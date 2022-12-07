Read full article on original website
Roads in the tri-state receive low marks in latest federal highway safety report
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Recently, the tri-state region scored low in the national highway safety report. The Report says South Dakota and Nebraska need much improvement in adopting more roadway safety laws on distracted driving and child passenger safety. The 2023 Highway Safety Report says South Dakota and Nebraska...
UNL economists predict recession the most likely scenario for Nebraska in 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KPTM) - University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) economists released their three-year forecast for the Nebraska economy. The biggest takeaway- recession is the most likely scenario for Nebraska in 2023. “With the Federal Reserve Bank raising interest rates to fight inflation, we’re anticipating there will be a recession in Nebraska...
No evidence found at site where woman claimed her dad buried dozens of bodies
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa investigators found "no evidence or other items of concern" at a site in southwest Iowa where a woman claimed her dad murdered and buried up to 70 women. Lucy Studey claimed her father Donald, who died nearly a decade ago, was a prolific serial...
Rollover on Wesley Pkwy and Vets Bridge during storm stops traffic
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Those icy conditions made. travel difficult for drivers Thursday night with one big wreck disrupting the evening rush hour. The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. on Wesley Parkway near the Veterans Memorial Bridge between Iowa and Nebraska. A car rolled where the bridge crosses over I-29 stopping traffic in both directions while emergency crews responded and cleared the scene. Traffic began flowing normally on Wesley Parkway shortly before 6 o'clock.
Freezing fog possible Friday
Late starts for some businesses and schools as hazardous driving conditions continue to affect Siouxland. Freezing fog is possible through 11 am, reducing visibility and increasing slickness on surfaces below freezing. Air temperatures in central Nebraska have remained in the 20s overnights, allowing for increased chances for rural areas to...
