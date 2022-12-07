ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young Headed For Future Trade Divorce?

The Atlanta Hawks got off to a nice start this NBA season as their blockbuster move to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs during the offseason was paying off. Atlanta was 7-3 out of the gate, playing good basketball on both ends of the court. However, since that point, they have been unable to consistently string together games.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Dennis Rodman Purposely Got Ejected From A Bulls Game To Go To Dinner With Mike Tyson, But The Boxing Legend Didn't Show Up Because It Was Past His Bedtime

Dennis Rodman lived incredible moments during his life, becoming one of the most memorable and controversial players in NBA history. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend has starred in many interesting moments during his life, with his desire to party and have a good time often taking too much more attention than necessary.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Malik Beasley has words for Rudy Gobert after game

Malik Beasley confronted Rudy Gobert over his former teammate’s actions at the end of Friday night’s game. Gobert’s Minnesota Timberwolves beat his former team the Utah Jazz 118-108. Minnesota got some extra points at the end when Gobert decided to put in a basket with 2.4 seconds left instead of letting the clock run out. Beasley was upset over Gobert’s actions and let the center know it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Adam Wainwright May Have A Second Career Lined Up

The St. Louis Cardinals will enter the 2023 season without two icons in Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. Adam Wainwright elected to pitch one more year and call it a career after the season. But the 41-year-old right-hander doesn’t appear to be going out of commission anytime soon. In...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

1 Player The Knicks Should Look To Trade For

With a 12-13 record, the New York Knicks are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, which would give them a spot in the play-in tournament if the regular season ended at the time of this writing. However, they’re bound for their second straight season of disappointment after claiming the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Photo of Giannis Antetokounmpo following win over Mavs goes viral

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a real “same spot, different energy” moment this week. Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks got the victory on Friday night over the Mavericks in Dallas. After the game, Antetokounmpo returned to the court to work on his free throws. In the background on the side, a worker at American Airlines Center could be seen clutching a ladder.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Lincoln Riley sends message to Baker Mayfield after comeback win

Baker Mayfield helped orchestrate a remarkable comeback win in his Los Angeles Rams debut on Thursday night, and his former college coach seemed to enjoy the show. Mayfield led the Rams on consecutive touchdown drives in the final quarter to help the team come back from down 16-3 to win their game 17-16 over the Las Vegas Raiders. USC head coach Lincoln Riley sent a funny tweet afterward congratulating Mayfield and asking if the quarterback wants to be his neighbor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Division III men's basketball team chucks up NCAA record 111 3-pointers in one game

The Grinnell College men's basketball team made history Thursday night, breaking the NCAA record for most three-point attempts with 111. The Division III group not only broke the century mark in shots taken from outside, but all 111 of their field goal attempts were three-pointers in their 124-67 win against Emmaus Bible College, according to a report from the Associated Press and ESPN. The previous record of 109 attempts from beyond the arc was held by Troy and was set in January 1992 during their 258-141 victory over DeVry. That contest from nearly 31 years ago still represents the highest-scoring game in NCAA history.
GRINNELL, IA
Yardbarker

Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton power Pacers over Wizards

Buddy Hield scored a season-high 28 points and Tyrese Haliburton collected 23 points and 11 assists to fuel the host Indiana Pacers to a 121-111 victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday in Indianapolis. Hield's point total eclipsed his previous season high of 26 points, set in a 128-117 win...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons Injury Status vs Hawks Revealed

After missing the last four games, Ben Simmons is officially listed as available to play against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. Yuta Watanabe however, remains out. Despite missing Ben Simmons the last four games, the Brooklyn Nets have played some great basketball, winning five out of the last six games. These wins are against the Portland Trail Blazers, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards, Toronto Raptors, and Charlotte Hornets. Brooklyn's only loss in this span was against the Boston Celtics, a team that's clearly just demolishing everyone right now - including the Phoenix Suns.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Davion Mitchell starting for Kings Friday in place of injured De'Aaron Fox

Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell will start Friday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mitchell has been coming off the bench when the Kings are at full strength. However, on Friday, they will not be; De'Aaron Fox is out due to right foot soreness. In the All-Star's stead, Mitchell will step into a starting role in the backcourt.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Shocking Trade Rumors Emerge For 4 Knicks Players

The New York Knicks rotation has undergone some big changes throughout the 2022-23 NBA season. Despite being just past the quarter point of the season, the Knicks have already used nine different players in the starting lineup for multiple games. The most recent change was Tom Thibodeau cutting his rotation...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy