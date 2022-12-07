ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Applegate joining Brendan Fraser for charity reading of 'It's a Wonderful Life'

By Stephen Iervolino
 4 days ago
Dead to Me co-star Christina Applegate has joined the star-studded cast of The Ed Asner Family Center's annual charity reading of It's a Wonderful Life.

The actress and newly-minted Hollywood Walk of Fame star recipient will join Brendan Fraser in the two lead roles -- Mary and George Bailey -- which were filled by Donna Reed and Jimmy Stewart in the 1946 Christmas classic.

As reported, Jennifer Hudson will contribute a musical performance at this year's reading on Sunday, December 11, which will also star Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, JK Simmons and Jean Smart.

The event, which kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET, benefits The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC), a charity the late Emmy winner started, which is dedicated to helping people with special needs and their families. Former Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron will once again serve as host.

Applegate, 50, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, which has made it difficult for her to walk, and even stand for long periods of time.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

