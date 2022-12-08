Texas Ready hosts food preservation workshop

About 30 people attended the Texas Ready food preservation workshop Dec. 4 at Springfield Hall near Groesbeck, with business partners Lucinda Bailey and Kurt Nauck.

“Whether it’s gardening or storing and preserving food because it is a healthier lifestyle, it’s a whole different thing when you’re doing things with the idea in the back of your mind that my family’s survival may depend on what I’m doing,” Nauck said.

The purpose of food storage is to buy people time to get gardens established and increase other food productions systems.

“We all have to take baby steps,” Groesbeck resident Mike Mackey said. “The more you do, and the more you fail, the better you get.”

There were intermissions throughout the five-hour course where attendees could browse various books, seed kits and accessories like dehrdators, pressure canners, T-shirts, hats and more.

Bailey and Nauck encourage people to prepare for adversity in life by establishing supplies of water, food and reserve finances. Don’t go to extremes, they said. Over time, people can establish a home-storage supply to get through short- or long-term emergencies.

An adult needs about 1 million calories each year. Storing about 3,000 calories per day per adult is recommended, Bailey said.

The duo presented printed information that read: “Based on our current socioeconomic situation, it is not unreasonable to target storing a minimum of one year’s worth of food – although three to five year’s worth would be best.”

People can begin with canned goods, Bailey said. Build up your supply and take advantage of sales – but only purchase items your family enjoys.

Purchase basics such as cooking oil, salt, sugar, honey, brown sugar, dry beans, flour, pasta and rice in bulk and learn how to properly store them.

The advantages of the Texas Ready food storage system is it’s simple; people know where they stand at all times; they save money; they store what they know they will use; the system accounts for allergies and personal preferences; and people will save food in annual increments.

“People grow all this stuff. But if you grow it all, and you don’t use it, it all goes to waste so food preservation is a good thing, because you learn how to keep the food to make it last up to 30 years,” Mackey said.