ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
siouxlandnews.com

UNL economists predict recession the most likely scenario for Nebraska in 2023

LINCOLN, Neb. (KPTM) - University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) economists released their three-year forecast for the Nebraska economy. The biggest takeaway- recession is the most likely scenario for Nebraska in 2023. “With the Federal Reserve Bank raising interest rates to fight inflation, we’re anticipating there will be a recession in Nebraska...
NEBRASKA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Rollover on Wesley Pkwy and Vets Bridge during storm stops traffic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Those icy conditions made. travel difficult for drivers Thursday night with one big wreck disrupting the evening rush hour. The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. on Wesley Parkway near the Veterans Memorial Bridge between Iowa and Nebraska. A car rolled where the bridge crosses over I-29 stopping traffic in both directions while emergency crews responded and cleared the scene. Traffic began flowing normally on Wesley Parkway shortly before 6 o'clock.
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Freezing fog possible Friday

Late starts for some businesses and schools as hazardous driving conditions continue to affect Siouxland. Freezing fog is possible through 11 am, reducing visibility and increasing slickness on surfaces below freezing. Air temperatures in central Nebraska have remained in the 20s overnights, allowing for increased chances for rural areas to...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy