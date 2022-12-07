Read full article on original website
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
Nipsey Hussle's Malcolm X Chain On Display At Smithsonian's Museum of American HistorySlauson GirlWashington, DC
Newly-elected Democratic Congressman Was Denied Apartment in D.C.News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Magic Johnson Calling The Boston Celtics The Best Team In The League
Magic Johnson's tweet calling the Boston Celtics the best team in the league earned mixed responses from fans. The former Los Angeles Lakers legend was lavish in his praise of the Celtics who have been the side to beat so far this season. His thoughts come on the back of...
Yardbarker
Larry Bird Used To Come In The Locker Rooms With Full Confidence: "Hey Mop Boy, Go Run And Find The Scoring Record In This Building"
Larry Bird is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. He was drafted by the Boston Celtics and spent his entire time in the league with the organization while leading them to three NBA Championships. While Larry Bird had many amazing talents in his bag,...
Yardbarker
Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young Headed For Future Trade Divorce?
The Atlanta Hawks got off to a nice start this NBA season as their blockbuster move to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs during the offseason was paying off. Atlanta was 7-3 out of the gate, playing good basketball on both ends of the court. However, since that point, they have been unable to consistently string together games.
Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins OUT vs. Celtics
Andrew Wiggins will miss the Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics rematch
NBA Odds: Lakers vs. 76ers prediction, odds and pick – 12/9/2022
The Los Angeles Lakers (10-14) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (12-12) on Friday. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-76ers prediction and pick. Los Angeles has lost back-to-back games to drop them to 13th in the Western Conference. The Lakers are...
Yardbarker
Dennis Rodman Purposely Got Ejected From A Bulls Game To Go To Dinner With Mike Tyson, But The Boxing Legend Didn't Show Up Because It Was Past His Bedtime
Dennis Rodman lived incredible moments during his life, becoming one of the most memorable and controversial players in NBA history. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend has starred in many interesting moments during his life, with his desire to party and have a good time often taking too much more attention than necessary.
Yardbarker
Malik Beasley has words for Rudy Gobert after game
Malik Beasley confronted Rudy Gobert over his former teammate’s actions at the end of Friday night’s game. Gobert’s Minnesota Timberwolves beat his former team the Utah Jazz 118-108. Minnesota got some extra points at the end when Gobert decided to put in a basket with 2.4 seconds left instead of letting the clock run out. Beasley was upset over Gobert’s actions and let the center know it.
Yardbarker
Adam Wainwright May Have A Second Career Lined Up
The St. Louis Cardinals will enter the 2023 season without two icons in Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. Adam Wainwright elected to pitch one more year and call it a career after the season. But the 41-year-old right-hander doesn’t appear to be going out of commission anytime soon. In...
NBA Odds: Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers prediction, odds and pick – 12/8/2022
The Denver Nuggets (14-10) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (13-11) on Thursday. Action tips off at 10:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Blazers prediction and pick. Denver has lost three consecutive games coming into tonight but still sits in fourth place in the Western...
Yardbarker
1 Player The Knicks Should Look To Trade For
With a 12-13 record, the New York Knicks are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, which would give them a spot in the play-in tournament if the regular season ended at the time of this writing. However, they’re bound for their second straight season of disappointment after claiming the...
Yardbarker
Photo of Giannis Antetokounmpo following win over Mavs goes viral
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a real “same spot, different energy” moment this week. Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks got the victory on Friday night over the Mavericks in Dallas. After the game, Antetokounmpo returned to the court to work on his free throws. In the background on the side, a worker at American Airlines Center could be seen clutching a ladder.
Eagles LB Haason Reddick will make unique NFL history with his next sack
Haason Reddick is quietly having a solid first season with the Philadelphia Eagles. And with his next sack, the linebacker can make unique NFL history. As O.J. Spivey of the Philadelphia Tribune points out, Reddick is only one sack away from becoming the first player in NFL history to record 10 or more in three consecutive seasons with three different teams.
Yardbarker
Lincoln Riley sends message to Baker Mayfield after comeback win
Baker Mayfield helped orchestrate a remarkable comeback win in his Los Angeles Rams debut on Thursday night, and his former college coach seemed to enjoy the show. Mayfield led the Rams on consecutive touchdown drives in the final quarter to help the team come back from down 16-3 to win their game 17-16 over the Las Vegas Raiders. USC head coach Lincoln Riley sent a funny tweet afterward congratulating Mayfield and asking if the quarterback wants to be his neighbor.
Division III men's basketball team chucks up NCAA record 111 3-pointers in one game
The Grinnell College men's basketball team made history Thursday night, breaking the NCAA record for most three-point attempts with 111. The Division III group not only broke the century mark in shots taken from outside, but all 111 of their field goal attempts were three-pointers in their 124-67 win against Emmaus Bible College, according to a report from the Associated Press and ESPN. The previous record of 109 attempts from beyond the arc was held by Troy and was set in January 1992 during their 258-141 victory over DeVry. That contest from nearly 31 years ago still represents the highest-scoring game in NCAA history.
Yardbarker
Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton power Pacers over Wizards
Buddy Hield scored a season-high 28 points and Tyrese Haliburton collected 23 points and 11 assists to fuel the host Indiana Pacers to a 121-111 victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday in Indianapolis. Hield's point total eclipsed his previous season high of 26 points, set in a 128-117 win...
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Injury Status vs Hawks Revealed
After missing the last four games, Ben Simmons is officially listed as available to play against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. Yuta Watanabe however, remains out. Despite missing Ben Simmons the last four games, the Brooklyn Nets have played some great basketball, winning five out of the last six games. These wins are against the Portland Trail Blazers, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards, Toronto Raptors, and Charlotte Hornets. Brooklyn's only loss in this span was against the Boston Celtics, a team that's clearly just demolishing everyone right now - including the Phoenix Suns.
numberfire.com
Davion Mitchell starting for Kings Friday in place of injured De'Aaron Fox
Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell will start Friday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mitchell has been coming off the bench when the Kings are at full strength. However, on Friday, they will not be; De'Aaron Fox is out due to right foot soreness. In the All-Star's stead, Mitchell will step into a starting role in the backcourt.
Yardbarker
LeBron James And Carmelo Anthony’s Kids Will Play Against Each Other On Monday 20 Years After Their Fathers’ First Meeting On The Court
It seems almost unbelievable that LeBron James was drafted into the NBA in 2003 by the Cleveland Cavaliers. 20 years down the line, James is 37 years old, but he is still one of the best players in the league. The credit for it goes to LeBron for maintaining his body with utmost care.
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain Engage In Memorable Matchup
When it comes to players putting up video game numbers, no two players could ever match the ridiculous stat lines of two Los Angeles Lakers legends: Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor. The two were teammates with the Lakers, but that was during the latter years of their respective careers. Back...
Yardbarker
Shocking Trade Rumors Emerge For 4 Knicks Players
The New York Knicks rotation has undergone some big changes throughout the 2022-23 NBA season. Despite being just past the quarter point of the season, the Knicks have already used nine different players in the starting lineup for multiple games. The most recent change was Tom Thibodeau cutting his rotation...
