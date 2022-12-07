Anyone who walks by the Wyckoff-Bennett House today might wonder if its new investor-owners are purposefully encouraging squatters, thieves, vandalism or demolition by neglect by leaving fences down and not repairing broken windows, missing downspouts and other visible damage. The pre-Revolutionary War house is one of the oldest in Brooklyn and was remarkably intact, a time capsule complete with the belongings of its previous owners — incredibly, there were only three — before it sold to investors in September 2021 for $2.4 million.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO