Price, Lions Club president, introduced Chapman. Both Price and Shelton expressed their appreciation to the LMC Foundation for its support of the various activities of the Limestone Medical Center. During the meeting, various visitors were introduced and the minutes of the previous meeting were approved.
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck Journal

50
Followers
57
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Groesbeck Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy